Wardwizard Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

WARDWIZARD HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Wardwizard Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.34 Closed
4.98₹ 2.15
As on Dec 22, 2025, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Wardwizard Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.34₹45.34
₹45.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.84₹45.34
₹45.34
Open Price
₹45.34
Prev. Close
₹43.19
Volume
500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Wardwizard Healthcare has gained 19.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 128.53%.

Wardwizard Healthcare’s current P/E of -0.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Wardwizard Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wardwizard Healthcare		04.9827.5088.13128.5333.8719.13
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95

Over the last one year, Wardwizard Healthcare has gained 128.53% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Wardwizard Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Wardwizard Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Wardwizard Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.2441.41
1036.7937.3
2029.710
50120
10060
20030

Wardwizard Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wardwizard Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Wardwizard Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 9:17 PM ISTWardwizard Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 13, 2026, 4:35 PM ISTWardwizard Healthcar - Submission Of The Comments By The Board Of Director Regarding The SDD Non- Compliance With Provisions
Feb 12, 2026, 11:56 PM ISTWardwizard Healthcar - Submission & Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Of The Company For The Third Quarte
Feb 12, 2026, 11:50 PM ISTWardwizard Healthcar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Wardwizard Healthcare Limited (F
Feb 09, 2026, 7:58 PM ISTWardwizard Healthcar - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati

About Wardwizard Healthcare

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC034972 and registration number is 034972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Jayant Gupte
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sheetal Mandar Bhalerao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Jayendra Bhatt
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Ghanshyambhai Rana
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Paresh Prakashbhai Thakkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Wardwizard Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Wardwizard Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Healthcare is ₹45.34 as on Dec 22, 2025.

What kind of stock is Wardwizard Healthcare?

The Wardwizard Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Healthcare?

The market cap of Wardwizard Healthcare is ₹1.11 Cr as on Dec 22, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wardwizard Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wardwizard Healthcare are ₹45.34 and ₹45.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wardwizard Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Healthcare is ₹45.34 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Healthcare is ₹19.84 as on Dec 22, 2025.

How has the Wardwizard Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wardwizard Healthcare has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 27.5% over 3 months, 128.53% over 1 year, 33.87% across 3 years, and 19.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wardwizard Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wardwizard Healthcare are -0.63 and -0.30 on Dec 22, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Wardwizard Healthcare News

