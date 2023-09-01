Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OSWAL AGRO MILLS LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | NSE
₹31.45 Closed
-1.41-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.25₹32.50
₹31.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.50₹54.80
₹31.45
Open Price
₹32.15
Prev. Close
₹31.90
Volume
3,95,141

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.25
  • R233
  • R333.5
  • Pivot
    31.75
  • S131
  • S230.5
  • S329.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.7530.79
  • 1042.4430.2
  • 2041.8429.61
  • 5040.4129.61
  • 10037.730.48
  • 20034.3931.92

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.4514.75-1.565.00-18.18286.50210.34
-1.79-1.21-1.6556.69-24.19771.951,064.39
5.0613.6945.3337.324.18135.0435.19
-2.67-3.892.6027.3853.9353.9353.93
4.82-11.6030.0645.8947.97188.11250.81
5.0322.4618.6728.9819.21154.48-42.49
2.97-11.57-2.9536.7556.68276.41129.32
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.35-0.9611.216.4125.70161.8597.91
0.050.347.4613.755.8544.8227.00
1.210.930.24-3.14-12.91415.67289.49
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
-1.56-7.90-17.13-5.13-43.41177.34177.34
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15319PB1979PLC012267 and registration number is 012267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Aruna Oswal
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhola Nath Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhalla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohinder Pal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹422.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is 43.92 and PB ratio of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹31.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹54.80 and 52-week low of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹23.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data