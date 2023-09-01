Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|4,00,000
|0.58
|1.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|14 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Paramount Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061295 and registration number is 061295. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Telecom. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 580.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Paramount Communications Ltd. is ₹1,403.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Paramount Communications Ltd. is 25.4 and PB ratio of Paramount Communications Ltd. is 4.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Communications Ltd. is ₹59.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Communications Ltd. is ₹61.90 and 52-week low of Paramount Communications Ltd. is ₹15.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.