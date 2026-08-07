Here's the live share price of Hexa Tradex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hexa Tradex has declined 9.14% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hexa Tradex has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|157.84
|160.06
|10
|158.16
|159.46
|20
|159.76
|159.86
|50
|162.03
|161.69
|100
|163.94
|163.62
|200
|166.41
|169.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hexa Tradex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Hexa Tradex - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Hexa Tradex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Hexa Tradex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Hexa Tradex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jun 24, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Hexa Tradex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Hexa Tradex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101UP2010PLC042382 and registration number is 042382. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hexa Tradex is ₹163.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hexa Tradex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hexa Tradex is ₹900.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hexa Tradex are ₹163.00 and ₹160.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hexa Tradex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hexa Tradex is ₹194.10 and 52-week low of Hexa Tradex is ₹148.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hexa Tradex has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 0.09% for the past month, -2.98% over 3 months, -9.14% over 1 year, 3.28% across 3 years, and -0.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hexa Tradex are -103.27 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global