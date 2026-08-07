What is the share price of Dynamic Cables? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Cables is ₹402.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Dynamic Cables? The Dynamic Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Cables? The market cap of Dynamic Cables is ₹1,948.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamic Cables? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Cables are ₹410.85 and ₹400.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Cables? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Cables is ₹520.00 and 52-week low of Dynamic Cables is ₹240.00 as on .

How has the Dynamic Cables performed historically in terms of returns? The Dynamic Cables has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 12.97% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -1.39% over 1 year, 11.06% across 3 years, and 72.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamic Cables? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Cables are 21.37 and 4.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global