What is the share price of India Motor Parts & Accessories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹1,095.00 as on .

What kind of stock is India Motor Parts & Accessories? The India Motor Parts & Accessories is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories? The market cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹1,366.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of India Motor Parts & Accessories? Today’s highest and lowest price of India Motor Parts & Accessories are ₹1,115.25 and ₹1,095.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Motor Parts & Accessories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Motor Parts & Accessories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹1,234.00 and 52-week low of India Motor Parts & Accessories is ₹933.00 as on .

How has the India Motor Parts & Accessories performed historically in terms of returns? The India Motor Parts & Accessories has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, 5.8% over 3 months, 5.9% over 1 year, 11.64% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories are 17.42 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global