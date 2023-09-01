What is the Market Cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.? The market cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹1,10.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.? P/E ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is 13.13 and PB ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is 0.74 as on .

What is the share price of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. is ₹809.55 as on .