VIVID MERCANTILE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹56.00 Closed
-4.92-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vivid Mercantile Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.00₹60.08
₹56.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.40₹61.00
₹56.00
Open Price
₹60.08
Prev. Close
₹58.90
Volume
6,177

Vivid Mercantile Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.72
  • R261.44
  • R362.8
  • Pivot
    57.36
  • S154.64
  • S253.28
  • S350.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.4157.09
  • 1037.5955.01
  • 2038.451.29
  • 5035.8644.6
  • 10043.5140.01
  • 20036.636.99

Vivid Mercantile Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3635.8656.4263.2766.92158.9438.35
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Vivid Mercantile Ltd. Share Holdings

Vivid Mercantile Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vivid Mercantile Ltd.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC021483 and registration number is 021483. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satishkumar Ramanlal Gajjar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Geetaben Satishbhai Gajjar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Satishkumar Gajjar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Vadilal Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vivid Mercantile Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vivid Mercantile Ltd.?

The market cap of Vivid Mercantile Ltd. is ₹56.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivid Mercantile Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vivid Mercantile Ltd. is 13.26 and PB ratio of Vivid Mercantile Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vivid Mercantile Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivid Mercantile Ltd. is ₹56.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivid Mercantile Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivid Mercantile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivid Mercantile Ltd. is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Vivid Mercantile Ltd. is ₹24.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

