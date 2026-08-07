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Hardwyn India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARDWYN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hardwyn India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.25 Closed
-0.27₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hardwyn India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.23₹11.40
₹11.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.78₹19.98
₹11.25
Open Price
₹11.26
Prev. Close
₹11.28
Volume
68,916

Source: Dion Global

Hardwyn India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hardwyn India has gained 19.68% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hardwyn India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Hardwyn India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hardwyn India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.3511.27
1011.2711.49
2012.9512.45
5015.814.34
10015.7614.76
20013.7414.08

Source: Dion Global

Hardwyn India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hardwyn India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hardwyn India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTHardwyn India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTHardwyn India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 20, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTHardwyn India - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Bonus Issue
Jul 17, 2026, 04:31 PM IST ISTHardwyn India - Clarification On Movement In Price
Jul 16, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTHardwyn India - Clarification sought from Hardwyn India Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Hardwyn India

Hardwyn India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990DL2017PLC324826 and registration number is 324826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Swaran Jeet Singh Sayal
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rubaljeet Singh Sayal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tanya Sayal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kulmeet Singh Lamba
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shikha Chawla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hardwyn India Share Price

What is the share price of Hardwyn India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardwyn India is ₹11.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hardwyn India?

The Hardwyn India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hardwyn India?

The market cap of Hardwyn India is ₹769.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hardwyn India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hardwyn India are ₹11.40 and ₹11.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hardwyn India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardwyn India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardwyn India is ₹19.98 and 52-week low of Hardwyn India is ₹7.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hardwyn India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hardwyn India has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -37.62% for the past month, -34.13% over 3 months, 19.68% over 1 year, -18.99% across 3 years, and 50.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hardwyn India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hardwyn India are 58.26 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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