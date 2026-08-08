Here's the live share price of TCC Concept along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TCC Concept has declined 48.02% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, TCC Concept has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|281.52
|286.84
|10
|278.93
|286.33
|20
|296.69
|293.81
|50
|330.53
|319.31
|100
|352.7
|351.18
|200
|419.14
|395.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TCC Concept remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.26%, FII holding unchanged at 2.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|TCC Concept - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:21 AM IST IST
|TCC Concept - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|TCC Concept - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|TCC Concept - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|TCC Concept - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
TCC Concept Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L68200PN1984PLC222140 and registration number is 222140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCC Concept is ₹274.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCC Concept is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TCC Concept is ₹1,300.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TCC Concept are ₹283.00 and ₹272.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCC Concept stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCC Concept is ₹688.00 and 52-week low of TCC Concept is ₹260.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCC Concept has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -19.73% for the past month, -28.72% over 3 months, -48.02% over 1 year, 101.24% across 3 years, and 76.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCC Concept are 19.23 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global