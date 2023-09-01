Follow Us

DELTON CABLES LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹113.00 Closed
1.481.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Delton Cables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.00₹116.00
₹113.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.00₹136.00
₹113.00
Open Price
₹113.95
Prev. Close
₹111.35
Volume
2,450

Delton Cables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1117
  • R2121
  • R3126
  • Pivot
    112
  • S1108
  • S2103
  • S399

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 561.53113.66
  • 1064.72115.4
  • 2064.76115.95
  • 5064.33107.21
  • 10057.5395.69
  • 20057.4883.87

Delton Cables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.29-6.1952.8962.8083.29230.89395.61
4.0912.3949.3766.68109.62489.61694.44
10.5710.6313.4131.0915.9047.1547.15
2.0817.6429.8458.8485.58550.09530.45
13.155.5131.3241.93128.50239.81121.95
1.08-3.0697.73182.45191.001,809.531,106.92
0.32-1.3341.2453.3565.651,554.901,554.90
-0.22-7.430.8035.700.90159.65154.99
22.4127.8321.35-23.02-28.67136.4489.09
0.861.690.6438.7746.10120.0227.99
2.2316.8233.9528.18183.97264.96301.46
028.576.1379.2873.0889.0818.42
10.8014.0211.08-7.31-25.17-17.12-87.08
0-4.729.4540.13170.60238.4693.83
1.67-1.61-6.1535.56-1.61154.17154.17
004.9610.1870.88195.15161.83

Delton Cables Ltd. Share Holdings

Delton Cables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Delton Cables Ltd.

Delton Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1964PLC004255 and registration number is 004255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V K Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Shalini Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Goel
    Director
  • Mr. Achintya Karati
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kumar Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Delton Cables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Delton Cables Ltd.?

The market cap of Delton Cables Ltd. is ₹97.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Delton Cables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Delton Cables Ltd. is -179.65 and PB ratio of Delton Cables Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Delton Cables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delton Cables Ltd. is ₹113.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delton Cables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delton Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delton Cables Ltd. is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Delton Cables Ltd. is ₹56.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

