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Universal Cables Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIVERSAL CABLES

MP Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Universal Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,415.35 Closed
0.42₹ 5.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Universal Cables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,288.90₹1,436.85
₹1,415.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹577.10₹1,473.95
₹1,415.35
Open Price
₹1,420.10
Prev. Close
₹1,409.40
Volume
8,430

Source: Dion Global

Universal Cables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Universal Cables		430.7823.7591.86102.4238.2350.9
Polycab India		1.750.262.0819.0637.4426.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5411.6610.3622.3746.5333.349.93
R R Kabel		626.444287.72122.1732.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.980.76-3.41-5.334.990.76.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4457.62111.44185.2136.89439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-0.96-10.6228.6520.63-1.8215.53
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.915.34.8128.4522.8769.47133.3
Paramount Communications		6.36.1323.9778.7231.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.690.213.2289.6877.421.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5814.46-4.5525.210.0711.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-14.0812.2118.77-6.59-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.912.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.816.481919195.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-10.2-4.384.1531.929.675.7
Delton Cables		5.9714.421.64-11.97-33.2753.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.166.630.4424.5424.0831.828.45
Plaza Wires		13.257.45-21.0319.17-13.26-15.81-9.81
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-3.11-26.03-10.69-30.53-23.64-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Universal Cables has gained 102.42% compared to peers like Polycab India (37.44%), KEI Industries (46.53%), R R Kabel (122.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Cables has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Universal Cables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Universal Cables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,356.851,392.71
101,287.981,345.66
201,222.881,290.61
501,210.361,200.41
1001,009.631,085.68
200899.89957.7

Source: Dion Global

Universal Cables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Universal Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.30%, FII holding rose to 1.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Universal Cables Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,69,2800.821.22

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Universal Cables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTUniversal Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTUniversal Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTUniversal Cables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 22, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTUniversal Cables - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Take On Record The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financi
Jul 11, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTUniversal Cables - Letter To Shareholders For Web-Link Of Annual Report 2025-26.

Source: Dion Global

About Universal Cables

Universal Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1945PLC001114 and registration number is 001114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3022.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Y S Lodha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Ananya Ghosh Dastidar
    Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Mehrotra
    Director
  • Mr. Prem Singh Khamesra
    Director

FAQs on Universal Cables Share Price

What is the share price of Universal Cables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Cables is ₹1,415.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Universal Cables?

The Universal Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Cables?

The market cap of Universal Cables is ₹4,910.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Cables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Cables are ₹1,436.85 and ₹1,288.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Cables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Cables is ₹1,473.95 and 52-week low of Universal Cables is ₹577.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Universal Cables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Universal Cables has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, 27.49% for the past month, 31.52% over 3 months, 100.47% over 1 year, 38.23% across 3 years, and 50.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Cables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Cables are 30.11 and 2.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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