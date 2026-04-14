What is the share price of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹710.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindusthan Insulators & Industries? The Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries? The market cap of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹512.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries are ₹732.45 and ₹629.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan Insulators & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹732.45 and 52-week low of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries is ₹330.26 as on .

How has the Hindusthan Insulators & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindusthan Insulators & Industries has shown returns of 6.77% over the past day, 55.17% for the past month, 57.92% over 3 months, 62.86% over 1 year, 22.15% across 3 years, and 0.47% over 5 years.