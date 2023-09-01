Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
|12.30
|19.57
|23.66
|37.48
|6.05
|164.89
|-1.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24101HR1954PLC001837 and registration number is 001837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹528.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is 59.96 and PB ratio of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is 6.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹17,200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹20,178.00 and 52-week low of The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is ₹10,199.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.