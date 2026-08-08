Here's the live share price of The Yamuna Syndicate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Yamuna Syndicate has declined 24.30% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, The Yamuna Syndicate has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25,937
|26,560.05
|10
|25,970.9
|26,372.68
|20
|26,301.97
|26,491.25
|50
|27,565.07
|27,196.39
|100
|27,976.53
|28,110.35
|200
|30,272.57
|30,085.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Yamuna Syndicate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|The Yamuna Syndicate - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|The Yamuna Syndicate - Intimation Of Letter Sent To Shareholders Containing Weblink Of Annual Report 2025-26, In Compliance W
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|The Yamuna Syndicate - Intimation Of Record Date For Determining Entitlement Of Members For Payment Of Dividend.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|The Yamuna Syndicate - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|The Yamuna Syndicate - Notice Of 72Nd Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Monday, The August 24, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24101HR1954PLC001837 and registration number is 001837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹28,540.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Yamuna Syndicate is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹877.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Yamuna Syndicate are ₹28,560.00 and ₹28,350.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Yamuna Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹38,600.00 and 52-week low of The Yamuna Syndicate is ₹24,800.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Yamuna Syndicate has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 8.07% for the past month, -5.81% over 3 months, -24.3% over 1 year, 25.47% across 3 years, and 7.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate are 7.94 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.75 per annum.
Source: Dion Global