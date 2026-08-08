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V B Desai Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

V B DESAI FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of V B Desai Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.70 Closed
3.79₹ 0.72
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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V B Desai Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.04₹19.70
₹19.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.60₹33.50
₹19.70
Open Price
₹18.05
Prev. Close
₹18.98
Volume
594

Source: Dion Global

V B Desai Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
V B Desai Financial Services		-1.5011.3611.74-8.37-27.0425.0727.23
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, V B Desai Financial Services has declined 27.04% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, V B Desai Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

V B Desai Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

V B Desai Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.519.15
1017.818.61
2017.5118.02
5017.1417.54
10017.118.1
20020.6420.18

Source: Dion Global

V B Desai Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, V B Desai Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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V B Desai Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTV B Desai Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 29, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTV B Desai Fin. Serv. - Updated Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On
Jul 29, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTV B Desai Fin. Serv. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026.
Jul 29, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTV B Desai Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th July 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTV B Desai Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Approve Unaudited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About V B Desai Financial Services

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC037218 and registration number is 037218. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh R. Doshi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pradip R Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rachana S Vijayakar
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj T Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Hemendra J Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra R Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Kapadia
    Director
  • Mr. Sagar Yadav
    Director

FAQs on V B Desai Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of V B Desai Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Desai Financial Services is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is V B Desai Financial Services?

The V B Desai Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V B Desai Financial Services?

The market cap of V B Desai Financial Services is ₹8.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of V B Desai Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of V B Desai Financial Services are ₹19.70 and ₹18.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V B Desai Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V B Desai Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V B Desai Financial Services is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of V B Desai Financial Services is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the V B Desai Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The V B Desai Financial Services has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, 11.36% for the past month, 11.74% over 3 months, -27.04% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 27.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V B Desai Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V B Desai Financial Services are 9.31 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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