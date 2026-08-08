What is the share price of Three M Paper Boards? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Three M Paper Boards is ₹24.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Three M Paper Boards? The Three M Paper Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Three M Paper Boards? The market cap of Three M Paper Boards is ₹46.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Three M Paper Boards? Today’s highest and lowest price of Three M Paper Boards are ₹24.50 and ₹24.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Three M Paper Boards? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Three M Paper Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Three M Paper Boards is ₹53.95 and 52-week low of Three M Paper Boards is ₹18.27 as on .

How has the Three M Paper Boards performed historically in terms of returns? The Three M Paper Boards has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -8.33% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, -47.56% over 1 year, -32.82% across 3 years, and -21.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Three M Paper Boards? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Three M Paper Boards are 6.49 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global