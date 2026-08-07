Here's the live share price of India Motor Parts & Accessories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Motor Parts & Accessories has gained 5.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, India Motor Parts & Accessories has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,089.64
|1,100
|10
|1,092.24
|1,099.91
|20
|1,114.14
|1,103.55
|50
|1,100.81
|1,094.67
|100
|1,056.93
|1,076.64
|200
|1,051.95
|1,064.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Motor Parts & Accessories saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.53%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|India Motor Part - Newspaper Advertisement - Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODRs) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|India Motor Part - Standalone Financial Results, Limited Review Report for June 30, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|India Motor Part - Board Meeting Intimation for Results
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:26 PM IST IST
|India Motor Part - Scrutinizer's Report - AGM
|Jul 22, 2026, 02:01 PM IST IST
|India Motor Part - Proceedings of 72nd Annual General Meeting and Chairman's speech
Source: Dion Global
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1954PLC000958 and registration number is 000958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 837.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹1,095.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Motor Parts & Accessories is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹1,366.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Motor Parts & Accessories are ₹1,115.25 and ₹1,095.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Motor Parts & Accessories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹1,234.00 and 52-week low of India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹933.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Motor Parts & Accessories has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, 5.8% over 3 months, 5.9% over 1 year, 11.64% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories are 17.42 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global