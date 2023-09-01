Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|22 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15321MP1985PLC003181 and registration number is 003181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches from rice, potatoes, maize etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 318.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹68.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is 10.16 and PB ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹84.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹89.38 and 52-week low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹58.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.