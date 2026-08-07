What is the share price of Aarti Surfactants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Surfactants is ₹533.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Aarti Surfactants? The Aarti Surfactants is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Surfactants? The market cap of Aarti Surfactants is ₹451.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarti Surfactants? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Surfactants are ₹548.20 and ₹529.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Surfactants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Surfactants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Surfactants is ₹563.25 and 52-week low of Aarti Surfactants is ₹317.65 as on .

How has the Aarti Surfactants performed historically in terms of returns? The Aarti Surfactants has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, 39.09% for the past month, 18.78% over 3 months, 4.66% over 1 year, -3.66% across 3 years, and -19.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarti Surfactants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Surfactants are 24.55 and 1.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global