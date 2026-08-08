Here's the live share price of West Leisure Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|West Leisure Resorts
|-8.08
|-6.92
|-14.32
|-26.72
|-40.82
|-20.62
|-24.06
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, West Leisure Resorts has declined 40.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, West Leisure Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.55
|80.92
|10
|87.49
|83.32
|20
|85.69
|84.92
|50
|88.34
|87.86
|100
|94.18
|94.89
|200
|111.83
|109.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, West Leisure Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|West Leisure Resorts - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Interalia Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
|May 22, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|West Leisure Resorts - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
|May 22, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|West Leisure Resorts - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
|May 22, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|West Leisure Resorts - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|West Leisure Resorts - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Com
Source: Dion Global
West Leisure Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH2008PLC177941 and registration number is 177941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Combined office administrative service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for West Leisure Resorts is ₹76.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The West Leisure Resorts is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of West Leisure Resorts is ₹23.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of West Leisure Resorts are ₹76.95 and ₹76.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which West Leisure Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of West Leisure Resorts is ₹156.70 and 52-week low of West Leisure Resorts is ₹73.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The West Leisure Resorts has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, -6.92% for the past month, -14.32% over 3 months, -40.82% over 1 year, -20.62% across 3 years, and -24.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of West Leisure Resorts are 434.69 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global