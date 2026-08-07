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Ducol Organics & Colours Share Price

NSE
BSE

DUCOL ORGANICS & COLOURS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Ducol Organics & Colours along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.10 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ducol Organics & Colours Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.10₹107.10
₹107.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹209.50
₹107.10
Open Price
₹107.10
Prev. Close
₹107.10
Volume
800

Source: Dion Global

Ducol Organics & Colours Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ducol Organics & Colours		3.881.52-6.63-20.61-21.71-18.98-1.84
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		12.4023.3517.9618.15-21.8629.1010.31
Kiri Industries		3.2011.58-1.04-17.37-25.3614.97-4.19
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.786.407.382.46-14.48-8.56-0.41
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		2.61-3.424.9113.1913.5929.7817.62
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.078.28-0.96-2.03-2.03-0.68-0.41
Sudarshan Colorants India		16.5916.3314.9812.25-28.76-2.66-6.76
Bhageria Industries		-2.24-2.3424.2230.9516.7211.50-3.42
Sadhana Nitro Chem		13.537.0910.6280.4172.90-45.63-33.10
Bodal Chemicals		-2.3812.97-5.6233.711.03-3.26-9.53
Asahi Songwon Colors		-7.4442.1639.3758.4527.4617.48-0.06
Dynemic Products		-0.9212.399.5718.64-24.31-4.33-15.00
Ushanti Colour Chem		6.8315.1565.25271.42376.5048.7637.55
Poddar Pigments		-1.596.60-1.042.05-9.16-8.05-7.03
Mahickra Chemicals		0.1312.0212.5471.02103.7049.0826.69
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-2.14-8.24-17.64-33.71-53.42-30.76-19.79
Silkflex Polymers (India)		-4.43-4.88-1.1572.28148.9550.8927.99
AksharChem (India)		11.3218.1830.7824.117.652.49-9.94
Hindprakash Industries		2.673.30-7.16-2.591.241.1220.01
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-5.13-15.16-18.18-18.26-16.545.593.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ducol Organics & Colours has declined 21.71% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Ducol Organics & Colours has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).

Ducol Organics & Colours Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ducol Organics & Colours Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.62110.54
10107108.85
20107.36108.33
50109.22110.39
100114.48117.24
200140.33126.22

Source: Dion Global

Ducol Organics & Colours Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ducol Organics & Colours saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ducol Organics & Colours Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ducol Organics & Colours fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ducol Organics & Colours

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1994PLC079015 and registration number is 079015. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aamer Ahmed Farid
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Hani Ahmed Farid
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivani S Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ducol Organics & Colours Share Price

What is the share price of Ducol Organics & Colours?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹107.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ducol Organics & Colours?

The Ducol Organics & Colours is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ducol Organics & Colours?

The market cap of Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹192.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ducol Organics & Colours?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ducol Organics & Colours are ₹107.10 and ₹107.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ducol Organics & Colours?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducol Organics & Colours stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹209.50 and 52-week low of Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ducol Organics & Colours performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ducol Organics & Colours has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -6.63% over 3 months, -21.71% over 1 year, -18.98% across 3 years, and -1.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours are 26.64 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ducol Organics & Colours News

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