Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Hexa Tradex Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEXA TRADEX

Jindal O P Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Hexa Tradex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹163.00 Closed
-1.15₹ -1.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Hexa Tradex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.05₹163.00
₹163.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.80₹194.10
₹163.00
Open Price
₹160.05
Prev. Close
₹164.90
Volume
42

Source: Dion Global

Hexa Tradex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hexa Tradex has declined 9.14% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hexa Tradex has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Hexa Tradex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hexa Tradex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5157.84160.06
10158.16159.46
20159.76159.86
50162.03161.69
100163.94163.62
200166.41169.14

Source: Dion Global

Hexa Tradex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hexa Tradex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Hexa Tradex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTHexa Tradex - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTHexa Tradex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTHexa Tradex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTHexa Tradex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jun 24, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTHexa Tradex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Hexa Tradex

Hexa Tradex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101UP2010PLC042382 and registration number is 042382. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravinder Nath Leekha
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Dr. Vinita Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Malik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Hazarika
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Tayal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hexa Tradex Share Price

What is the share price of Hexa Tradex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hexa Tradex is ₹163.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hexa Tradex?

The Hexa Tradex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hexa Tradex?

The market cap of Hexa Tradex is ₹900.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hexa Tradex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hexa Tradex are ₹163.00 and ₹160.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hexa Tradex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hexa Tradex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hexa Tradex is ₹194.10 and 52-week low of Hexa Tradex is ₹148.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hexa Tradex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hexa Tradex has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 0.09% for the past month, -2.98% over 3 months, -9.14% over 1 year, 3.28% across 3 years, and -0.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hexa Tradex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hexa Tradex are -103.27 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hexa Tradex News

More Hexa Tradex News
Market Pulse