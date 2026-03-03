Here's the live share price of Wardwizard Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Wardwizard Healthcare has gained 19.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 128.53%.
Wardwizard Healthcare’s current P/E of -0.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wardwizard Healthcare
|0
|4.98
|27.50
|88.13
|128.53
|33.87
|19.13
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.47
|9.44
|8.02
|0.32
|25.54
|20.71
|20.45
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.48
|7.74
|-0.43
|-6.99
|11.13
|36.47
|41.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.44
|7.97
|3.92
|-2.50
|48.53
|50.11
|39.99
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.73
|1.93
|-8.46
|-1.14
|10.81
|32.04
|33.19
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.90
|18.95
|-0.73
|4.85
|64.97
|41.90
|35.17
|Global Health
|-1.76
|1.43
|-6.66
|-20.85
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.14
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-1.96
|16.37
|1.73
|-2.20
|38.30
|38.92
|29.27
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.12
|0.32
|-5.90
|-15.46
|20.10
|12.90
|3.93
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.26
|1.21
|-11.32
|6.87
|15.12
|3.94
|2.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.72
|8.21
|-10.51
|-20.04
|-3.18
|17.24
|21.79
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.17
|1.59
|-2.16
|-7.69
|5.51
|34.68
|9.68
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.90
|-2.17
|-4.46
|-15.76
|18.86
|12.29
|-1.23
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1.20
|2.62
|-11.63
|-10.41
|-10.75
|6.21
|3.68
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.32
|-5.66
|-21.45
|-18.58
|15.19
|26.94
|27.29
|Park Medi World
|-1.63
|20.37
|28.25
|28.25
|28.25
|8.65
|5.10
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.11
|11.65
|-0.76
|-8.99
|89.59
|26.92
|15.38
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.08
|-0.82
|-10.62
|-10.86
|75.31
|37.10
|4.89
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|2.96
|-2.67
|-8.73
|-16.90
|5.97
|39.51
|37.71
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.83
|11.78
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|6.66
|3.95
Over the last one year, Wardwizard Healthcare has gained 128.53% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Wardwizard Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.24
|41.41
|10
|36.79
|37.3
|20
|29.71
|0
|50
|12
|0
|100
|6
|0
|200
|3
|0
In the latest quarter, Wardwizard Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
|Wardwizard Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 13, 2026, 4:35 PM IST
|Wardwizard Healthcar - Submission Of The Comments By The Board Of Director Regarding The SDD Non- Compliance With Provisions
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
|Wardwizard Healthcar - Submission & Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Of The Company For The Third Quarte
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
|Wardwizard Healthcar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Wardwizard Healthcare Limited (F
|Feb 09, 2026, 7:58 PM IST
|Wardwizard Healthcar - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC034972 and registration number is 034972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Healthcare is ₹45.34 as on Dec 22, 2025.
The Wardwizard Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wardwizard Healthcare is ₹1.11 Cr as on Dec 22, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wardwizard Healthcare are ₹45.34 and ₹45.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Healthcare is ₹45.34 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Healthcare is ₹19.84 as on Dec 22, 2025.
The Wardwizard Healthcare has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 27.5% over 3 months, 128.53% over 1 year, 33.87% across 3 years, and 19.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wardwizard Healthcare are -0.63 and -0.30 on Dec 22, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.