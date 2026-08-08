Here's the live share price of Triumph International Finance India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Triumph International Finance India
|12.07
|20.14
|-22.11
|19.76
|-62.88
|73.33
|39.10
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Triumph International Finance India has declined 62.88% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Triumph International Finance India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.73
|17.34
|10
|16.05
|16.85
|20
|16.04
|16.66
|50
|17.45
|17.24
|100
|18.07
|18.16
|200
|19.74
|20.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Triumph International Finance India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 29.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Triumph Intl. Fin. - Clarification sought from Triumph International Finance India Ltd
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Triumph Intl. Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For The Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Thursda
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Triumph Intl. Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Triumph Intl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Triumph Intl. Fin. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Triumph International Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1985PLC038176 and registration number is 038176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triumph International Finance India is ₹18.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triumph International Finance India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Triumph International Finance India is ₹14.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Triumph International Finance India are ₹19.80 and ₹18.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triumph International Finance India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triumph International Finance India is ₹50.78 and 52-week low of Triumph International Finance India is ₹13.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triumph International Finance India has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, 20.14% for the past month, -22.11% over 3 months, -62.88% over 1 year, 73.33% across 3 years, and 39.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triumph International Finance India are 3.62 and -0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global