AARTI SURFACTANTS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹642.60 Closed
0.412.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aarti Surfactants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹640.50₹654.90
₹642.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹418.05₹907.35
₹642.60
Open Price
₹654.00
Prev. Close
₹640.00
Volume
16,799

Aarti Surfactants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1652.43
  • R2660.87
  • R3666.83
  • Pivot
    646.47
  • S1638.03
  • S2632.07
  • S3623.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5761.32624.3
  • 10773.35614.31
  • 20771.97609.03
  • 50790.71609.25
  • 100744.36608.49
  • 200794.69628.18

Aarti Surfactants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.185.353.9423.39-26.4628.5936.07
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89

Aarti Surfactants Ltd. Share Holdings

Aarti Surfactants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aarti Surfactants Ltd.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2018PLC102891 and registration number is 102891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 575.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mulesh Manilal Savla
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Parimal Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Santosh Madhaorao Kakade
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Vallabhaji Gogri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dattatray Sidram Galpalli
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Misha Bharat Gala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarti Surfactants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Surfactants Ltd.?

The market cap of Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is ₹510.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aarti Surfactants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is 35.81 and PB ratio of Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is 3.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aarti Surfactants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is ₹642.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Surfactants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Surfactants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is ₹907.35 and 52-week low of Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is ₹418.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

