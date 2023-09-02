Follow Us

ULTRACAB (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.19 Closed
18.122.79
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ultracab (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.70₹18.44
₹18.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.49₹33.60
₹18.19
Open Price
₹15.75
Prev. Close
₹15.40
Volume
18,11,190

Ultracab (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.22
  • R220.2
  • R321.96
  • Pivot
    17.46
  • S116.48
  • S214.72
  • S313.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.5715.04
  • 1023.4515.08
  • 2024.0215.02
  • 5024.8115.04
  • 10024.5516.15
  • 20025.4418.39

Ultracab (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.4127.8321.35-23.02-28.67136.4489.09
4.0912.3949.3766.68109.62489.61694.44
10.5710.6313.4131.0915.9047.1547.15
2.0817.6429.8458.8485.58550.09530.45
13.155.5131.3241.93128.50239.81121.95
1.08-3.0697.73182.45191.001,809.531,106.92
0.32-1.3341.2453.3565.651,554.901,554.90
-0.22-7.430.8035.700.90159.65154.99
0.861.690.6438.7746.10120.0227.99
-3.29-6.1952.8962.8083.29230.89395.61
2.2316.8233.9528.18183.97264.96301.46
028.576.1379.2873.0889.0818.42
10.8014.0211.08-7.31-25.17-17.12-87.08
0-4.729.4540.13170.60238.4693.83
1.67-1.61-6.1535.56-1.61154.17154.17
004.9610.1870.88195.15161.83

Ultracab (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Ultracab (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ultracab (India) Ltd.

Ultracab (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ2007PLC052394 and registration number is 052394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitesh P Vaghasiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aarti P Vaghasiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj V Shingala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Sawant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanjibhai G Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bipinchandra M Sangani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ultracab (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ultracab (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹173.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ultracab (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is 30.13 and PB ratio of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ultracab (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹18.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ultracab (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultracab (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Ultracab (India) Ltd. is ₹11.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

