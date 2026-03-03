Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Silkflex Polymers (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILKFLEX POLYMERS (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Silkflex Polymers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹132.75 Closed
-4.97₹ -6.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Silkflex Polymers (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.75₹146.30
₹132.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.50₹146.30
₹132.75
Open Price
₹132.75
Prev. Close
₹139.70
Volume
32,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Silkflex Polymers (India) has gained 17.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 145.15%.

Silkflex Polymers (India)’s current P/E of 16.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Silkflex Polymers (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silkflex Polymers (India)		9.9437.7851.7165.94145.8331.2617.73
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		-3.23-8.11-15.31-39.843.3631.278.39
Kiri Industries		-4.71-10.42-29.35-18.49-16.569.05-1.69
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		0.38-5.93-9.37-20.96-28.44-4.1816.16
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		1.04-11.99-21.88-5.504.9722.6017.53
Sudarshan Colorants India		-4.26-14.42-23.70-44.03-41.211.77-3.61
Bhageria Industries		-2.33-8.42-16.18-23.163.345.79-2.02
Bodal Chemicals		-1.32-12.54-11.54-29.48-11.86-10.08-12.20
Sadhana Nitro Chem		-17.6213.355.27-28.63-71.00-56.38-39.21
Dynemic Products		-0.090.65-18.86-39.40-18.08-7.27-13.78
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-20.34-24.84-38.86-51.69-35.03-28.00-17.89
Asahi Songwon Colors		2.43-2.06-14.41-28.91-22.585.36-4.60
Poddar Pigments		-1.04-4.87-8.56-10.52-19.88-3.962.64
Ducol Organics & Colours		-1.77-6.86-29.11-18.5719.813.951.66
AksharChem (India)		-6.06-7.65-18.38-24.99-3.99-2.98-4.27
Renol Polychem		-3.15-6.68-4.8091.1840.1011.906.98
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-4.68-4.60-13.83-5.0539.4511.726.88
Mahickra Chemicals		1.818.7928.5825.8375.2625.5019.67
Hindprakash Industries		-3.39-5.55-7.44-6.41-3.3711.4621.16
Siddhika Coatings		-3.812.69-7.765.7329.9536.7447.97

Over the last one year, Silkflex Polymers (India) has gained 145.83% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Silkflex Polymers (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).

Silkflex Polymers (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Silkflex Polymers (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5121.11129.31
10119123.18
20111.56115.97
50100.07105.16
10093.9398.08
20087.2391.66

Silkflex Polymers (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silkflex Polymers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.94%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Silkflex Polymers (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Silkflex Polymers (India) fact sheet for more information

About Silkflex Polymers (India)

Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909WB2016PLC215739 and registration number is 215739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Lalit Kumar Sanghavi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Urmi Raj Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Atanu Bhuniya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Mohanlal Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardikkumar Dasharathbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sugoto Ghosh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Silkflex Polymers (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Silkflex Polymers (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silkflex Polymers (India) is ₹132.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silkflex Polymers (India)?

The Silkflex Polymers (India) is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silkflex Polymers (India)?

The market cap of Silkflex Polymers (India) is ₹154.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silkflex Polymers (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silkflex Polymers (India) are ₹146.30 and ₹132.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silkflex Polymers (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silkflex Polymers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silkflex Polymers (India) is ₹146.30 and 52-week low of Silkflex Polymers (India) is ₹52.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Silkflex Polymers (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silkflex Polymers (India) has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 36.86% for the past month, 53.38% over 3 months, 145.15% over 1 year, 31.26% across 3 years, and 17.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silkflex Polymers (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silkflex Polymers (India) are 16.33 and 3.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Silkflex Polymers (India) News

More Silkflex Polymers (India) News
icon
Market Pulse