Paramount Communications Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Cables - Telecom | Smallcap | NSE
₹59.95 Closed
0.50.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Paramount Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.00₹61.25
₹59.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.50₹61.90
₹59.95
Open Price
₹59.95
Prev. Close
₹59.65
Volume
4,95,270

Paramount Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R160.8
  • R262.15
  • R363.05
  • Pivot
    59.9
  • S158.55
  • S257.65
  • S356.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.3257.76
  • 1016.4955.98
  • 2016.9352.6
  • 5017.3446.35
  • 10014.2941.76
  • 20013.3336.08

Paramount Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.4143.9458.1872.77171.27658.86328.21
1.448.5038.5049.16138.37290.5098.12
10.1012.9412.875.35-2.528.51-53.39
2.9712.0915.7047.4675.37164.6145.11
7.5973.7083.32151.83176.33506.0491.99
4.7822.3442.6030.988.0767.36-61.32
-3.6919.2926.3425.00-0.42209.21135.00
25.8554.1746.8338.0612.12496.77780.95
0-13.77-44.39-59.11-79.86-85.75-96.56

Paramount Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

Paramount Communications Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Taurus Flexi Cap Fund4,00,0000.581.59

Paramount Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Dec, 2022Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Paramount Communications Ltd.

Paramount Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061295 and registration number is 061295. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Telecom. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 580.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malini Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Praveena kala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paramount Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of Paramount Communications Ltd. is ₹1,403.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paramount Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paramount Communications Ltd. is 25.4 and PB ratio of Paramount Communications Ltd. is 4.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Paramount Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Communications Ltd. is ₹59.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paramount Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Communications Ltd. is ₹61.90 and 52-week low of Paramount Communications Ltd. is ₹15.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

