It was a hectic day in corporate India as major companies not just announced their Q4 financials but also declared dividend payout, adding to investor elation. Stocks of Infosys and LTIMindtree garnered special attention as both the IT majors announced final dividend for FY26.

UTI AMC and IEX’s board too recommended a dividend. However, Cyient’s board did not approve the final dividend recommendation for FY26.

Here’s a recap of all the major dividend announcements made today::

#1 Infosys recommends final dividend Rs 25

The IT bellwether’s financial performance fell well below the street estimates, yet the company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per share. The record date for the same has been fixed for June 10, while eligible shareholders shall receive the payout on June 25, the company said in its filing.

In October 2025, the IT major had declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share. With this the company’s total dividend pay for FY26 stands at Rs 48.

#2 LTIMindtree recommends final dividend Rs 53

This IT major recommended a final dividend of Rs 53 per share, of Re 1 each. The company’s board did not announce the record date but said that eligible shareholders shall receive the dividend within10 days from the conclusion of its annual general meeting.

In October 2025, the company had paid out an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share, with this the company’s total dividend pay stands at Rs 77.

#3 IEX recommends final dividend of Rs 2

Indian Energy Exchange’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share of face value Re 1. Its record date has been set for May 15, meaning if an investor does not appear in the company’s records before this date they won’t be eligible for the pay.

If approved the final dividend will be credited to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. The company’s total dividend pay now stands at Rs 3.5, as the firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 in January.

#4 UTI AMC recommends Rs 40 final dividend

The fund manager has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per share for the financial year ended March 2026, subject to approval of shareholders. This marks the only dividend declaration by the company for FY26.

In FY25, the company’s total dividend pay was Rs 48.

#5 Mahindra Logistics recommends Rs 2.5 dividend

The Mahindra Group company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share of face value Rs 10 each. If approved, the record date for the same has been set for July 10, while the eligible shareholders shall receive the payout after July 20.

In FY25 too the company’s dividend payout was Rs 2.5 per share.

#6 Cyient’s board disapproves dividend

The IT company considered a final dividend for FY26, however the same was not recommended by Cyient’s senior management. In October 2025 the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 16, marking its only dividend payout by FY26 up until now.

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#7 Tata Capital recommends Re 0.57 final dividend

For FY26 the Tata Group company has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.57 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each.”The said dividend will be paid after it is approved by the shareholders at the AGM,” the company said in its filing.