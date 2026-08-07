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Delton Cables Share Price

NSE
BSE

DELTON CABLES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Delton Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹463.45 Closed
2.67₹ 12.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Delton Cables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹450.00₹467.70
₹463.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹336.00₹830.00
₹463.45
Open Price
₹464.00
Prev. Close
₹451.40
Volume
2,626

Source: Dion Global

Delton Cables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.349.93
R R Kabel		625.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.76.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.2133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		427.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.9
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.3
Paramount Communications		6.30.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.421.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.912.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.51919195.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15-6.044.1531.929.675.7
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.51.8924.5422.6531.828.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-6.29-16.46-10.69-31.64-23.64-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Delton Cables has declined 36.61% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Delton Cables has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Delton Cables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Delton Cables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5432.66438.64
10422.27432.23
20420.4427.17
50422.73426.38
100420.89445.45
200521.02500.39

Source: Dion Global

Delton Cables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Delton Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Delton Cables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTDelton Cables - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2
Jul 04, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTDelton Cables - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 05:27 AM IST ISTDelton Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 28, 2026, 04:59 AM IST ISTDelton Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 28, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTDelton Cables - Intimation For Change In Accounting Policy

Source: Dion Global

About Delton Cables

Delton Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1964PLC004255 and registration number is 004255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 986.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijendra Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ankit Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Gagan Sinha
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Ramani
    Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Poddar
    Director

FAQs on Delton Cables Share Price

What is the share price of Delton Cables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delton Cables is ₹463.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Delton Cables?

The Delton Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delton Cables?

The market cap of Delton Cables is ₹400.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Delton Cables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Delton Cables are ₹467.70 and ₹450.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delton Cables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delton Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delton Cables is ₹830.00 and 52-week low of Delton Cables is ₹336.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Delton Cables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Delton Cables has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 10.37% for the past month, 4.53% over 3 months, -36.61% over 1 year, 53.84% across 3 years, and 56.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delton Cables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delton Cables are 27.20 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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