Here's the live share price of Three M Paper Boards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Three M Paper Boards
|-8.64
|-8.33
|-6.49
|-28.76
|-47.56
|-32.82
|-21.23
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Three M Paper Boards has declined 47.56% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Three M Paper Boards has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.37
|25
|10
|25.12
|25.1
|20
|25.43
|25.3
|50
|25.93
|25.79
|100
|26.29
|27.44
|200
|32.83
|32.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Three M Paper Boards saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.13%, while DII stake decreased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Three M Paper Boards - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisi
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Three M Paper Boards - Reporting Under Regulation 7(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insid
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Three M Paper Boards - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisi
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Three M Paper Boards - Reporting Under Regulation 7(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insid
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Three M Paper Boards - Reporting Under Regulation 7(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insid
Source: Dion Global
Three M Paper Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22219MH1989PLC052740 and registration number is 052740. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wood and wood products, furniture, paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 297.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Three M Paper Boards is ₹24.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Three M Paper Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Three M Paper Boards is ₹46.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Three M Paper Boards are ₹24.50 and ₹24.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Three M Paper Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Three M Paper Boards is ₹53.95 and 52-week low of Three M Paper Boards is ₹18.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Three M Paper Boards has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -8.33% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, -47.56% over 1 year, -32.82% across 3 years, and -21.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Three M Paper Boards are 6.49 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global