West Leisure Resorts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WEST LEISURE RESORTS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹159.55 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

West Leisure Resorts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹159.55₹159.55
₹159.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.00₹1,230.00
₹159.55
Open Price
₹159.55
Prev. Close
₹159.55
Volume
48

West Leisure Resorts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1159.55
  • R2159.55
  • R3159.55
  • Pivot
    159.55
  • S1159.55
  • S2159.55
  • S3159.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5197.33161.76
  • 10176.17165.17
  • 20145.08170.98
  • 50122.17185.94
  • 100125.5228.64
  • 200141.1271.88

West Leisure Resorts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.00-15.47-11.36-37.4349.25115.61139.21
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

West Leisure Resorts Ltd. Share Holdings

West Leisure Resorts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About West Leisure Resorts Ltd.

West Leisure Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH2008PLC177941 and registration number is 177941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Smita Achrekar
    Director
  • Mr. Manekchand Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Chand Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Sushil Moona
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Mhatre
    Director

FAQs on West Leisure Resorts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of West Leisure Resorts Ltd.?

The market cap of West Leisure Resorts Ltd. is ₹48.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of West Leisure Resorts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of West Leisure Resorts Ltd. is 712.28 and PB ratio of West Leisure Resorts Ltd. is 2.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of West Leisure Resorts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for West Leisure Resorts Ltd. is ₹159.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of West Leisure Resorts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which West Leisure Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of West Leisure Resorts Ltd. is ₹1,230.00 and 52-week low of West Leisure Resorts Ltd. is ₹97.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

