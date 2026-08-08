Here's the live share price of Universal Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Universal Cables
|4
|30.78
|23.75
|91.86
|102.42
|38.23
|50.9
|Polycab India
|1.75
|0.26
|2.08
|19.06
|37.44
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|11.66
|10.36
|22.37
|46.53
|33.3
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6
|26.44
|42
|87.72
|122.17
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|0.76
|-3.41
|-5.33
|4.99
|0.7
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|57.62
|111.44
|185.2
|136.89
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-0.96
|-10.62
|28.65
|20.63
|-1.82
|15.53
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|5.3
|4.81
|28.45
|22.87
|69.47
|133.3
|Paramount Communications
|6.3
|6.13
|23.97
|78.72
|31.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|0.21
|3.22
|89.68
|77.4
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|14.46
|-4.55
|25.21
|0.07
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-14.08
|12.21
|18.77
|-6.59
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.9
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|6.48
|19
|19
|19
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-10.2
|-4.38
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.7
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|14.42
|1.64
|-11.97
|-33.27
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|6.63
|0.44
|24.54
|24.08
|31.8
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|7.45
|-21.03
|19.17
|-13.26
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-3.11
|-26.03
|-10.69
|-30.53
|-23.64
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Universal Cables has gained 102.42% compared to peers like Polycab India (37.44%), KEI Industries (46.53%), R R Kabel (122.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Cables has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,356.85
|1,392.71
|10
|1,287.98
|1,345.66
|20
|1,222.88
|1,290.61
|50
|1,210.36
|1,200.41
|100
|1,009.63
|1,085.68
|200
|899.89
|957.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Universal Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.30%, FII holding rose to 1.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,69,280
|0.8
|21.22
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Universal Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Universal Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Universal Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Universal Cables - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Take On Record The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financi
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Universal Cables - Letter To Shareholders For Web-Link Of Annual Report 2025-26.
Source: Dion Global
Universal Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1945PLC001114 and registration number is 001114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3022.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Cables is ₹1,415.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Universal Cables is ₹4,910.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Cables are ₹1,436.85 and ₹1,288.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Cables is ₹1,473.95 and 52-week low of Universal Cables is ₹577.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Cables has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, 27.49% for the past month, 31.52% over 3 months, 100.47% over 1 year, 38.23% across 3 years, and 50.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Cables are 30.11 and 2.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global