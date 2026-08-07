What is the share price of Hardwyn India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardwyn India is ₹11.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Hardwyn India? The Hardwyn India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hardwyn India? The market cap of Hardwyn India is ₹769.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hardwyn India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hardwyn India are ₹11.40 and ₹11.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hardwyn India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardwyn India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardwyn India is ₹19.98 and 52-week low of Hardwyn India is ₹7.78 as on .

How has the Hardwyn India performed historically in terms of returns? The Hardwyn India has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -37.62% for the past month, -34.13% over 3 months, 19.68% over 1 year, -18.99% across 3 years, and 50.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hardwyn India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hardwyn India are 58.26 and 1.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global