UNIVERSAL CABLES LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹488.35 Closed
4.3820.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Universal Cables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹469.90₹511.95
₹488.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.75₹544.40
₹488.35
Open Price
₹469.90
Prev. Close
₹467.85
Volume
3,05,178

Universal Cables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1509
  • R2531.5
  • R3551.05
  • Pivot
    489.45
  • S1466.95
  • S2447.4
  • S3424.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5244.51450.72
  • 10247.54441.29
  • 20233.45436.94
  • 50221.9423.51
  • 100186.21401.72
  • 200170.39360.25

Universal Cables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.456.4331.6542.38128.74238.66122.94
4.1212.4849.5667.15109.72490.24695.40
10.6510.7513.5131.1116.0749.0449.04
2.5518.1130.2960.3485.97554.56531.21
1.41-2.9898.09182.47189.86245.13245.13
7.1329.07104.51167.65249.86169.64169.64
0.702.761.4236.6446.54120.7628.17
8.543.49-2.20-11.88-11.88-60.96-68.10

Universal Cables Ltd. Share Holdings

Universal Cables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Universal Cables Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:50 AM

About Universal Cables Ltd.

Universal Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1945PLC001114 and registration number is 001114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1813.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Y S Lodha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S S Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. S C Jain
    Director
  • Mr. B R Nahar
    Director
  • Dr. Kavita A Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Ganesh Karnik
    Director

FAQs on Universal Cables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Cables Ltd.?

The market cap of Universal Cables Ltd. is ₹1,694.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Universal Cables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Universal Cables Ltd. is 29.58 and PB ratio of Universal Cables Ltd. is 2.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Universal Cables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Cables Ltd. is ₹488.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Cables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Cables Ltd. is ₹544.40 and 52-week low of Universal Cables Ltd. is ₹197.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

