What is the share price of The Byke Hospitality? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Byke Hospitality is ₹33.37 as on .

What kind of stock is The Byke Hospitality? The The Byke Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Byke Hospitality? The market cap of The Byke Hospitality is ₹174.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Byke Hospitality? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Byke Hospitality are ₹34.99 and ₹33.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Byke Hospitality? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Byke Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Byke Hospitality is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of The Byke Hospitality is ₹26.60 as on .

How has the The Byke Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns? The The Byke Hospitality has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, -12.41% over 3 months, -55.48% over 1 year, -3.67% across 3 years, and 1.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Byke Hospitality? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Byke Hospitality are 26.03 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global