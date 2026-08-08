What is the share price of Triumph International Finance India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triumph International Finance India is ₹18.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Triumph International Finance India? The Triumph International Finance India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triumph International Finance India? The market cap of Triumph International Finance India is ₹14.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Triumph International Finance India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Triumph International Finance India are ₹19.80 and ₹18.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triumph International Finance India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triumph International Finance India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triumph International Finance India is ₹50.78 and 52-week low of Triumph International Finance India is ₹13.58 as on .

How has the Triumph International Finance India performed historically in terms of returns? The Triumph International Finance India has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, 20.14% for the past month, -22.11% over 3 months, -62.88% over 1 year, 73.33% across 3 years, and 39.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triumph International Finance India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triumph International Finance India are 3.62 and -0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global