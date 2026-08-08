What is the share price of Universal Cables? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Cables is ₹1,415.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Universal Cables? The Universal Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Cables? The market cap of Universal Cables is ₹4,910.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Cables? Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Cables are ₹1,436.85 and ₹1,288.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Cables? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Cables is ₹1,473.95 and 52-week low of Universal Cables is ₹577.10 as on .

How has the Universal Cables performed historically in terms of returns? The Universal Cables has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, 27.49% for the past month, 31.52% over 3 months, 100.47% over 1 year, 38.23% across 3 years, and 50.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Cables? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Cables are 30.11 and 2.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global