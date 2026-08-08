What is the share price of Ultracab (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultracab (India) is ₹6.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Ultracab (India)? The Ultracab (India) is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ultracab (India)? The market cap of Ultracab (India) is ₹84.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ultracab (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ultracab (India) are ₹6.99 and ₹6.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ultracab (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultracab (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultracab (India) is ₹10.99 and 52-week low of Ultracab (India) is ₹5.25 as on .

How has the Ultracab (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Ultracab (India) has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -16.46% over 3 months, -31.64% over 1 year, -23.64% across 3 years, and -16.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ultracab (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ultracab (India) are 15.07 and 0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global