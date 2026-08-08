What is the share price of Vivid Mercantile? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivid Mercantile is ₹6.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Vivid Mercantile? The Vivid Mercantile is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivid Mercantile? The market cap of Vivid Mercantile is ₹61.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivid Mercantile? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivid Mercantile are ₹6.50 and ₹5.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivid Mercantile? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivid Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivid Mercantile is ₹8.90 and 52-week low of Vivid Mercantile is ₹3.98 as on .

How has the Vivid Mercantile performed historically in terms of returns? The Vivid Mercantile has shown returns of 8.53% over the past day, -17.65% for the past month, -18.32% over 3 months, -8.53% over 1 year, 14.79% across 3 years, and 17.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivid Mercantile? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivid Mercantile are 17.16 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global