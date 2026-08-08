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Uniphos Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIPHOS ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Uniphos Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹96.66 Closed
-0.35₹ -0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Uniphos Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.66₹99.91
₹96.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.35₹162.00
₹96.66
Open Price
₹99.42
Prev. Close
₹97.00
Volume
587

Source: Dion Global

Uniphos Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uniphos Enterprises has declined 37.64% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniphos Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Uniphos Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uniphos Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
595.7296.84
1097.6897.73
20102100.05
50105.31103.43
100103.91107.86
200121.31117.94

Source: Dion Global

Uniphos Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uniphos Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 15.82%, and public shareholding unchanged at 10.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Uniphos Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTUniphos Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTUniphos Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTUniphos Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 16, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTUniphos Enterprises - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 16, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTUniphos Enterprises - Notice Convening 57Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Uniphos Enterprises

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219GJ1969PLC001588 and registration number is 001588. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Chandrasen Ashar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Sandra Rajnikant Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Deepak Ved
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad Vasudev Paranjape
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Balasubramaniam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uniphos Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Uniphos Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniphos Enterprises is ₹96.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uniphos Enterprises?

The Uniphos Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniphos Enterprises?

The market cap of Uniphos Enterprises is ₹672.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniphos Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniphos Enterprises are ₹99.91 and ₹96.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniphos Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniphos Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniphos Enterprises is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Uniphos Enterprises is ₹87.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Uniphos Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uniphos Enterprises has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -9.41% for the past month, -9.58% over 3 months, -37.64% over 1 year, -18.05% across 3 years, and -5.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniphos Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniphos Enterprises are 32.46 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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