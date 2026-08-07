What is the share price of Cords Cable Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cords Cable Industries is ₹218.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Cords Cable Industries? The Cords Cable Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cords Cable Industries? The market cap of Cords Cable Industries is ₹282.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cords Cable Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cords Cable Industries are ₹223.90 and ₹215.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cords Cable Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cords Cable Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cords Cable Industries is ₹260.00 and 52-week low of Cords Cable Industries is ₹126.45 as on .

How has the Cords Cable Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Cords Cable Industries has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 5.5% for the past month, 1.89% over 3 months, 22.65% over 1 year, 31.8% across 3 years, and 28.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cords Cable Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cords Cable Industries are 13.70 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global