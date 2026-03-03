Here's the live share price of SMT Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of SMT Engineering has gained 132.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4320.51%.
SMT Engineering’s current P/E of 52.28x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
|BMW Ventures
|-2.95
|-1.33
|-3.05
|-23.07
|-23.07
|-8.37
|-5.11
Over the last one year, SMT Engineering has gained 4113.10% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, SMT Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|398.4
|406.65
|10
|379.65
|388.37
|20
|345.63
|356.35
|50
|265.94
|285.72
|100
|182.63
|213.77
|200
|102.45
|0
In the latest quarter, SMT Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:25 AM IST
|SMT Engineering - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
|SMT Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12Th February, 2026
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
|SMT Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
|SMT Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
|Jan 07, 2026, 6:56 PM IST
|SMT Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
SMT Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1992PLC055082 and registration number is 055082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMT Engineering is ₹431.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SMT Engineering is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SMT Engineering is ₹712.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SMT Engineering are ₹431.00 and ₹431.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMT Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMT Engineering is ₹431.00 and 52-week low of SMT Engineering is ₹10.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SMT Engineering has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 54.4% for the past month, 226.07% over 3 months, 4320.51% over 1 year, 308.77% across 3 years, and 132.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMT Engineering are 52.28 and 9.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.