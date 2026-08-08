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Woodsvilla Share Price

NSE
BSE

WOODSVILLA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Woodsvilla along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.31 Closed
4.93₹ 0.72
As on Jul 22, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Woodsvilla Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.31₹15.31
₹15.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.00₹15.31
₹15.31
Open Price
₹15.31
Prev. Close
₹14.59
Volume
600

Source: Dion Global

Woodsvilla Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Woodsvilla		004.9315.2911.1826.7440.97
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Woodsvilla has gained 11.18% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Woodsvilla has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Woodsvilla Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Woodsvilla Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.7314.71
1014.1314.41
2014.213.98
5012.4612.17
1008.349.95
2006.640

Source: Dion Global

Woodsvilla Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Woodsvilla remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Woodsvilla Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTWoodsvilla - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting To Be Held For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTWoodsvilla - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTWoodsvilla - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 21, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTWoodsvilla - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 21 MAY 2026
May 15, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTWoodsvilla - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday 21St May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Woodsvilla

Woodsvilla Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1994PLC030472 and registration number is 030472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipin Aggarwal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Meena Aggarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravinder Mohan Manchanda
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vineet Gupta
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Woodsvilla Share Price

What is the share price of Woodsvilla?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Woodsvilla is ₹15.31 as on Jul 22, 2026.

What kind of stock is Woodsvilla?

The Woodsvilla is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Woodsvilla?

The market cap of Woodsvilla is ₹9.21 Cr as on Jul 22, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Woodsvilla?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Woodsvilla are ₹15.31 and ₹15.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Woodsvilla?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Woodsvilla stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Woodsvilla is ₹15.31 and 52-week low of Woodsvilla is ₹13.00 as on Jul 22, 2026.

How has the Woodsvilla performed historically in terms of returns?

The Woodsvilla has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.93% over 3 months, 11.18% over 1 year, 26.74% across 3 years, and 40.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Woodsvilla?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Woodsvilla are -431.27 and 1.88 on Jul 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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