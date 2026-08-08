What is the share price of V B Desai Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Desai Financial Services is ₹19.70 as on .

What kind of stock is V B Desai Financial Services? The V B Desai Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V B Desai Financial Services? The market cap of V B Desai Financial Services is ₹8.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of V B Desai Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of V B Desai Financial Services are ₹19.70 and ₹18.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V B Desai Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V B Desai Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V B Desai Financial Services is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of V B Desai Financial Services is ₹11.60 as on .

How has the V B Desai Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The V B Desai Financial Services has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, 11.36% for the past month, 11.74% over 3 months, -27.04% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 27.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V B Desai Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V B Desai Financial Services are 9.31 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global