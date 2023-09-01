What is the Market Cap of Hexa Tradex Ltd.? The market cap of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹805.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hexa Tradex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is -312.63 and PB ratio of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is 0.41 as on .

What is the share price of Hexa Tradex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹145.75 as on .