What is the share price of Xtranet Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xtranet Technologies is ₹136.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Xtranet Technologies? The Xtranet Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xtranet Technologies? The market cap of Xtranet Technologies is ₹711.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Xtranet Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Xtranet Technologies are ₹136.15 and ₹128.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xtranet Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xtranet Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xtranet Technologies is ₹136.60 and 52-week low of Xtranet Technologies is ₹120.00 as on .

How has the Xtranet Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Xtranet Technologies has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 9.09% for the past month, 9.09% over 3 months, 9.09% over 1 year, 2.94% across 3 years, and 1.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xtranet Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xtranet Technologies are 0.00 and 5.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global