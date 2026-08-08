Here's the live share price of V B Desai Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|V B Desai Financial Services
|-1.50
|11.36
|11.74
|-8.37
|-27.04
|25.07
|27.23
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, V B Desai Financial Services has declined 27.04% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, V B Desai Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.5
|19.15
|10
|17.8
|18.61
|20
|17.51
|18.02
|50
|17.14
|17.54
|100
|17.1
|18.1
|200
|20.64
|20.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, V B Desai Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|V B Desai Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|V B Desai Fin. Serv. - Updated Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|V B Desai Fin. Serv. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026.
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|V B Desai Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th July 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|V B Desai Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Approve Unaudited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC037218 and registration number is 037218. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Desai Financial Services is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V B Desai Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of V B Desai Financial Services is ₹8.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of V B Desai Financial Services are ₹19.70 and ₹18.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V B Desai Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V B Desai Financial Services is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of V B Desai Financial Services is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V B Desai Financial Services has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, 11.36% for the past month, 11.74% over 3 months, -27.04% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 27.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V B Desai Financial Services are 9.31 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global