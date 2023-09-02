Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

V B DESAI FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.97 Closed
4.950.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:35 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.17₹9.97
₹9.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.61₹13.07
₹9.97
Open Price
₹9.17
Prev. Close
₹9.50
Volume
625

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.24
  • R210.5
  • R311.04
  • Pivot
    9.7
  • S19.44
  • S28.9
  • S38.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.679.53
  • 108.829.66
  • 209.099.69
  • 509.119.6
  • 1009.189.69
  • 2009.899.77

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.20-5.941.22-9.120.91231.23-12.93
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC037218 and registration number is 037218. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Samir R Dedhia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pradip R Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rachana S Vijayakar
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj T Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Hemendra J Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Ramanlal Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra R Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Kapadia
    Director

FAQs on V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is 12.73 and PB ratio of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is ₹9.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is ₹13.07 and 52-week low of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is ₹7.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data