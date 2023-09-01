Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1954PLC000958 and registration number is 000958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 627.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹1,10.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is 13.13 and PB ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹809.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹838.95 and 52-week low of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹576.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.