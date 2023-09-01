Follow Us

DYNAMIC CABLES LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹471.45 Closed
1.326.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dynamic Cables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹462.15₹479.95
₹471.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.55₹616.95
₹471.45
Open Price
₹467.75
Prev. Close
₹465.30
Volume
21,939

Dynamic Cables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1479.92
  • R2488.83
  • R3497.72
  • Pivot
    471.03
  • S1462.12
  • S2453.23
  • S3444.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5179.87469.76
  • 10172.27474.78
  • 20159.3475.15
  • 50156.43427.94
  • 10093.8357.81
  • 20046.9287.02

Dynamic Cables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.41-2.9898.09182.47189.86245.13245.13
4.1212.4849.5667.15109.72490.24695.40
10.6510.7513.5131.1116.0749.0449.04
2.5518.1130.2960.3485.97554.56531.21
13.456.4331.6542.38128.74238.66122.94
7.1329.07104.51167.65249.86169.64169.64
0.702.761.4236.6446.54120.7628.17
8.543.49-2.20-11.88-11.88-60.96-68.10

Dynamic Cables Ltd. Share Holdings

Dynamic Cables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dynamic Cables Ltd.

Dynamic Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ2007PLC024139 and registration number is 024139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 563.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Mangal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumer Singh Punia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurav Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Moossaddee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynamic Cables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Cables Ltd.?

The market cap of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is ₹1,37.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dynamic Cables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is 29.46 and PB ratio of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is 5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dynamic Cables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Cables Ltd. is ₹471.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamic Cables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is ₹616.95 and 52-week low of Dynamic Cables Ltd. is ₹131.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

