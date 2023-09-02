Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ultracab (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ2007PLC052394 and registration number is 052394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹173.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is 30.13 and PB ratio of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹18.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultracab (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹11.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.