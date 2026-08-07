Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Cords Cable Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CORDS CABLE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Cords Cable Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹218.75 Closed
-1.91₹ -4.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cords Cable Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.60₹223.90
₹218.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.45₹260.00
₹218.75
Open Price
₹215.60
Prev. Close
₹223.00
Volume
918

Source: Dion Global

Cords Cable Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-6.29-16.46-10.69-31.64-23.64-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cords Cable Industries has gained 22.65% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Cords Cable Industries has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Cords Cable Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cords Cable Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5205.23215.56
10206.4211.57
20205.55209.55
50212.38206.77
100192.14199.27
200185.24191.74

Source: Dion Global

Cords Cable Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cords Cable Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.59%, FII holding fell to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Cords Cable Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTCords Cable Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 06, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTCords Cable Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTCords Cable Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
May 28, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTCords Cable Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
May 28, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTCords Cable Ind. - Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Cords Cable Industries

Cords Cable Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1991PLC046092 and registration number is 046092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 953.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naveen Sawhney
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Maheswari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Vohra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Eila Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mohnot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cords Cable Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Cords Cable Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cords Cable Industries is ₹218.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cords Cable Industries?

The Cords Cable Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cords Cable Industries?

The market cap of Cords Cable Industries is ₹282.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cords Cable Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cords Cable Industries are ₹223.90 and ₹215.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cords Cable Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cords Cable Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cords Cable Industries is ₹260.00 and 52-week low of Cords Cable Industries is ₹126.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cords Cable Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cords Cable Industries has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 5.5% for the past month, 1.89% over 3 months, 22.65% over 1 year, 31.8% across 3 years, and 28.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cords Cable Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cords Cable Industries are 13.70 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cords Cable Industries News

More Cords Cable Industries News
Market Pulse