What is the share price of Tejnaksh Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹12.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Tejnaksh Healthcare? The Tejnaksh Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare? The market cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹26.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tejnaksh Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejnaksh Healthcare are ₹13.38 and ₹12.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejnaksh Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejnaksh Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹19.89 and 52-week low of Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹10.65 as on .

How has the Tejnaksh Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Tejnaksh Healthcare has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, -11.88% for the past month, -17.01% over 3 months, -32.97% over 1 year, -28.43% across 3 years, and -23.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare are 21.42 and 0.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global