Here's the live share price of Hardwyn India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hardwyn India has gained 19.68% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hardwyn India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.35
|11.27
|10
|11.27
|11.49
|20
|12.95
|12.45
|50
|15.8
|14.34
|100
|15.76
|14.76
|200
|13.74
|14.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hardwyn India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Hardwyn India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Hardwyn India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Hardwyn India - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Bonus Issue
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:31 PM IST IST
|Hardwyn India - Clarification On Movement In Price
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Hardwyn India - Clarification sought from Hardwyn India Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Hardwyn India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990DL2017PLC324826 and registration number is 324826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardwyn India is ₹11.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hardwyn India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hardwyn India is ₹769.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hardwyn India are ₹11.40 and ₹11.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardwyn India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardwyn India is ₹19.98 and 52-week low of Hardwyn India is ₹7.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hardwyn India has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -37.62% for the past month, -34.13% over 3 months, 19.68% over 1 year, -18.99% across 3 years, and 50.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hardwyn India are 58.26 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global