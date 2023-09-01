Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Stock Split
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hardwyn India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990DL2017PLC324826 and registration number is 324826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hardwyn India Ltd. is ₹1,357.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hardwyn India Ltd. is 148.25 and PB ratio of Hardwyn India Ltd. is 3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardwyn India Ltd. is ₹38.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardwyn India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardwyn India Ltd. is ₹57.15 and 52-week low of Hardwyn India Ltd. is ₹16.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.