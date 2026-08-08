What is the share price of Uniphos Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniphos Enterprises is ₹96.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Uniphos Enterprises? The Uniphos Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniphos Enterprises? The market cap of Uniphos Enterprises is ₹672.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniphos Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniphos Enterprises are ₹99.91 and ₹96.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniphos Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniphos Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniphos Enterprises is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Uniphos Enterprises is ₹87.35 as on .

How has the Uniphos Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Uniphos Enterprises has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -9.41% for the past month, -9.58% over 3 months, -37.64% over 1 year, -18.05% across 3 years, and -5.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniphos Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniphos Enterprises are 32.46 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global