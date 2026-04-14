Here's the live share price of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure
|30.07
|55.17
|57.92
|64.29
|62.86
|22.15
|0.47
|Polycab India
|9.82
|1.55
|-1.05
|-1.77
|48.11
|35.30
|41.13
|KEI Industries
|10.08
|3.21
|2.11
|3.41
|71.26
|36.54
|53.45
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|3.85
|-4.23
|-17.60
|-14.38
|9.23
|4.53
|5.23
|R R Kabel
|3.55
|-3.11
|-7.29
|9.29
|51.88
|4.87
|2.89
|Finolex Cables
|6.22
|-4.42
|12.24
|6.25
|-2.86
|0.24
|18.72
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|9.62
|-0.29
|1.52
|-2.10
|50.59
|289.59
|344.61
|Universal Cables
|14.63
|23.26
|-5.83
|12.40
|84.73
|24.57
|41.41
|Advait Energy Transitions
|4.93
|16.04
|34.72
|5.07
|51.97
|75.82
|134.49
|Dynamic Cables
|11.95
|5.79
|-3.34
|-22.77
|11.06
|51.22
|89.62
|Vidya Wires
|26.35
|22.55
|38.90
|24.44
|24.44
|7.56
|4.47
|Quadrant Future Tek
|4.87
|-0.46
|-1.99
|-21.53
|-40.60
|-12.54
|-7.73
|Paramount Communications
|13.71
|13.43
|5.44
|-15.64
|-24.41
|1.86
|34.30
|JD Cables
|10.98
|11.54
|-8.16
|23.69
|19.70
|6.18
|3.66
|Delton Cables
|0.40
|-10.08
|-34.47
|-45.90
|-40.94
|71.59
|66.78
|Cords Cable Industries
|6.37
|1.01
|-5.37
|-9.08
|1.52
|34.34
|31.67
|Plaza Wires
|14.54
|3.88
|-4.24
|-26.79
|-28.79
|-22.40
|-14.12
|Ultracab (India)
|12.84
|13.87
|-12.01
|-20.62
|-25.15
|-24.74
|-14.90
|Jigar Cables
|-10.55
|-10.55
|-21.48
|-24.45
|0.09
|22.00
|10.05
|Cybele Industries
|-17.89
|-45.33
|0.79
|66.16
|69.41
|34.96
|38.26
Over the last one year, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure has gained 62.86% compared to peers like Polycab India (48.11%), KEI Industries (71.26%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (9.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (41.13%) and KEI Industries (53.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|544.13
|625.2
|10
|516.03
|582.91
|20
|483.23
|536.94
|50
|444.54
|485.93
|100
|440.08
|461.47
|200
|437.8
|452.09
In the latest quarter, Hindusthan Insulators & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Hindusthan Urban - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 13, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Hindusthan Urban - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 09, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Hindusthan Urban - Report On Transfer And Dematerialisation Requests Of Physical Shares Re-Lodged Under The Special Window.
|Apr 07, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Hindusthan Urban - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 20, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Hindusthan Urban - Sub: Issuance Of Letter Of Confirmation To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form-Intimation Under R
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1959PLC003141 and registration number is 003141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹710.95 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹512.91 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries are ₹732.45 and ₹629.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan Insulators & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹732.45 and 52-week low of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹330.26 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Hindusthan Insulators & Industries has shown returns of 6.77% over the past day, 55.17% for the past month, 57.92% over 3 months, 62.86% over 1 year, 22.15% across 3 years, and 0.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries are 117.96 and 1.38 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.