Here's the live share price of SMT Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of SMT Engineering has gained 132.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4320.51%.

SMT Engineering’s current P/E of 52.28x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.