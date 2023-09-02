Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Woodsvilla Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WOODSVILLA LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.75 Closed
00
As on Jul 27, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Woodsvilla Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.75₹7.75
₹7.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.17₹7.75
₹7.75
Open Price
₹7.75
Prev. Close
₹7.75
Volume
0

Woodsvilla Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.75
  • R27.75
  • R37.75
  • Pivot
    7.75
  • S17.75
  • S27.75
  • S37.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.767.17
  • 102.686.49
  • 202.835.55
  • 503.374.56
  • 1004.94.75
  • 2005.860

Woodsvilla Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0637.6666.67144.48144.48192.45224.95
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Woodsvilla Ltd. Share Holdings

Woodsvilla Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Woodsvilla Ltd.

Woodsvilla Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1994PLC030472 and registration number is 030472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vipin Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Mohan Manchanda
    Director
  • Mr. Sanwar Mal Saini
    Director
  • Mr. Meena Aggarwal
    Director & CEO

FAQs on Woodsvilla Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Woodsvilla Ltd.?

The market cap of Woodsvilla Ltd. is ₹4.66 Cr as on Jul 27, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Woodsvilla Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Woodsvilla Ltd. is -21.53 and PB ratio of Woodsvilla Ltd. is 1.12 as on Jul 27, 2023.

What is the share price of Woodsvilla Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Woodsvilla Ltd. is ₹7.75 as on Jul 27, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Woodsvilla Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Woodsvilla Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Woodsvilla Ltd. is ₹7.75 and 52-week low of Woodsvilla Ltd. is ₹3.17 as on Jul 27, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data