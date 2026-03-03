Here's the live share price of BN Agrochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BN Agrochem has gained 73.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 84.93%.
BN Agrochem’s current P/E of 51.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
|BMW Ventures
|-2.95
|-1.33
|-3.05
|-23.07
|-23.07
|-8.37
|-5.11
Over the last one year, BN Agrochem has gained 90.25% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, BN Agrochem has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|270.72
|264.44
|10
|265.83
|267.81
|20
|279.83
|279.46
|50
|327.86
|310.47
|100
|353.7
|324.35
|200
|311.6
|303.33
In the latest quarter, BN Agrochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:12 PM IST
|BN Agrochem - Results-Financial Results For December 31, 2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:07 PM IST
|BN Agrochem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:04 PM IST
|BN Agrochem - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:12 PM IST
|BN Agrochem - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On February 13, 2026
|Jan 09, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
|BN Agrochem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
BN Agrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15315MH1991PLC326590 and registration number is 061079. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BN Agrochem is ₹264.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BN Agrochem is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BN Agrochem is ₹2,585.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BN Agrochem are ₹266.55 and ₹240.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BN Agrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BN Agrochem is ₹419.95 and 52-week low of BN Agrochem is ₹104.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BN Agrochem has shown returns of 3.5% over the past day, -20.29% for the past month, -23.7% over 3 months, 84.93% over 1 year, 81.61% across 3 years, and 73.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BN Agrochem are 51.24 and 5.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.