Here's the live share price of Ducol Organics & Colours along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|3.88
|1.52
|-6.63
|-20.61
|-21.71
|-18.98
|-1.84
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|12.40
|23.35
|17.96
|18.15
|-21.86
|29.10
|10.31
|Kiri Industries
|3.20
|11.58
|-1.04
|-17.37
|-25.36
|14.97
|-4.19
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.78
|6.40
|7.38
|2.46
|-14.48
|-8.56
|-0.41
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|2.61
|-3.42
|4.91
|13.19
|13.59
|29.78
|17.62
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.07
|8.28
|-0.96
|-2.03
|-2.03
|-0.68
|-0.41
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|16.59
|16.33
|14.98
|12.25
|-28.76
|-2.66
|-6.76
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.24
|-2.34
|24.22
|30.95
|16.72
|11.50
|-3.42
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|13.53
|7.09
|10.62
|80.41
|72.90
|-45.63
|-33.10
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.38
|12.97
|-5.62
|33.71
|1.03
|-3.26
|-9.53
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-7.44
|42.16
|39.37
|58.45
|27.46
|17.48
|-0.06
|Dynemic Products
|-0.92
|12.39
|9.57
|18.64
|-24.31
|-4.33
|-15.00
|Ushanti Colour Chem
|6.83
|15.15
|65.25
|271.42
|376.50
|48.76
|37.55
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.59
|6.60
|-1.04
|2.05
|-9.16
|-8.05
|-7.03
|Mahickra Chemicals
|0.13
|12.02
|12.54
|71.02
|103.70
|49.08
|26.69
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-2.14
|-8.24
|-17.64
|-33.71
|-53.42
|-30.76
|-19.79
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|-4.43
|-4.88
|-1.15
|72.28
|148.95
|50.89
|27.99
|AksharChem (India)
|11.32
|18.18
|30.78
|24.11
|7.65
|2.49
|-9.94
|Hindprakash Industries
|2.67
|3.30
|-7.16
|-2.59
|1.24
|1.12
|20.01
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-5.13
|-15.16
|-18.18
|-18.26
|-16.54
|5.59
|3.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ducol Organics & Colours has declined 21.71% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Ducol Organics & Colours has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.62
|110.54
|10
|107
|108.85
|20
|107.36
|108.33
|50
|109.22
|110.39
|100
|114.48
|117.24
|200
|140.33
|126.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ducol Organics & Colours saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ducol Organics & Colours fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1994PLC079015 and registration number is 079015. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹107.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ducol Organics & Colours is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹192.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ducol Organics & Colours are ₹107.10 and ₹107.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducol Organics & Colours stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹209.50 and 52-week low of Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ducol Organics & Colours has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -6.63% over 3 months, -21.71% over 1 year, -18.98% across 3 years, and -1.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours are 26.64 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global