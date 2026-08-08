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Ultracab (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ULTRACAB (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Ultracab (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.85 Closed
-0.29₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ultracab (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.81₹6.99
₹6.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.25₹10.99
₹6.85
Open Price
₹6.94
Prev. Close
₹6.87
Volume
35,958

Source: Dion Global

Ultracab (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-6.29-16.46-10.69-31.64-23.64-16.75
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ultracab (India) has declined 31.64% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Ultracab (India) has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Ultracab (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ultracab (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.876.86
106.936.9
207.026.99
507.247.17
1007.257.4
2007.978.07

Source: Dion Global

Ultracab (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ultracab (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ultracab (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTUltracab (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 19, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTUltracab (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Re-Appointment Of Tax Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
May 19, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTUltracab (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
May 19, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTUltracab (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
May 19, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTUltracab (India) - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Ultracab (India)

Ultracab (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ2007PLC052394 and registration number is 052394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitesh P Vaghasiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aarti P Vaghasiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj V Shingala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Viralben Chetankumar Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Kalkani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ultracab (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Ultracab (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultracab (India) is ₹6.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ultracab (India)?

The Ultracab (India) is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ultracab (India)?

The market cap of Ultracab (India) is ₹84.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ultracab (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ultracab (India) are ₹6.99 and ₹6.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ultracab (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultracab (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultracab (India) is ₹10.99 and 52-week low of Ultracab (India) is ₹5.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ultracab (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ultracab (India) has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -16.46% over 3 months, -31.64% over 1 year, -23.64% across 3 years, and -16.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ultracab (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ultracab (India) are 15.07 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ultracab (India) News

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