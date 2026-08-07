What is the share price of Hexa Tradex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hexa Tradex is ₹163.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hexa Tradex? The Hexa Tradex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hexa Tradex? The market cap of Hexa Tradex is ₹900.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hexa Tradex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hexa Tradex are ₹163.00 and ₹160.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hexa Tradex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hexa Tradex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hexa Tradex is ₹194.10 and 52-week low of Hexa Tradex is ₹148.80 as on .

How has the Hexa Tradex performed historically in terms of returns? The Hexa Tradex has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 0.09% for the past month, -2.98% over 3 months, -9.14% over 1 year, 3.28% across 3 years, and -0.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hexa Tradex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hexa Tradex are -103.27 and 0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global