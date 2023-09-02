Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC037218 and registration number is 037218. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is 12.73 and PB ratio of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is ₹9.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is ₹13.07 and 52-week low of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd. is ₹7.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.