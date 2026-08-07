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India Motor Parts & Accessories Share Price

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BSE

INDIA MOTOR PARTS & ACCESSORIES

TSF Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of India Motor Parts & Accessories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,095.00 Closed
-1.22₹ -13.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Motor Parts & Accessories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,095.00₹1,115.25
₹1,095.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹933.00₹1,234.00
₹1,095.00
Open Price
₹1,111.80
Prev. Close
₹1,108.50
Volume
128

Source: Dion Global

India Motor Parts & Accessories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Motor Parts & Accessories has gained 5.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, India Motor Parts & Accessories has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

India Motor Parts & Accessories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Motor Parts & Accessories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,089.641,100
101,092.241,099.91
201,114.141,103.55
501,100.811,094.67
1001,056.931,076.64
2001,051.951,064.74

Source: Dion Global

India Motor Parts & Accessories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Motor Parts & Accessories saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.53%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Motor Parts & Accessories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTIndia Motor Part - Newspaper Advertisement - Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODRs) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
Jul 30, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTIndia Motor Part - Standalone Financial Results, Limited Review Report for June 30, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTIndia Motor Part - Board Meeting Intimation for Results
Jul 24, 2026, 02:26 PM IST ISTIndia Motor Part - Scrutinizer's Report - AGM
Jul 22, 2026, 02:01 PM IST ISTIndia Motor Part - Proceedings of 72nd Annual General Meeting and Chairman's speech

Source: Dion Global

About India Motor Parts & Accessories

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1954PLC000958 and registration number is 000958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 837.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srivats Ram
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mukund S Raghavan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N Krishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ananth Ramanujam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M K Surendran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pritha Ratnam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shuba Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sriya Chari
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Motor Parts & Accessories Share Price

What is the share price of India Motor Parts & Accessories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹1,095.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Motor Parts & Accessories?

The India Motor Parts & Accessories is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories?

The market cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹1,366.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Motor Parts & Accessories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Motor Parts & Accessories are ₹1,115.25 and ₹1,095.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Motor Parts & Accessories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Motor Parts & Accessories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹1,234.00 and 52-week low of India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹933.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Motor Parts & Accessories performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Motor Parts & Accessories has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, 5.8% over 3 months, 5.9% over 1 year, 11.64% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories are 17.42 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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