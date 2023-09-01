Name
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dynamic Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ2007PLC024139 and registration number is 024139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 563.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is ₹1,37.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is 29.46 and PB ratio of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is 5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Cables Ltd. is ₹471.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is ₹616.95 and 52-week low of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is ₹131.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.