What is the share price of West Leisure Resorts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for West Leisure Resorts is ₹76.94 as on .

What kind of stock is West Leisure Resorts? The West Leisure Resorts is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of West Leisure Resorts? The market cap of West Leisure Resorts is ₹23.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of West Leisure Resorts? Today’s highest and lowest price of West Leisure Resorts are ₹76.95 and ₹76.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of West Leisure Resorts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which West Leisure Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of West Leisure Resorts is ₹156.70 and 52-week low of West Leisure Resorts is ₹73.44 as on .

How has the West Leisure Resorts performed historically in terms of returns? The West Leisure Resorts has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, -6.92% for the past month, -14.32% over 3 months, -40.82% over 1 year, -20.62% across 3 years, and -24.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of West Leisure Resorts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of West Leisure Resorts are 434.69 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global