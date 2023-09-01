What is the Market Cap of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.? The market cap of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹528.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.? P/E ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is 59.96 and PB ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is 6.9 as on .

What is the share price of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹17,200.00 as on .