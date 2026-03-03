Here's the live share price of Silkflex Polymers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Silkflex Polymers (India) has gained 17.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 145.15%.
Silkflex Polymers (India)’s current P/E of 16.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|9.94
|37.78
|51.71
|65.94
|145.83
|31.26
|17.73
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|-3.23
|-8.11
|-15.31
|-39.84
|3.36
|31.27
|8.39
|Kiri Industries
|-4.71
|-10.42
|-29.35
|-18.49
|-16.56
|9.05
|-1.69
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|0.38
|-5.93
|-9.37
|-20.96
|-28.44
|-4.18
|16.16
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|1.04
|-11.99
|-21.88
|-5.50
|4.97
|22.60
|17.53
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|-4.26
|-14.42
|-23.70
|-44.03
|-41.21
|1.77
|-3.61
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.33
|-8.42
|-16.18
|-23.16
|3.34
|5.79
|-2.02
|Bodal Chemicals
|-1.32
|-12.54
|-11.54
|-29.48
|-11.86
|-10.08
|-12.20
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|-17.62
|13.35
|5.27
|-28.63
|-71.00
|-56.38
|-39.21
|Dynemic Products
|-0.09
|0.65
|-18.86
|-39.40
|-18.08
|-7.27
|-13.78
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-20.34
|-24.84
|-38.86
|-51.69
|-35.03
|-28.00
|-17.89
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|2.43
|-2.06
|-14.41
|-28.91
|-22.58
|5.36
|-4.60
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.04
|-4.87
|-8.56
|-10.52
|-19.88
|-3.96
|2.64
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|-1.77
|-6.86
|-29.11
|-18.57
|19.81
|3.95
|1.66
|AksharChem (India)
|-6.06
|-7.65
|-18.38
|-24.99
|-3.99
|-2.98
|-4.27
|Renol Polychem
|-3.15
|-6.68
|-4.80
|91.18
|40.10
|11.90
|6.98
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-4.68
|-4.60
|-13.83
|-5.05
|39.45
|11.72
|6.88
|Mahickra Chemicals
|1.81
|8.79
|28.58
|25.83
|75.26
|25.50
|19.67
|Hindprakash Industries
|-3.39
|-5.55
|-7.44
|-6.41
|-3.37
|11.46
|21.16
|Siddhika Coatings
|-3.81
|2.69
|-7.76
|5.73
|29.95
|36.74
|47.97
Over the last one year, Silkflex Polymers (India) has gained 145.83% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Silkflex Polymers (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|121.11
|129.31
|10
|119
|123.18
|20
|111.56
|115.97
|50
|100.07
|105.16
|100
|93.93
|98.08
|200
|87.23
|91.66
In the latest quarter, Silkflex Polymers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.94%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Silkflex Polymers (India) fact sheet for more information
Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909WB2016PLC215739 and registration number is 215739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silkflex Polymers (India) is ₹132.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Silkflex Polymers (India) is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Silkflex Polymers (India) is ₹154.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silkflex Polymers (India) are ₹146.30 and ₹132.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silkflex Polymers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silkflex Polymers (India) is ₹146.30 and 52-week low of Silkflex Polymers (India) is ₹52.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Silkflex Polymers (India) has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 36.86% for the past month, 53.38% over 3 months, 145.15% over 1 year, 31.26% across 3 years, and 17.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silkflex Polymers (India) are 16.33 and 3.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.