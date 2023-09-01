Dynamic Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ2007PLC024139 and registration number is 024139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 563.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.