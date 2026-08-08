Here's the live share price of Xtranet Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Xtranet Technologies
|7.54
|9.09
|9.09
|9.09
|9.09
|2.94
|1.76
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Xtranet Technologies has gained 9.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Xtranet Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.98
|126.07
|10
|37.49
|0
|20
|18.75
|0
|50
|7.5
|0
|100
|3.75
|0
|200
|1.87
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Xtranet Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:10 PM IST IST
|Xtranet Technologies - Listing of Equity Shares of Xtranet Technologies Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Xtranet Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MP2002PLC014956 and registration number is 014956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xtranet Technologies is ₹136.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xtranet Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Xtranet Technologies is ₹711.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Xtranet Technologies are ₹136.15 and ₹128.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xtranet Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xtranet Technologies is ₹136.60 and 52-week low of Xtranet Technologies is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xtranet Technologies has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 9.09% for the past month, 9.09% over 3 months, 9.09% over 1 year, 2.94% across 3 years, and 1.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xtranet Technologies are 0.00 and 5.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global