Here's the live share price of BN Agrochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BN Agrochem has gained 73.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 84.93%.

BN Agrochem’s current P/E of 51.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.