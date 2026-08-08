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West Leisure Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

WEST LEISURE RESORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of West Leisure Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.94 Closed
4.61₹ 3.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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West Leisure Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.94₹76.95
₹76.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.44₹156.70
₹76.94
Open Price
₹76.95
Prev. Close
₹73.55
Volume
75

Source: Dion Global

West Leisure Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
West Leisure Resorts		-8.08-6.92-14.32-26.72-40.82-20.62-24.06
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, West Leisure Resorts has declined 40.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, West Leisure Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

West Leisure Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

West Leisure Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.5580.92
1087.4983.32
2085.6984.92
5088.3487.86
10094.1894.89
200111.83109.73

Source: Dion Global

West Leisure Resorts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, West Leisure Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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West Leisure Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTWest Leisure Resorts - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Interalia Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
May 22, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTWest Leisure Resorts - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
May 22, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTWest Leisure Resorts - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
May 22, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTWest Leisure Resorts - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 22, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTWest Leisure Resorts - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Com

Source: Dion Global

About West Leisure Resorts

West Leisure Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH2008PLC177941 and registration number is 177941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Combined office administrative service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Mhatre
    Director
  • Ms. Smita Achrekar
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Sushil Moona
    Director
  • Mr. Shyam Ramsharan Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kantilal Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on West Leisure Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of West Leisure Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for West Leisure Resorts is ₹76.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is West Leisure Resorts?

The West Leisure Resorts is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of West Leisure Resorts?

The market cap of West Leisure Resorts is ₹23.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of West Leisure Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of West Leisure Resorts are ₹76.95 and ₹76.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of West Leisure Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which West Leisure Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of West Leisure Resorts is ₹156.70 and 52-week low of West Leisure Resorts is ₹73.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the West Leisure Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The West Leisure Resorts has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, -6.92% for the past month, -14.32% over 3 months, -40.82% over 1 year, -20.62% across 3 years, and -24.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of West Leisure Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of West Leisure Resorts are 434.69 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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