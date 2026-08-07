What is the share price of Delton Cables? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delton Cables is ₹463.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Delton Cables? The Delton Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delton Cables? The market cap of Delton Cables is ₹400.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Delton Cables? Today’s highest and lowest price of Delton Cables are ₹467.70 and ₹450.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delton Cables? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delton Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delton Cables is ₹830.00 and 52-week low of Delton Cables is ₹336.00 as on .

How has the Delton Cables performed historically in terms of returns? The Delton Cables has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 10.37% for the past month, 4.53% over 3 months, -36.61% over 1 year, 53.84% across 3 years, and 56.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delton Cables? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delton Cables are 27.20 and 1.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global