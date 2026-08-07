Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Jindal BC group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Jindal BC group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Universus Photo Imagings
|472.10
|8.95
|1.93
|0.13
|Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company
|1074.00
|8.95
|0.84
|0.09
|Jindal Worldwide
|38.60
|0.06
|0.16
|559.38
|Jindal Photo
|1062.00
|-4.35
|-0.41
|0.05
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Jindal Poly Films
|623.00
|-11.05
|-1.74
|0.81
The top gainers among the Jindal BC group stocks today are Universus Photo Imagings (up 1.93%) and Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company (up 0.84%). On the other hand, the top losers include Jindal Poly Films (down 1.74%) and Jindal Photo (down 0.41%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Jindal BC Group has a strong presence across industries, including textiles, and packaging.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Jindal BC group here.
Aside of the Jindal BC Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.