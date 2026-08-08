Here's the live share price of Tejnaksh Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tejnaksh Healthcare
|-5.17
|-11.88
|-17.01
|-15.03
|-32.97
|-28.43
|-23.41
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tejnaksh Healthcare has declined 32.97% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Tejnaksh Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.84
|13.68
|10
|13.95
|13.82
|20
|14.12
|14.03
|50
|14.53
|14.34
|100
|14.49
|14.6
|200
|15.05
|15.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tejnaksh Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:55 AM IST IST
|Tejnaksh Healthcare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Tejnaksh Healthcare - Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended And Year End
|May 30, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Tejnaksh Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With SEBI (Listing Obligations And "r"
|May 21, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Tejnaksh Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Apr 29, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Tejnaksh Healthcare - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100MH2008PLC179034 and registration number is 179034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹12.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tejnaksh Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹26.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejnaksh Healthcare are ₹13.38 and ₹12.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejnaksh Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹19.89 and 52-week low of Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹10.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tejnaksh Healthcare has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, -11.88% for the past month, -17.01% over 3 months, -32.97% over 1 year, -28.43% across 3 years, and -23.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare are 21.42 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global