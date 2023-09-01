Follow Us

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIRUPATI STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹84.49 Closed
1.81.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹85.90
₹84.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.50₹89.38
₹84.49
Open Price
₹83.00
Prev. Close
₹83.00
Volume
1,368

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.93
  • R289.36
  • R392.83
  • Pivot
    83.46
  • S181.03
  • S277.56
  • S375.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.5182.43
  • 1071.3682.15
  • 2071.5181.55
  • 5071.7279.88
  • 10071.8377.62
  • 20071.0675.23

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.157.1512.2013.1114.2597.4121.22
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
22 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15321MP1985PLC003181 and registration number is 003181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches from rice, potatoes, maize etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 318.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramdas Goyal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Amit Modi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chand Bafna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pramila Jajodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shashikala Mangal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹68.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is 10.16 and PB ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹84.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹89.38 and 52-week low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹58.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

