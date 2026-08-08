Here's the live share price of Woodsvilla along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Woodsvilla
|0
|0
|4.93
|15.29
|11.18
|26.74
|40.97
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Woodsvilla has gained 11.18% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Woodsvilla has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.73
|14.71
|10
|14.13
|14.41
|20
|14.2
|13.98
|50
|12.46
|12.17
|100
|8.34
|9.95
|200
|6.64
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Woodsvilla remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Woodsvilla - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting To Be Held For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Woodsvilla - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Woodsvilla - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 21, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Woodsvilla - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 21 MAY 2026
|May 15, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Woodsvilla - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday 21St May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Woodsvilla Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1994PLC030472 and registration number is 030472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Woodsvilla is ₹15.31 as on Jul 22, 2026.
The Woodsvilla is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Woodsvilla is ₹9.21 Cr as on Jul 22, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Woodsvilla are ₹15.31 and ₹15.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Woodsvilla stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Woodsvilla is ₹15.31 and 52-week low of Woodsvilla is ₹13.00 as on Jul 22, 2026.
The Woodsvilla has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.93% over 3 months, 11.18% over 1 year, 26.74% across 3 years, and 40.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Woodsvilla are -431.27 and 1.88 on Jul 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global