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Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTHAN INSULATORS & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹710.95 Closed
6.77₹ 45.05
As on Apr 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹629.00₹732.45
₹710.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹330.26₹732.45
₹710.95
Open Price
₹675.90
Prev. Close
₹665.90
Volume
70,419

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure		30.0755.1757.9264.2962.8622.150.47
Polycab India		9.821.55-1.05-1.7748.1135.3041.13
KEI Industries		10.083.212.113.4171.2636.5453.45
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		3.85-4.23-17.60-14.389.234.535.23
R R Kabel		3.55-3.11-7.299.2951.884.872.89
Finolex Cables		6.22-4.4212.246.25-2.860.2418.72
Diamond Power Infrastructure		9.62-0.291.52-2.1050.59289.59344.61
Universal Cables		14.6323.26-5.8312.4084.7324.5741.41
Advait Energy Transitions		4.9316.0434.725.0751.9775.82134.49
Dynamic Cables		11.955.79-3.34-22.7711.0651.2289.62
Vidya Wires		26.3522.5538.9024.4424.447.564.47
Quadrant Future Tek		4.87-0.46-1.99-21.53-40.60-12.54-7.73
Paramount Communications		13.7113.435.44-15.64-24.411.8634.30
JD Cables		10.9811.54-8.1623.6919.706.183.66
Delton Cables		0.40-10.08-34.47-45.90-40.9471.5966.78
Cords Cable Industries		6.371.01-5.37-9.081.5234.3431.67
Plaza Wires		14.543.88-4.24-26.79-28.79-22.40-14.12
Ultracab (India)		12.8413.87-12.01-20.62-25.15-24.74-14.90
Jigar Cables		-10.55-10.55-21.48-24.450.0922.0010.05
Cybele Industries		-17.89-45.330.7966.1669.4134.9638.26

Over the last one year, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure has gained 62.86% compared to peers like Polycab India (48.11%), KEI Industries (71.26%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (9.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (41.13%) and KEI Industries (53.45%).

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5544.13625.2
10516.03582.91
20483.23536.94
50444.54485.93
100440.08461.47
200437.8452.09

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindusthan Insulators & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTHindusthan Urban - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 13, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTHindusthan Urban - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 09, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTHindusthan Urban - Report On Transfer And Dematerialisation Requests Of Physical Shares Re-Lodged Under The Special Window.
Apr 07, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTHindusthan Urban - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 20, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTHindusthan Urban - Sub: Issuance Of Letter Of Confirmation To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form-Intimation Under R

About Hindusthan Insulators & Industries

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL1959PLC003141 and registration number is 003141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raghavendra Anant Mody
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kejriwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Bhuwania
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ratan Lal Nangalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shiv Shanker Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepika Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹710.95 as on Apr 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindusthan Insulators & Industries?

The Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries?

The market cap of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹512.91 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries are ₹732.45 and ₹629.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan Insulators & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹732.45 and 52-week low of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹330.26 as on Apr 13, 2026.

How has the Hindusthan Insulators & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindusthan Insulators & Industries has shown returns of 6.77% over the past day, 55.17% for the past month, 57.92% over 3 months, 62.86% over 1 year, 22.15% across 3 years, and 0.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries are 117.96 and 1.38 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries News

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