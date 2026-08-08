What is the share price of Paramount Communications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Communications is ₹68.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Paramount Communications? The Paramount Communications is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Communications? The market cap of Paramount Communications is ₹2,254.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paramount Communications? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramount Communications are ₹69.23 and ₹64.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paramount Communications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Communications is ₹75.57 and 52-week low of Paramount Communications is ₹28.40 as on .

How has the Paramount Communications performed historically in terms of returns? The Paramount Communications has shown returns of 4.06% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, 47.87% over 3 months, 30.78% over 1 year, 12.98% across 3 years, and 34.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paramount Communications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramount Communications are 37.73 and 2.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global