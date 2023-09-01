Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.66
|8.75
|-1.51
|-4.28
|-13.67
|161.00
|-60.77
|8.16
|6.95
|7.15
|34.60
|43.88
|324.11
|220.69
|4.30
|3.17
|2.94
|14.24
|-18.20
|17.72
|65.75
|15.14
|29.11
|25.31
|69.46
|69.67
|211.09
|54.89
|7.22
|2.21
|16.24
|48.65
|47.92
|161.27
|241.45
|3.15
|11.66
|24.35
|47.87
|66.00
|240.82
|84.78
|1.64
|12.00
|14.85
|37.37
|51.50
|286.61
|40.13
|-1.52
|16.52
|30.52
|44.64
|50.10
|227.03
|138.22
|0.30
|10.98
|18.88
|20.37
|-2.35
|59.42
|-1.66
|-0.19
|-0.40
|13.86
|-1.84
|-38.87
|19.09
|19.09
|8.98
|-0.23
|-1.72
|15.44
|35.27
|304.57
|109.70
|4.10
|-0.27
|0.57
|26.18
|14.41
|94.69
|12.44
|2.68
|-14.96
|0.83
|22.88
|37.04
|64.41
|18.62
|29.30
|26.52
|53.48
|73.89
|77.39
|246.08
|1.44
|25.15
|56.25
|42.28
|49.15
|5.32
|13.88
|-80.49
|4.75
|-3.77
|-11.01
|0.69
|-1.73
|542.53
|106.10
|7.43
|-13.68
|-4.36
|34.63
|37.38
|313.68
|108.08
|-5.84
|-12.84
|-4.73
|62.67
|111.06
|504.48
|187.22
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.31
|-2.19
|0.67
|19.81
|10.43
|93.72
|85.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1990PLC056009 and registration number is 056009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is ₹157.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is 141.52 and PB ratio of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is ₹39.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Byke Hospitality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is ₹52.70 and 52-week low of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is ₹31.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.