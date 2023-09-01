Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hexa Tradex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101UP2010PLC042382 and registration number is 042382. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹805.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is -312.63 and PB ratio of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹145.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hexa Tradex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹169.80 and 52-week low of Hexa Tradex Ltd. is ₹139.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.