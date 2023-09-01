Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.44
|-0.87
|11.30
|6.50
|25.81
|162.08
|98.08
|-1.97
|-1.39
|-1.83
|56.41
|-24.33
|770.38
|1,062.30
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-3.15
|-4.36
|2.09
|26.75
|53.17
|53.17
|53.17
|4.81
|-11.61
|30.05
|45.88
|47.95
|188.07
|250.77
|4.96
|22.39
|18.60
|28.90
|19.14
|154.33
|-42.52
|2.71
|-11.79
|-3.19
|36.41
|56.28
|275.46
|128.74
|-2.28
|-5.62
|-0.69
|78.56
|124.55
|544.17
|544.17
|1.78
|2.07
|9.31
|15.72
|7.68
|47.32
|29.19
|0.66
|0.38
|-0.31
|-3.67
|-13.38
|412.85
|287.37
|8.72
|25.05
|56.13
|61.60
|24.85
|95.26
|-15.75
|-0.53
|-10.98
|-14.99
|-14.10
|-21.60
|-1.22
|1,430.05
|0.46
|7.88
|15.78
|10.06
|10.06
|10.06
|10.06
|-2.21
|-8.51
|-17.68
|-5.76
|-43.79
|175.50
|175.50
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.61
|14.94
|-1.41
|5.17
|-18.05
|287.12
|210.84
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.59
|-14.29
|6.08
|12.94
|-8.13
|-39.85
|-39.85
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219GJ1969PLC001588 and registration number is 001588. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,186.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is 30.4 and PB ratio of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is ₹170.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.