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Oswal Agro Mills Share Price

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BSE

OSWAL AGRO MILLS

Oswal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
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BSE Services

Here's the live share price of Oswal Agro Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.06 Closed
-5.79₹ -2.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oswal Agro Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.01₹43.90
₹40.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.50₹88.77
₹40.06
Open Price
₹43.90
Prev. Close
₹42.52
Volume
5,292

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Agro Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oswal Agro Mills		6.06-5.74-18.23-26.96-53.0413.0218.22
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oswal Agro Mills has declined 53.04% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Agro Mills has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Oswal Agro Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Agro Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.4439.37
1038.3939.12
2039.6239.59
5041.9441.51
10043.9844.59
20051.550.79

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Agro Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oswal Agro Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oswal Agro Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTOswal Agro Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTOswal Agro Mills - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTOswal Agro Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTOswal Agro Mills - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 04, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTOswal Agro Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India

Source: Dion Global

About Oswal Agro Mills

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15319PB1979PLC012267 and registration number is 012267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Aruna Oswal
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shael Oswal
    Vice Chairperson (Non-Executive)
  • Mr. Narinder Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gulshan Chamanlal Vohra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Larly Nitin Bahl
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Swapneel Vinod Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oswal Agro Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Oswal Agro Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Agro Mills is ₹40.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oswal Agro Mills?

The Oswal Agro Mills is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Agro Mills?

The market cap of Oswal Agro Mills is ₹537.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Agro Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Agro Mills are ₹43.90 and ₹40.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Agro Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Agro Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Agro Mills is ₹88.77 and 52-week low of Oswal Agro Mills is ₹33.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oswal Agro Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oswal Agro Mills has shown returns of -5.9% over the past day, -5.86% for the past month, -18.33% over 3 months, -53.1% over 1 year, 12.97% across 3 years, and 18.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Agro Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Agro Mills are -24.41 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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