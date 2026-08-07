Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aarti Surfactants Share Price

NSE
BSE

AARTI SURFACTANTS

Aarti Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Aarti Surfactants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹533.15 Closed
-3.14₹ -17.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aarti Surfactants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹529.50₹548.20
₹533.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.65₹563.25
₹533.15
Open Price
₹545.25
Prev. Close
₹550.45
Volume
2,273

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Surfactants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aarti Surfactants		32.4139.0918.7823.464.66-3.66-19.84
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aarti Surfactants has gained 4.66% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarti Surfactants has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Aarti Surfactants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Surfactants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5409.45487.93
10400.21451.26
20392422.94
50383.66401.5
100384.59398.33
200403.64415.85

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Surfactants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aarti Surfactants saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aarti Surfactants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTAarti Surfactants - Intimation Under Reg. 57 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 01, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTAarti Surfactants - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTAarti Surfactants - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTAarti Surfactants - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTAarti Surfactants - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Notice Of Redemption To The Holders Of Non-Convertible Redeemable Prefer

Source: Dion Global

About Aarti Surfactants

Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MP2018PLC067037 and registration number is 102891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 859.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mulesh Manilal Savla
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Nikhil Parimal Desai
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Santosh Madhaorao Kakade
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Vallabhaji Gogri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dattatray Sidram Galpalli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Misha Bharat Gala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aarti Surfactants Share Price

What is the share price of Aarti Surfactants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Surfactants is ₹533.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aarti Surfactants?

The Aarti Surfactants is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Surfactants?

The market cap of Aarti Surfactants is ₹451.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarti Surfactants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Surfactants are ₹548.20 and ₹529.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Surfactants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Surfactants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Surfactants is ₹563.25 and 52-week low of Aarti Surfactants is ₹317.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aarti Surfactants performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aarti Surfactants has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, 39.09% for the past month, 18.78% over 3 months, 4.66% over 1 year, -3.66% across 3 years, and -19.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarti Surfactants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Surfactants are 24.55 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Surfactants News

More Aarti Surfactants News
Market Pulse