Hexa Tradex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HEXA TRADEX LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹145.75 Closed
0.140.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hexa Tradex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.05₹147.15
₹145.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹139.55₹169.80
₹145.75
Open Price
₹147.15
Prev. Close
₹145.55
Volume
7,606

Hexa Tradex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1147.38
  • R2148.32
  • R3149.48
  • Pivot
    146.22
  • S1145.28
  • S2144.12
  • S3143.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5165.07145.72
  • 10164.82146.17
  • 20164.69147.07
  • 50166.04147.88
  • 100167.95148.76
  • 200165.1151.29

Hexa Tradex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Hexa Tradex Ltd. Share Holdings

Hexa Tradex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hexa Tradex Ltd.

Hexa Tradex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101UP2010PLC042382 and registration number is 042382. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Raj Kamal Aggarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Naresh Kumar Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Malik
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Girish Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Nath Leekha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vinita Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Tayal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hexa Tradex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hexa Tradex Ltd.?

The market cap of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹805.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hexa Tradex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is -312.63 and PB ratio of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hexa Tradex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹145.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hexa Tradex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hexa Tradex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹169.80 and 52-week low of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹139.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

