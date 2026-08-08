Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Triumph International Finance India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Triumph International Finance India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.85 Closed
-4.80₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Triumph International Finance India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.81₹19.80
₹18.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.58₹50.78
₹18.85
Open Price
₹19.80
Prev. Close
₹19.80
Volume
816

Source: Dion Global

Triumph International Finance India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Triumph International Finance India		12.0720.14-22.1119.76-62.8873.3339.10
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Triumph International Finance India has declined 62.88% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Triumph International Finance India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Triumph International Finance India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Triumph International Finance India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.7317.34
1016.0516.85
2016.0416.66
5017.4517.24
10018.0718.16
20019.7420.04

Source: Dion Global

Triumph International Finance India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Triumph International Finance India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 29.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Triumph International Finance India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTTriumph Intl. Fin. - Clarification sought from Triumph International Finance India Ltd
Aug 07, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTTriumph Intl. Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For The Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Thursda
Jul 14, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTTriumph Intl. Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTTriumph Intl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTTriumph Intl. Fin. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Triumph International Finance India

Triumph International Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1985PLC038176 and registration number is 038176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nagesh Vinayak Kutaphale
    Director
  • Ms. Rekha Jatin Sarvaiya
    Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Baburav Gavand
    Director

FAQs on Triumph International Finance India Share Price

What is the share price of Triumph International Finance India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triumph International Finance India is ₹18.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Triumph International Finance India?

The Triumph International Finance India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triumph International Finance India?

The market cap of Triumph International Finance India is ₹14.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Triumph International Finance India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Triumph International Finance India are ₹19.80 and ₹18.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triumph International Finance India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triumph International Finance India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triumph International Finance India is ₹50.78 and 52-week low of Triumph International Finance India is ₹13.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Triumph International Finance India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Triumph International Finance India has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, 20.14% for the past month, -22.11% over 3 months, -62.88% over 1 year, 73.33% across 3 years, and 39.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triumph International Finance India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triumph International Finance India are 3.62 and -0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Triumph International Finance India News

More Triumph International Finance India News
Market Pulse