Here's the live share price of Delton Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.3
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.7
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.2
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.9
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.3
|Paramount Communications
|6.3
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.4
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.9
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.5
|19
|19
|19
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.7
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.5
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.8
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-6.29
|-16.46
|-10.69
|-31.64
|-23.64
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Delton Cables has declined 36.61% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Delton Cables has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|432.66
|438.64
|10
|422.27
|432.23
|20
|420.4
|427.17
|50
|422.73
|426.38
|100
|420.89
|445.45
|200
|521.02
|500.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Delton Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Delton Cables - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Delton Cables - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 05:27 AM IST IST
|Delton Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 28, 2026, 04:59 AM IST IST
|Delton Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 28, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Delton Cables - Intimation For Change In Accounting Policy
Source: Dion Global
Delton Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1964PLC004255 and registration number is 004255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 986.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delton Cables is ₹463.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delton Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Delton Cables is ₹400.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Delton Cables are ₹467.70 and ₹450.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delton Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delton Cables is ₹830.00 and 52-week low of Delton Cables is ₹336.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delton Cables has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 10.37% for the past month, 4.53% over 3 months, -36.61% over 1 year, 53.84% across 3 years, and 56.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delton Cables are 27.20 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global