The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THE YAMUNA SYNDICATE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹17,200.00 Closed
-0.01-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17,200.00₹17,200.00
₹17,200.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,199.50₹20,178.00
₹17,200.00
Open Price
₹17,200.00
Prev. Close
₹17,201.00
Volume
2

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117,200
  • R217,200
  • R317,200
  • Pivot
    17,200
  • S117,200
  • S217,200
  • S317,200

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512,349.117,310.77
  • 1012,412.9317,305.7
  • 2012,415.6716,782.26
  • 5013,10415,168.33
  • 10012,73413,895.74
  • 20013,604.5813,251.07

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45
12.3019.5723.6637.486.05164.89-1.84

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. Share Holdings

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24101HR1954PLC001837 and registration number is 001837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ranjit Puri
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Aditya Puri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Reva Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Bhalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore Chatnani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.?

The market cap of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹528.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is 59.96 and PB ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is 6.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹17,200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹20,178.00 and 52-week low of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹10,199.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

