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Dynamic Cables Share Price

NSE
BSE

DYNAMIC CABLES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dynamic Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹402.05 Closed
-0.04₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dynamic Cables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹400.70₹410.85
₹402.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹240.00₹520.00
₹402.05
Open Price
₹408.50
Prev. Close
₹402.20
Volume
5,018

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Cables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-6.29-16.46-10.69-31.64-23.64-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dynamic Cables has declined 1.39% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Cables has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Dynamic Cables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Cables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5394.1400.39
10403.62399.42
20392.08393.26
50359.29372.28
100337.22354.88
200337.53349.89

Source: Dion Global

Dynamic Cables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dynamic Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.98%, FII holding fell to 0.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dynamic Cables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTDynamic Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTDynamic Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 21, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTDynamic Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTDynamic Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 20, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTDynamic Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Dynamic Cables

Dynamic Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ2007PLC024139 and registration number is 024139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1197.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Mangal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumer Singh Punia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurav Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Moossaddee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynamic Cables Share Price

What is the share price of Dynamic Cables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Cables is ₹402.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dynamic Cables?

The Dynamic Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Cables?

The market cap of Dynamic Cables is ₹1,948.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamic Cables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Cables are ₹410.85 and ₹400.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Cables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Cables is ₹520.00 and 52-week low of Dynamic Cables is ₹240.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dynamic Cables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dynamic Cables has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 12.97% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -1.39% over 1 year, 11.06% across 3 years, and 72.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamic Cables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Cables are 21.37 and 4.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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