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Three M Paper Boards Share Price

NSE
BSE

THREE M PAPER BOARDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Three M Paper Boards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.20 Closed
-1.18₹ -0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Three M Paper Boards Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.20₹24.50
₹24.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.27₹53.95
₹24.20
Open Price
₹24.50
Prev. Close
₹24.49
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Three M Paper Boards Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Three M Paper Boards		-8.64-8.33-6.49-28.76-47.56-32.82-21.23
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Three M Paper Boards has declined 47.56% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Three M Paper Boards has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Three M Paper Boards Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Three M Paper Boards Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.3725
1025.1225.1
2025.4325.3
5025.9325.79
10026.2927.44
20032.8332.05

Source: Dion Global

Three M Paper Boards Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Three M Paper Boards saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.13%, while DII stake decreased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Three M Paper Boards Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTThree M Paper Boards - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisi
Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTThree M Paper Boards - Reporting Under Regulation 7(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insid
Aug 04, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTThree M Paper Boards - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisi
Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTThree M Paper Boards - Reporting Under Regulation 7(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insid
Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTThree M Paper Boards - Reporting Under Regulation 7(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insid

Source: Dion Global

About Three M Paper Boards

Three M Paper Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22219MH1989PLC052740 and registration number is 052740. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wood and wood products, furniture, paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 297.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hitendra Dhanji Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Prafulla Hitendra Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Hitendra Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Feni Jay Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jigna Ravilal Dedhia Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Three M Paper Boards Share Price

What is the share price of Three M Paper Boards?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Three M Paper Boards is ₹24.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Three M Paper Boards?

The Three M Paper Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Three M Paper Boards?

The market cap of Three M Paper Boards is ₹46.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Three M Paper Boards?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Three M Paper Boards are ₹24.50 and ₹24.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Three M Paper Boards?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Three M Paper Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Three M Paper Boards is ₹53.95 and 52-week low of Three M Paper Boards is ₹18.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Three M Paper Boards performed historically in terms of returns?

The Three M Paper Boards has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -8.33% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, -47.56% over 1 year, -32.82% across 3 years, and -21.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Three M Paper Boards?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Three M Paper Boards are 6.49 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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