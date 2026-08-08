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Xtranet Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

XTRANET TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Xtranet Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹136.15 Closed
4.97₹ 6.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Xtranet Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.00₹136.15
₹136.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹136.60
₹136.15
Open Price
₹129.50
Prev. Close
₹129.70
Volume
26,950

Source: Dion Global

Xtranet Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Xtranet Technologies		7.549.099.099.099.092.941.76
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Xtranet Technologies has gained 9.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Xtranet Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Xtranet Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Xtranet Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.98126.07
1037.490
2018.750
507.50
1003.750
2001.870

Source: Dion Global

Xtranet Technologies Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
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Xtranet Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTXtranet Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 30, 2026, 01:10 PM IST ISTXtranet Technologies - Listing of Equity Shares of Xtranet Technologies Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Xtranet Technologies

Xtranet Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MP2002PLC014956 and registration number is 014956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sukhbir Singh Kukreja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jogendrapal Singh Alagh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shiney Sukhbir
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Chander Dalakoti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Xtranet Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Xtranet Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xtranet Technologies is ₹136.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Xtranet Technologies?

The Xtranet Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xtranet Technologies?

The market cap of Xtranet Technologies is ₹711.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Xtranet Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Xtranet Technologies are ₹136.15 and ₹128.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xtranet Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xtranet Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xtranet Technologies is ₹136.60 and 52-week low of Xtranet Technologies is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Xtranet Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Xtranet Technologies has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 9.09% for the past month, 9.09% over 3 months, 9.09% over 1 year, 2.94% across 3 years, and 1.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xtranet Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xtranet Technologies are 0.00 and 5.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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