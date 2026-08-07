Here's the live share price of Cords Cable Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-6.29
|-16.46
|-10.69
|-31.64
|-23.64
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cords Cable Industries has gained 22.65% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Cords Cable Industries has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|205.23
|215.56
|10
|206.4
|211.57
|20
|205.55
|209.55
|50
|212.38
|206.77
|100
|192.14
|199.27
|200
|185.24
|191.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cords Cable Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.59%, FII holding fell to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Cords Cable Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Cords Cable Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Cords Cable Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|May 28, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Cords Cable Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|May 28, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Cords Cable Ind. - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Cords Cable Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1991PLC046092 and registration number is 046092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 953.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cords Cable Industries is ₹218.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cords Cable Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cords Cable Industries is ₹282.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cords Cable Industries are ₹223.90 and ₹215.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cords Cable Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cords Cable Industries is ₹260.00 and 52-week low of Cords Cable Industries is ₹126.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cords Cable Industries has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 5.5% for the past month, 1.89% over 3 months, 22.65% over 1 year, 31.8% across 3 years, and 28.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cords Cable Industries are 13.70 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global