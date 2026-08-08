Here's the live share price of Ultracab (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-6.29
|-16.46
|-10.69
|-31.64
|-23.64
|-16.75
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ultracab (India) has declined 31.64% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Ultracab (India) has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.87
|6.86
|10
|6.93
|6.9
|20
|7.02
|6.99
|50
|7.24
|7.17
|100
|7.25
|7.4
|200
|7.97
|8.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ultracab (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Ultracab (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 19, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Ultracab (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Re-Appointment Of Tax Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
|May 19, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Ultracab (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
|May 19, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Ultracab (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
|May 19, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Ultracab (India) - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Ultracab (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ2007PLC052394 and registration number is 052394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultracab (India) is ₹6.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ultracab (India) is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ultracab (India) is ₹84.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ultracab (India) are ₹6.99 and ₹6.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultracab (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultracab (India) is ₹10.99 and 52-week low of Ultracab (India) is ₹5.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ultracab (India) has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -16.46% over 3 months, -31.64% over 1 year, -23.64% across 3 years, and -16.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ultracab (India) are 15.07 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global