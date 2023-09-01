Follow Us

CORDS CABLE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹93.05 Closed
-0.27-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cords Cable Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.45₹94.95
₹93.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.00₹109.70
₹93.05
Open Price
₹94.85
Prev. Close
₹93.30
Volume
43,307

Cords Cable Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R195.15
  • R297.3
  • R399.65
  • Pivot
    92.8
  • S190.65
  • S288.3
  • S386.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.8192.62
  • 1063.6992.76
  • 2062.2692.99
  • 5062.591.97
  • 10057.9387.74
  • 20058.0180.53

Cords Cable Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.702.761.4236.6446.54120.7628.17
4.1212.4849.5667.15109.72490.24695.40
10.6510.7513.5131.1116.0749.0449.04
2.5518.1130.2960.3485.97554.56531.21
13.456.4331.6542.38128.74238.66122.94
1.41-2.9898.09182.47189.86245.13245.13
7.1329.07104.51167.65249.86169.64169.64
8.543.49-2.20-11.88-11.88-60.96-68.10

Cords Cable Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Cords Cable Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Cords Cable Industries Ltd.

Cords Cable Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1991PLC046092 and registration number is 046092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 437.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naveen Sawhney
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Vohra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Eila Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mohnot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cords Cable Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cords Cable Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Cords Cable Industries Ltd. is ₹120.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cords Cable Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cords Cable Industries Ltd. is 16.4 and PB ratio of Cords Cable Industries Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cords Cable Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cords Cable Industries Ltd. is ₹93.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cords Cable Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cords Cable Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cords Cable Industries Ltd. is ₹109.70 and 52-week low of Cords Cable Industries Ltd. is ₹56.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

