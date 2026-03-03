Facebook Pixel Code
SMT Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMT ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of SMT Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹431.00 Closed
2.00₹ 8.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
SMT Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹431.00₹431.00
₹431.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.23₹431.00
₹431.00
Open Price
₹431.00
Prev. Close
₹422.55
Volume
4

Over the last 5 years, the share price of SMT Engineering has gained 132.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4320.51%.

SMT Engineering’s current P/E of 52.28x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

SMT Engineering Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95
BMW Ventures		-2.95-1.33-3.05-23.07-23.07-8.37-5.11

Over the last one year, SMT Engineering has gained 4113.10% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, SMT Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

SMT Engineering Financials

SMT Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5398.4406.65
10379.65388.37
20345.63356.35
50265.94285.72
100182.63213.77
200102.450

SMT Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SMT Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SMT Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 12:25 AM ISTSMT Engineering - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 13, 2026, 12:16 AM ISTSMT Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12Th February, 2026
Feb 10, 2026, 11:33 PM ISTSMT Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Feb 05, 2026, 11:33 PM ISTSMT Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
Jan 07, 2026, 6:56 PM ISTSMT Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About SMT Engineering

SMT Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1992PLC055082 and registration number is 055082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Jaiswal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Jaiswal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vishal Jaiswal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Arvindbhai Bhuva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mitwa Nayan Shah
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on SMT Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of SMT Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMT Engineering is ₹431.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is SMT Engineering?

The SMT Engineering is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SMT Engineering?

The market cap of SMT Engineering is ₹712.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SMT Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SMT Engineering are ₹431.00 and ₹431.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMT Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMT Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMT Engineering is ₹431.00 and 52-week low of SMT Engineering is ₹10.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the SMT Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The SMT Engineering has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 54.4% for the past month, 226.07% over 3 months, 4320.51% over 1 year, 308.77% across 3 years, and 132.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SMT Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMT Engineering are 52.28 and 9.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

SMT Engineering News

