Here's the live share price of Wardwizard Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Wardwizard Healthcare has gained 19.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 128.53%.

Wardwizard Healthcare’s current P/E of -0.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.