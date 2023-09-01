Follow Us

TCC CONCEPT LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.79 Closed
1.990.99
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
TCC Concept Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.79₹50.79
₹50.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.22₹49.80
₹50.79
Open Price
₹50.79
Prev. Close
₹49.80
Volume
10

TCC Concept Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.79
  • R250.79
  • R350.79
  • Pivot
    50.79
  • S150.79
  • S250.79
  • S350.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5047.93
  • 103.0145.61
  • 20040.4
  • 5000
  • 10000
  • 2000.150

TCC Concept Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3483.56213.13213.13213.13213.13213.13
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

TCC Concept Ltd. Share Holdings

TCC Concept Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TCC Concept Ltd.

Aaswa Trading & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1984PLC024704 and registration number is 024704. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Keyur J Parikh
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anish A Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aashini A Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh G Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chandrakant Vaishnav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Sahay
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Narbaria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on TCC Concept Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TCC Concept Ltd.?

The market cap of TCC Concept Ltd. is ₹3.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TCC Concept Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TCC Concept Ltd. is 5.2 and PB ratio of TCC Concept Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TCC Concept Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCC Concept Ltd. is ₹50.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCC Concept Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCC Concept Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCC Concept Ltd. is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of TCC Concept Ltd. is ₹16.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

