Here's the live share price of The Byke Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Byke Hospitality
|-2.14
|0.36
|-12.41
|-35.52
|-55.48
|-3.67
|1.92
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Byke Hospitality has declined 55.48% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, The Byke Hospitality has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.56
|33.94
|10
|33.09
|33.68
|20
|33.33
|33.6
|50
|34.26
|34.4
|100
|35.43
|37.32
|200
|45.02
|44.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Byke Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|The Byke Hospitality - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended Jun
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|The Byke Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|The Byke Hospitality - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On July 27, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|The Byke Hospitality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|The Byke Hospitality - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
The Byke Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1990PLC056009 and registration number is 056009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Byke Hospitality is ₹33.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Byke Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Byke Hospitality is ₹174.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Byke Hospitality are ₹34.99 and ₹33.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Byke Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Byke Hospitality is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of The Byke Hospitality is ₹26.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Byke Hospitality has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, -12.41% over 3 months, -55.48% over 1 year, -3.67% across 3 years, and 1.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Byke Hospitality are 26.03 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global