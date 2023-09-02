What is the Market Cap of Ultracab (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹173.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ultracab (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is 30.13 and PB ratio of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is 5.43 as on .

What is the share price of Ultracab (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹18.19 as on .