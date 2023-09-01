Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DUCOL ORGANICS & COLOURS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹182.45 Closed
3.085.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.00₹183.25
₹182.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.00₹209.00
₹182.45
Open Price
₹182.00
Prev. Close
₹177.00
Volume
6,400

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1183.13
  • R2183.82
  • R3184.38
  • Pivot
    182.57
  • S1181.88
  • S2181.32
  • S3180.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.5178.16
  • 1011.75179.31
  • 205.88181.32
  • 502.35174.69
  • 1001.18158.63
  • 2000.590

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.08-7.8553.3266.5455.2855.2855.28
3.095.79-3.916.54-10.68189.53494.53
2.301.250.419.556.58135.63566.76
12.998.711.2023.4431.4995.60151.27
5.2038.1748.0347.8314.71104.37-27.65
7.9530.3751.8888.1830.30376.76385.58
12.847.6915.1610.75-13.80127.5494.89
4.327.8018.8128.65-6.53103.796.30
3.5833.0663.0068.41102.38760.12613.58

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. Share Holdings

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd.

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24239MH1994PLC079015 and registration number is 079015. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aamer Ahmed Farid
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Hani Ahmed Farid
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivani S Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd.?

The market cap of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹265.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is 8.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹182.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹209.00 and 52-week low of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd. is ₹99.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data