Here's the live share price of Uniphos Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uniphos Enterprises has declined 37.64% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniphos Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|95.72
|96.84
|10
|97.68
|97.73
|20
|102
|100.05
|50
|105.31
|103.43
|100
|103.91
|107.86
|200
|121.31
|117.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uniphos Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 15.82%, and public shareholding unchanged at 10.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Uniphos Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Uniphos Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Uniphos Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Uniphos Enterprises - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Uniphos Enterprises - Notice Convening 57Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219GJ1969PLC001588 and registration number is 001588. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniphos Enterprises is ₹96.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uniphos Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uniphos Enterprises is ₹672.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniphos Enterprises are ₹99.91 and ₹96.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniphos Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniphos Enterprises is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Uniphos Enterprises is ₹87.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uniphos Enterprises has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -9.41% for the past month, -9.58% over 3 months, -37.64% over 1 year, -18.05% across 3 years, and -5.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniphos Enterprises are 32.46 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global