Here's the live share price of Aarti Surfactants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aarti Surfactants
|32.41
|39.09
|18.78
|23.46
|4.66
|-3.66
|-19.84
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aarti Surfactants has gained 4.66% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarti Surfactants has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|409.45
|487.93
|10
|400.21
|451.26
|20
|392
|422.94
|50
|383.66
|401.5
|100
|384.59
|398.33
|200
|403.64
|415.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aarti Surfactants saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Aarti Surfactants - Intimation Under Reg. 57 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Aarti Surfactants - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Aarti Surfactants - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Aarti Surfactants - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|Aarti Surfactants - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Notice Of Redemption To The Holders Of Non-Convertible Redeemable Prefer
Source: Dion Global
Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MP2018PLC067037 and registration number is 102891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 859.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Surfactants is ₹533.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarti Surfactants is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aarti Surfactants is ₹451.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Surfactants are ₹548.20 and ₹529.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Surfactants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Surfactants is ₹563.25 and 52-week low of Aarti Surfactants is ₹317.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarti Surfactants has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, 39.09% for the past month, 18.78% over 3 months, 4.66% over 1 year, -3.66% across 3 years, and -19.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Surfactants are 24.55 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global