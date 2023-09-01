Name
Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24239MH1994PLC079015 and registration number is 079015. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹265.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is 8.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹182.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹209.00 and 52-week low of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹99.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.