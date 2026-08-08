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The Yamuna Syndicate Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE YAMUNA SYNDICATE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of The Yamuna Syndicate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28,540.00 Closed
4.93₹ 1340.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Yamuna Syndicate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28,350.00₹28,560.00
₹28,540.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24,800.05₹38,600.00
₹28,540.00
Open Price
₹28,350.00
Prev. Close
₹27,200.00
Volume
40

Source: Dion Global

The Yamuna Syndicate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Yamuna Syndicate has declined 24.30% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, The Yamuna Syndicate has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

The Yamuna Syndicate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Yamuna Syndicate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525,93726,560.05
1025,970.926,372.68
2026,301.9726,491.25
5027,565.0727,196.39
10027,976.5328,110.35
20030,272.5730,085.02

Source: Dion Global

The Yamuna Syndicate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Yamuna Syndicate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Yamuna Syndicate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTThe Yamuna Syndicate - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result
Jul 31, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTThe Yamuna Syndicate - Intimation Of Letter Sent To Shareholders Containing Weblink Of Annual Report 2025-26, In Compliance W
Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTThe Yamuna Syndicate - Intimation Of Record Date For Determining Entitlement Of Members For Payment Of Dividend.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTThe Yamuna Syndicate - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTThe Yamuna Syndicate - Notice Of 72Nd Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Monday, The August 24, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About The Yamuna Syndicate

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24101HR1954PLC001837 and registration number is 001837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ranjit Puri
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mrs. Reva Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Bhalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Soneja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Puri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kishore Chatnani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on The Yamuna Syndicate Share Price

What is the share price of The Yamuna Syndicate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹28,540.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Yamuna Syndicate?

The The Yamuna Syndicate is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Yamuna Syndicate?

The market cap of The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹877.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Yamuna Syndicate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Yamuna Syndicate are ₹28,560.00 and ₹28,350.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Yamuna Syndicate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Yamuna Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹38,600.00 and 52-week low of The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹24,800.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Yamuna Syndicate performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Yamuna Syndicate has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 8.07% for the past month, -5.81% over 3 months, -24.3% over 1 year, 25.47% across 3 years, and 7.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate are 7.94 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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