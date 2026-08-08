Here's the live share price of Paramount Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-6.29
|-16.46
|-10.69
|-31.64
|-23.64
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paramount Communications has gained 30.78% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Paramount Communications has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.96
|64.5
|10
|63.54
|64.34
|20
|64.77
|64.76
|50
|66.21
|62.95
|100
|53.19
|57.19
|200
|45.67
|52.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paramount Communications saw a drop in promoter holding to 45.89%, while DII stake increased to 4.11%, FII holding fell to 0.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,25,414
|0.43
|1.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Paramount Commun - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Paramount Commun - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Paramount Commun - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Paramount Commun - Outcome Of The Share Allotment Committee-Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Paramount Commun - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Source: Dion Global
Paramount Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061295 and registration number is 061295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1912.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Communications is ₹68.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paramount Communications is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paramount Communications is ₹2,254.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramount Communications are ₹69.23 and ₹64.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Communications is ₹75.57 and 52-week low of Paramount Communications is ₹28.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paramount Communications has shown returns of 4.06% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, 47.87% over 3 months, 30.78% over 1 year, 12.98% across 3 years, and 34.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramount Communications are 37.73 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global