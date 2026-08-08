What is the share price of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹149.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tirupati Starch & Chemicals? The Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals? The market cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹142.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals are ₹164.45 and ₹141.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Starch & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹218.90 and 52-week low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is ₹115.40 as on .

How has the Tirupati Starch & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Tirupati Starch & Chemicals has shown returns of -3.25% over the past day, -7.8% for the past month, 13.31% over 3 months, -21.78% over 1 year, 22.28% across 3 years, and 20.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals are 21.88 and 2.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global