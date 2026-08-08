What is the share price of TCC Concept? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCC Concept is ₹274.00 as on .

What kind of stock is TCC Concept? The TCC Concept is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCC Concept? The market cap of TCC Concept is ₹1,300.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TCC Concept? Today’s highest and lowest price of TCC Concept are ₹283.00 and ₹272.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCC Concept? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCC Concept stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCC Concept is ₹688.00 and 52-week low of TCC Concept is ₹260.15 as on .

How has the TCC Concept performed historically in terms of returns? The TCC Concept has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -19.73% for the past month, -28.72% over 3 months, -48.02% over 1 year, 101.24% across 3 years, and 76.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCC Concept? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCC Concept are 19.23 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global