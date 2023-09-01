Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.45
|14.75
|-1.56
|5.00
|-18.18
|286.50
|210.34
|-1.79
|-1.21
|-1.65
|56.69
|-24.19
|771.95
|1,064.39
|5.06
|13.69
|45.33
|37.32
|4.18
|135.04
|35.19
|-2.67
|-3.89
|2.60
|27.38
|53.93
|53.93
|53.93
|4.82
|-11.60
|30.06
|45.89
|47.97
|188.11
|250.81
|5.03
|22.46
|18.67
|28.98
|19.21
|154.48
|-42.49
|2.97
|-11.57
|-2.95
|36.75
|56.68
|276.41
|129.32
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.35
|-0.96
|11.21
|6.41
|25.70
|161.85
|97.91
|0.05
|0.34
|7.46
|13.75
|5.85
|44.82
|27.00
|1.21
|0.93
|0.24
|-3.14
|-12.91
|415.67
|289.49
|8.72
|25.05
|56.13
|61.60
|24.85
|95.26
|-15.75
|-0.53
|-10.98
|-14.99
|-14.10
|-21.60
|-1.22
|1,430.05
|0.60
|8.04
|15.95
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|-1.56
|-7.90
|-17.13
|-5.13
|-43.41
|177.34
|177.34
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.59
|-14.29
|6.08
|12.94
|-8.13
|-39.85
|-39.85
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15319PB1979PLC012267 and registration number is 012267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹422.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is 43.92 and PB ratio of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹31.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹54.80 and 52-week low of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is ₹23.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.