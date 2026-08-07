Here's the live share price of Dynamic Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-6.29
|-16.46
|-10.69
|-31.64
|-23.64
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dynamic Cables has declined 1.39% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamic Cables has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|394.1
|400.39
|10
|403.62
|399.42
|20
|392.08
|393.26
|50
|359.29
|372.28
|100
|337.22
|354.88
|200
|337.53
|349.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dynamic Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.98%, FII holding fell to 0.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Dynamic Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Dynamic Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ2007PLC024139 and registration number is 024139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1197.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamic Cables is ₹402.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamic Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dynamic Cables is ₹1,948.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamic Cables are ₹410.85 and ₹400.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamic Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamic Cables is ₹520.00 and 52-week low of Dynamic Cables is ₹240.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamic Cables has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 12.97% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -1.39% over 1 year, 11.06% across 3 years, and 72.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamic Cables are 21.37 and 4.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global