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Vaishno Cement Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAISHNO CEMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Vaishno Cement Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.75 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vaishno Cement Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.75₹2.75
₹2.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.50₹9.47
₹2.75
Open Price
₹2.75
Prev. Close
₹2.75
Volume
50,800

Source: Dion Global

Vaishno Cement Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vaishno Cement Company		7.84-46.08-32.27-50.45-30.73-11.52-7.08
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vaishno Cement Company has declined 30.73% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaishno Cement Company has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Vaishno Cement Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vaishno Cement Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.72.69
103.072.98
203.853.41
504.064.14
1005.774.84
2005.745.41

Source: Dion Global

Vaishno Cement Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vaishno Cement Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vaishno Cement Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTVaishno Cement Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Schedule On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTVaishno Cement Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTVaishno Cement Co. - Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTVaishno Cement Co. - Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTVaishno Cement Co. - Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vaishno Cement Company

Vaishno Cement Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942WB1992PLC057087 and registration number is 057087. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jatin Nanji Chheda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jayita Bagchi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajeswari Bangal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagannath Jadhav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vaishno Cement Company Share Price

What is the share price of Vaishno Cement Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaishno Cement Company is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vaishno Cement Company?

The Vaishno Cement Company is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaishno Cement Company?

The market cap of Vaishno Cement Company is ₹2.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaishno Cement Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaishno Cement Company are ₹2.75 and ₹2.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaishno Cement Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaishno Cement Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaishno Cement Company is ₹9.47 and 52-week low of Vaishno Cement Company is ₹2.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vaishno Cement Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vaishno Cement Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -46.08% for the past month, -32.27% over 3 months, -30.73% over 1 year, -11.52% across 3 years, and -7.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaishno Cement Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaishno Cement Company are -4.88 and -1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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