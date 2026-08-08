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Vivid Mercantile Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIVID MERCANTILE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Vivid Mercantile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.11 Closed
8.53₹ 0.48
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vivid Mercantile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.49₹6.50
₹6.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.98₹8.90
₹6.11
Open Price
₹5.73
Prev. Close
₹5.63
Volume
8,02,491

Source: Dion Global

Vivid Mercantile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vivid Mercantile		3.21-17.65-18.32-17.77-8.5314.7917.74
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vivid Mercantile has declined 8.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivid Mercantile has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Vivid Mercantile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vivid Mercantile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.925.35
106.015.65
206.296
506.736.49
1007.136.72
2006.576.74

Source: Dion Global

Vivid Mercantile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vivid Mercantile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.82%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vivid Mercantile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTVivid Mercantile - Results- Financial Results For Jun 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTVivid Mercantile - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors As Per SEBI (Listing Obligations An
Aug 05, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTVivid Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTVivid Mercantile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTVivid Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Vivid Mercantile

Vivid Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC021483 and registration number is 021483. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umeshbhai Rasiklal Gor
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Satishkumar Ramanlal Gajjar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Geetaben Satishbhai Gajjar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ayush Manishbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaymin Rakeshkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vivid Mercantile Share Price

What is the share price of Vivid Mercantile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivid Mercantile is ₹6.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vivid Mercantile?

The Vivid Mercantile is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivid Mercantile?

The market cap of Vivid Mercantile is ₹61.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivid Mercantile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivid Mercantile are ₹6.50 and ₹5.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivid Mercantile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivid Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivid Mercantile is ₹8.90 and 52-week low of Vivid Mercantile is ₹3.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vivid Mercantile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vivid Mercantile has shown returns of 8.53% over the past day, -17.65% for the past month, -18.32% over 3 months, -8.53% over 1 year, 14.79% across 3 years, and 17.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivid Mercantile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivid Mercantile are 17.16 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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