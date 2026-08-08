Here's the live share price of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tirupati Starch & Chemicals
|-3.50
|-7.80
|13.31
|-13.37
|-21.78
|22.28
|20.79
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals has declined 21.78% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.37
|157.13
|10
|160.27
|157.86
|20
|160.04
|155.68
|50
|141.45
|148.34
|100
|141.15
|147.47
|200
|155.71
|153.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Starch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Starch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Starch - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Boa
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Starch - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Starch - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15321MP1985PLC003181 and registration number is 003181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches from rice, potatoes, maize etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 363.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹149.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹142.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals are ₹164.45 and ₹141.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Starch & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹218.90 and 52-week low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹115.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Starch & Chemicals has shown returns of -3.25% over the past day, -7.8% for the past month, 13.31% over 3 months, -21.78% over 1 year, 22.28% across 3 years, and 20.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals are 21.88 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global