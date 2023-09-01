What is the Market Cap of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd.? The market cap of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹265.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is 8.02 as on .

What is the share price of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹182.45 as on .