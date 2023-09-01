Follow Us

HARDWYN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹38.90 Closed
-0.38-0.15
Sep 1, 2023
Hardwyn India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.10₹39.60
₹38.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.21₹57.15
₹38.90
Open Price
₹39.00
Prev. Close
₹39.05
Volume
15,25,829

Hardwyn India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.63
  • R240.37
  • R341.13
  • Pivot
    38.87
  • S138.13
  • S237.37
  • S336.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5254.9439.28
  • 10252.8239.56
  • 20259.240.09
  • 50243.7840.13
  • 100206.4337.23
  • 200126.3431.45

Hardwyn India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
-1.79-1.21-1.6556.69-24.19771.951,064.39
5.0613.6945.3337.324.18135.0435.19
-2.67-3.892.6027.3853.9353.9353.93
4.82-11.6030.0645.8947.97188.11250.81
5.0322.4618.6728.9819.21154.48-42.49
2.97-11.57-2.9536.7556.68276.41129.32
7.35-0.9611.216.4125.70161.8597.91
0.050.347.4613.755.8544.8227.00
1.210.930.24-3.14-12.91415.67289.49
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
-1.56-7.90-17.13-5.13-43.41177.34177.34
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.4514.75-1.565.00-18.18286.50210.34
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Hardwyn India Ltd. Share Holdings

Hardwyn India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & Stock Split
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hardwyn India Ltd.

Hardwyn India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990DL2017PLC324826 and registration number is 324826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Swaran Jeet Singh Sayal
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rubaljeet Singh Sayal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tanya Sayal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harkanwar Singh Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kulmeet Singh Lamba
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shikha Chawla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hardwyn India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hardwyn India Ltd.?

The market cap of Hardwyn India Ltd. is ₹1,357.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hardwyn India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hardwyn India Ltd. is 148.25 and PB ratio of Hardwyn India Ltd. is 3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hardwyn India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardwyn India Ltd. is ₹38.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hardwyn India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardwyn India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardwyn India Ltd. is ₹57.15 and 52-week low of Hardwyn India Ltd. is ₹16.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

