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TCC Concept Share Price

NSE
BSE

TCC CONCEPT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of TCC Concept along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹274.00 Closed
0.13₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TCC Concept Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹272.65₹283.00
₹274.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹260.15₹688.00
₹274.00
Open Price
₹273.50
Prev. Close
₹273.65
Volume
4,526

Source: Dion Global

TCC Concept Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TCC Concept has declined 48.02% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, TCC Concept has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

TCC Concept Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TCC Concept Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5281.52286.84
10278.93286.33
20296.69293.81
50330.53319.31
100352.7351.18
200419.14395.04

Source: Dion Global

TCC Concept Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TCC Concept remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.26%, FII holding unchanged at 2.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TCC Concept Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTTCC Concept - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 05:21 AM IST ISTTCC Concept - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTTCC Concept - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTTCC Concept - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTTCC Concept - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About TCC Concept

TCC Concept Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L68200PN1984PLC222140 and registration number is 222140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Sahay
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Narbaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chandrakant Vaishnav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer
    Independent Director

FAQs on TCC Concept Share Price

What is the share price of TCC Concept?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCC Concept is ₹274.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TCC Concept?

The TCC Concept is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCC Concept?

The market cap of TCC Concept is ₹1,300.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TCC Concept?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TCC Concept are ₹283.00 and ₹272.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCC Concept?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCC Concept stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCC Concept is ₹688.00 and 52-week low of TCC Concept is ₹260.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TCC Concept performed historically in terms of returns?

The TCC Concept has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -19.73% for the past month, -28.72% over 3 months, -48.02% over 1 year, 101.24% across 3 years, and 76.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCC Concept?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCC Concept are 19.23 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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