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The Byke Hospitality Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE BYKE HOSPITALITY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of The Byke Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.37 Closed
-2.14₹ -0.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Byke Hospitality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.37₹34.99
₹33.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.60₹76.00
₹33.37
Open Price
₹34.99
Prev. Close
₹34.10
Volume
802

Source: Dion Global

The Byke Hospitality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Byke Hospitality		-2.140.36-12.41-35.52-55.48-3.671.92
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Byke Hospitality has declined 55.48% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, The Byke Hospitality has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

The Byke Hospitality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Byke Hospitality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.5633.94
1033.0933.68
2033.3333.6
5034.2634.4
10035.4337.32
20045.0244.6

Source: Dion Global

The Byke Hospitality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Byke Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Byke Hospitality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTThe Byke Hospitality - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended Jun
Jul 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTThe Byke Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 21, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTThe Byke Hospitality - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On July 27, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTThe Byke Hospitality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTThe Byke Hospitality - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About The Byke Hospitality

The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1990PLC056009 and registration number is 056009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Patodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Patodia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Patodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhuri Dhanak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sobhag Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brijmohan Pooranmal Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Byke Hospitality Share Price

What is the share price of The Byke Hospitality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Byke Hospitality is ₹33.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Byke Hospitality?

The The Byke Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Byke Hospitality?

The market cap of The Byke Hospitality is ₹174.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Byke Hospitality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Byke Hospitality are ₹34.99 and ₹33.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Byke Hospitality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Byke Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Byke Hospitality is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of The Byke Hospitality is ₹26.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Byke Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Byke Hospitality has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, -12.41% over 3 months, -55.48% over 1 year, -3.67% across 3 years, and 1.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Byke Hospitality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Byke Hospitality are 26.03 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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