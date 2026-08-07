What is the share price of Ducol Organics & Colours? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹107.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Ducol Organics & Colours? The Ducol Organics & Colours is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ducol Organics & Colours? The market cap of Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹192.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ducol Organics & Colours? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ducol Organics & Colours are ₹107.10 and ₹107.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ducol Organics & Colours? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducol Organics & Colours stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹209.50 and 52-week low of Ducol Organics & Colours is ₹90.00 as on .

How has the Ducol Organics & Colours performed historically in terms of returns? The Ducol Organics & Colours has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -6.63% over 3 months, -21.71% over 1 year, -18.98% across 3 years, and -1.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours are 26.64 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global