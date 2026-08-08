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Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIRUPATI STARCH & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹149.00 Closed
-3.25₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.00₹164.45
₹149.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.40₹218.90
₹149.00
Open Price
₹164.45
Prev. Close
₹154.00
Volume
934

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals		-3.50-7.8013.31-13.37-21.7822.2820.79
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals has declined 21.78% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.37157.13
10160.27157.86
20160.04155.68
50141.45148.34
100141.15147.47
200155.71153.25

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTTirupati Starch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 05, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTTirupati Starch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 05, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTTirupati Starch - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Boa
Jul 28, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTTirupati Starch - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
Jul 11, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTTirupati Starch - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Tirupati Starch & Chemicals

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15321MP1985PLC003181 and registration number is 003181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches from rice, potatoes, maize etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 363.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Chand Bafna
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Amit Modi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramdas Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pramila Jajodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Shashikala Mangal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Akshat Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Jajodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yashwant Nandecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Arpita Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹149.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tirupati Starch & Chemicals?

The Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals?

The market cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹142.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals are ₹164.45 and ₹141.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Starch & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹218.90 and 52-week low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹115.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tirupati Starch & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tirupati Starch & Chemicals has shown returns of -3.25% over the past day, -7.8% for the past month, 13.31% over 3 months, -21.78% over 1 year, 22.28% across 3 years, and 20.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals are 21.88 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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