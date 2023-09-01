Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.45
|6.43
|31.65
|42.38
|128.74
|238.66
|122.94
|4.12
|12.48
|49.56
|67.15
|109.72
|490.24
|695.40
|10.65
|10.75
|13.51
|31.11
|16.07
|49.04
|49.04
|2.55
|18.11
|30.29
|60.34
|85.97
|554.56
|531.21
|1.41
|-2.98
|98.09
|182.47
|189.86
|245.13
|245.13
|7.13
|29.07
|104.51
|167.65
|249.86
|169.64
|169.64
|0.70
|2.76
|1.42
|36.64
|46.54
|120.76
|28.17
|8.54
|3.49
|-2.20
|-11.88
|-11.88
|-60.96
|-68.10
Universal Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1945PLC001114 and registration number is 001114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1813.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Universal Cables Ltd. is ₹1,694.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Universal Cables Ltd. is 29.58 and PB ratio of Universal Cables Ltd. is 2.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Cables Ltd. is ₹488.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Cables Ltd. is ₹544.40 and 52-week low of Universal Cables Ltd. is ₹197.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.