What is the share price of Oswal Agro Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Agro Mills is ₹40.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Oswal Agro Mills? The Oswal Agro Mills is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Agro Mills? The market cap of Oswal Agro Mills is ₹537.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Agro Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Agro Mills are ₹43.90 and ₹40.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Agro Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Agro Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Agro Mills is ₹88.77 and 52-week low of Oswal Agro Mills is ₹33.50 as on .

How has the Oswal Agro Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Oswal Agro Mills has shown returns of -5.9% over the past day, -5.86% for the past month, -18.33% over 3 months, -53.1% over 1 year, 12.97% across 3 years, and 18.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Agro Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Agro Mills are -24.41 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global