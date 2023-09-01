What is the Market Cap of Aarti Surfactants Ltd.? The market cap of Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is ₹510.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aarti Surfactants Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is 35.81 and PB ratio of Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is 3.04 as on .

What is the share price of Aarti Surfactants Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is ₹642.60 as on .