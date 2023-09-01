Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIA MOTOR PARTS & ACCESSORIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹809.55 Closed
2.6220.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹790.55₹819.90
₹809.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹576.00₹838.95
₹809.55
Open Price
₹796.50
Prev. Close
₹788.90
Volume
5,749

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1817.48
  • R2828.97
  • R3842.43
  • Pivot
    804.02
  • S1792.53
  • S2779.07
  • S3767.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5739.48791.65
  • 10741.38792.4
  • 20743.5791.59
  • 50745.04783.78
  • 100759.58767.08
  • 200767.61752.94

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. Share Holdings

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1954PLC000958 and registration number is 000958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 627.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Ram
    Chairman
  • Mr. N Krishnan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukund S Raghavan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ananth Ramanujam
    Director
  • Mr. S Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Rasesh R Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. S Venkatesan
    Director
  • Mr. T N P Durai
    Director
  • Ms. Sriya Chari
    Director
  • Mr. Srivats Ram
    Director

FAQs on India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.?

The market cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹1,10.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is 13.13 and PB ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹809.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹838.95 and 52-week low of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹576.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data