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Paramount Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Paramount Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.88 Closed
4.06₹ 2.69
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Paramount Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.06₹69.23
₹68.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.40₹75.57
₹68.88
Open Price
₹64.06
Prev. Close
₹66.19
Volume
2,07,780

Source: Dion Global

Paramount Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-6.29-16.46-10.69-31.64-23.64-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paramount Communications has gained 30.78% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Paramount Communications has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Paramount Communications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paramount Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.9664.5
1063.5464.34
2064.7764.76
5066.2162.95
10053.1957.19
20045.6752.48

Source: Dion Global

Paramount Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paramount Communications saw a drop in promoter holding to 45.89%, while DII stake increased to 4.11%, FII holding fell to 0.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Paramount Communications Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,25,4140.431.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Paramount Communications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTParamount Commun - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
Jul 14, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTParamount Commun - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 10, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTParamount Commun - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTParamount Commun - Outcome Of The Share Allotment Committee-Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
Jul 02, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTParamount Commun - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue

Source: Dion Global

About Paramount Communications

Paramount Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061295 and registration number is 061295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1912.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Harish Pal Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paramount Communications Share Price

What is the share price of Paramount Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Communications is ₹68.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paramount Communications?

The Paramount Communications is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Communications?

The market cap of Paramount Communications is ₹2,254.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paramount Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramount Communications are ₹69.23 and ₹64.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paramount Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Communications is ₹75.57 and 52-week low of Paramount Communications is ₹28.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Paramount Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paramount Communications has shown returns of 4.06% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, 47.87% over 3 months, 30.78% over 1 year, 12.98% across 3 years, and 34.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paramount Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramount Communications are 37.73 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Paramount Communications News

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