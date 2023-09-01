Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.44
|-2.73
|0.68
|-23.19
|-50.85
|91.43
|-26.75
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.25
|-8.99
|17.93
|19.25
|-13.29
|-28.68
|-19.96
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Stock Split
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100MH2008PLC179034 and registration number is 179034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is ₹69.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is 66.61 and PB ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is ₹34.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is ₹76.50 and 52-week low of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is ₹29.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.