What is the share price of Woodsvilla? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Woodsvilla is ₹15.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Woodsvilla? The Woodsvilla is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Woodsvilla? The market cap of Woodsvilla is ₹9.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Woodsvilla? Today’s highest and lowest price of Woodsvilla are ₹15.31 and ₹15.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Woodsvilla? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Woodsvilla stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Woodsvilla is ₹15.31 and 52-week low of Woodsvilla is ₹13.00 as on .

How has the Woodsvilla performed historically in terms of returns? The Woodsvilla has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.93% over 3 months, 11.18% over 1 year, 26.74% across 3 years, and 40.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Woodsvilla? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Woodsvilla are -431.27 and 1.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global