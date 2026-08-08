Here's the live share price of Oswal Agro Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oswal Agro Mills
|6.06
|-5.74
|-18.23
|-26.96
|-53.04
|13.02
|18.22
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oswal Agro Mills has declined 53.04% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Agro Mills has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.44
|39.37
|10
|38.39
|39.12
|20
|39.62
|39.59
|50
|41.94
|41.51
|100
|43.98
|44.59
|200
|51.5
|50.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oswal Agro Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Oswal Agro Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Oswal Agro Mills - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Oswal Agro Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Oswal Agro Mills - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Oswal Agro Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India
Source: Dion Global
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15319PB1979PLC012267 and registration number is 012267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Agro Mills is ₹40.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oswal Agro Mills is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oswal Agro Mills is ₹537.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Agro Mills are ₹43.90 and ₹40.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Agro Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Agro Mills is ₹88.77 and 52-week low of Oswal Agro Mills is ₹33.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oswal Agro Mills has shown returns of -5.9% over the past day, -5.86% for the past month, -18.33% over 3 months, -53.1% over 1 year, 12.97% across 3 years, and 18.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Agro Mills are -24.41 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global