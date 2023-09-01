Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.29
|-6.19
|52.89
|62.80
|83.29
|230.89
|395.61
|4.09
|12.39
|49.37
|66.68
|109.62
|489.61
|694.44
|10.57
|10.63
|13.41
|31.09
|15.90
|47.15
|47.15
|2.08
|17.64
|29.84
|58.84
|85.58
|550.09
|530.45
|13.15
|5.51
|31.32
|41.93
|128.50
|239.81
|121.95
|1.08
|-3.06
|97.73
|182.45
|191.00
|1,809.53
|1,106.92
|0.32
|-1.33
|41.24
|53.35
|65.65
|1,554.90
|1,554.90
|-0.22
|-7.43
|0.80
|35.70
|0.90
|159.65
|154.99
|22.41
|27.83
|21.35
|-23.02
|-28.67
|136.44
|89.09
|0.86
|1.69
|0.64
|38.77
|46.10
|120.02
|27.99
|2.23
|16.82
|33.95
|28.18
|183.97
|264.96
|301.46
|0
|28.57
|6.13
|79.28
|73.08
|89.08
|18.42
|10.80
|14.02
|11.08
|-7.31
|-25.17
|-17.12
|-87.08
|0
|-4.72
|9.45
|40.13
|170.60
|238.46
|93.83
|1.67
|-1.61
|-6.15
|35.56
|-1.61
|154.17
|154.17
|0
|0
|4.96
|10.18
|70.88
|195.15
|161.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Delton Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1964PLC004255 and registration number is 004255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Delton Cables Ltd. is ₹97.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Delton Cables Ltd. is -179.65 and PB ratio of Delton Cables Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delton Cables Ltd. is ₹113.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delton Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delton Cables Ltd. is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Delton Cables Ltd. is ₹56.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.