Here's the live share price of Vaishno Cement Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vaishno Cement Company
|7.84
|-46.08
|-32.27
|-50.45
|-30.73
|-11.52
|-7.08
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vaishno Cement Company has declined 30.73% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaishno Cement Company has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.7
|2.69
|10
|3.07
|2.98
|20
|3.85
|3.41
|50
|4.06
|4.14
|100
|5.77
|4.84
|200
|5.74
|5.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vaishno Cement Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Vaishno Cement Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Schedule On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Vaishno Cement Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Vaishno Cement Co. - Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Vaishno Cement Co. - Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Vaishno Cement Co. - Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Vaishno Cement Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942WB1992PLC057087 and registration number is 057087. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaishno Cement Company is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaishno Cement Company is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vaishno Cement Company is ₹2.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaishno Cement Company are ₹2.75 and ₹2.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaishno Cement Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaishno Cement Company is ₹9.47 and 52-week low of Vaishno Cement Company is ₹2.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaishno Cement Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -46.08% for the past month, -32.27% over 3 months, -30.73% over 1 year, -11.52% across 3 years, and -7.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaishno Cement Company are -4.88 and -1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global