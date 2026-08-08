What is the share price of The Yamuna Syndicate? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹28,540.00 as on .

What kind of stock is The Yamuna Syndicate? The The Yamuna Syndicate is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Yamuna Syndicate? The market cap of The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹877.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Yamuna Syndicate? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Yamuna Syndicate are ₹28,560.00 and ₹28,350.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Yamuna Syndicate? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Yamuna Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹38,600.00 and 52-week low of The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹24,800.05 as on .

How has the The Yamuna Syndicate performed historically in terms of returns? The The Yamuna Syndicate has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 8.07% for the past month, -5.81% over 3 months, -24.3% over 1 year, 25.47% across 3 years, and 7.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate are 7.94 and 0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global