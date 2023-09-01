What is the Market Cap of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹422.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is 43.92 and PB ratio of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is 0.7 as on .

What is the share price of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹31.45 as on .