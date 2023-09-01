Follow Us

THE BYKE HOSPITALITY LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹39.20 Closed
1.030.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Byke Hospitality Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.65₹40.05
₹39.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.20₹52.70
₹39.20
Open Price
₹39.10
Prev. Close
₹38.80
Volume
2,62,679

The Byke Hospitality Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.92
  • R240.68
  • R341.32
  • Pivot
    39.28
  • S138.52
  • S237.88
  • S337.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.4937.81
  • 1041.0937.06
  • 2042.0536.77
  • 5044.137.31
  • 10039.938.2
  • 20038.3238.96

The Byke Hospitality Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.668.75-1.51-4.28-13.67161.00-60.77
8.166.957.1534.6043.88324.11220.69
4.303.172.9414.24-18.2017.7265.75
15.1429.1125.3169.4669.67211.0954.89
7.222.2116.2448.6547.92161.27241.45
3.1511.6624.3547.8766.00240.8284.78
1.6412.0014.8537.3751.50286.6140.13
-1.5216.5230.5244.6450.10227.03138.22
0.3010.9818.8820.37-2.3559.42-1.66
-0.19-0.4013.86-1.84-38.8719.0919.09
8.98-0.23-1.7215.4435.27304.57109.70
4.10-0.270.5726.1814.4194.6912.44
2.68-14.960.8322.8837.0464.4118.62
29.3026.5253.4873.8977.39246.081.44
25.1556.2542.2849.155.3213.88-80.49
4.75-3.77-11.010.69-1.73542.53106.10
7.43-13.68-4.3634.6337.38313.68108.08
-5.84-12.84-4.7362.67111.06504.48187.22
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.31-2.190.6719.8110.4393.7285.30

The Byke Hospitality Ltd. Share Holdings

The Byke Hospitality Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Byke Hospitality Ltd.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1990PLC056009 and registration number is 056009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Patodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Patodia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Patodia
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Ram Ratan Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhuri Dhanak
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Byke Hospitality Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Byke Hospitality Ltd.?

The market cap of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is ₹157.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Byke Hospitality Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is 141.52 and PB ratio of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Byke Hospitality Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is ₹39.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Byke Hospitality Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Byke Hospitality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is ₹52.70 and 52-week low of The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is ₹31.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

