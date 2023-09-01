Follow Us

UNIPHOS ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹170.55 Closed
0.260.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹167.50₹174.90
₹170.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹127.00₹182.00
₹170.55
Open Price
₹167.50
Prev. Close
₹170.10
Volume
22,908

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1174.23
  • R2178.27
  • R3181.63
  • Pivot
    170.87
  • S1166.83
  • S2163.47
  • S3159.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5135.91167.38
  • 10133.97165.55
  • 20133.01165.2
  • 50132.88163.22
  • 100129.41159.01
  • 200131152.18

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.44-0.8711.306.5025.81162.0898.08
-1.97-1.39-1.8356.41-24.33770.381,062.30
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-3.15-4.362.0926.7553.1753.1753.17
4.81-11.6130.0545.8847.95188.07250.77
4.9622.3918.6028.9019.14154.33-42.52
2.71-11.79-3.1936.4156.28275.46128.74
-2.28-5.62-0.6978.56124.55544.17544.17
1.782.079.3115.727.6847.3229.19
0.660.38-0.31-3.67-13.38412.85287.37
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.467.8815.7810.0610.0610.0610.06
-2.21-8.51-17.68-5.76-43.79175.50175.50
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.6114.94-1.415.17-18.05287.12210.84
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219GJ1969PLC001588 and registration number is 001588. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Chandrasen Ashar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Sandra Rajnikant Shroff
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Rajnikant Devidas Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Vedprakash Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Sandesh Mayekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,186.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is 30.4 and PB ratio of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is ₹170.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

