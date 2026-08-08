Here's the live share price of Vivid Mercantile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vivid Mercantile
|3.21
|-17.65
|-18.32
|-17.77
|-8.53
|14.79
|17.74
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vivid Mercantile has declined 8.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivid Mercantile has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.92
|5.35
|10
|6.01
|5.65
|20
|6.29
|6
|50
|6.73
|6.49
|100
|7.13
|6.72
|200
|6.57
|6.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vivid Mercantile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.82%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Vivid Mercantile - Results- Financial Results For Jun 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Vivid Mercantile - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors As Per SEBI (Listing Obligations An
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Vivid Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Vivid Mercantile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Vivid Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Vivid Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC021483 and registration number is 021483. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivid Mercantile is ₹6.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivid Mercantile is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vivid Mercantile is ₹61.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivid Mercantile are ₹6.50 and ₹5.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivid Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivid Mercantile is ₹8.90 and 52-week low of Vivid Mercantile is ₹3.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivid Mercantile has shown returns of 8.53% over the past day, -17.65% for the past month, -18.32% over 3 months, -8.53% over 1 year, 14.79% across 3 years, and 17.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivid Mercantile are 17.16 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global