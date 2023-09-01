Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TEJNAKSH HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.17 Closed
0.80.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.61₹34.94
₹34.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.50₹76.50
₹34.17
Open Price
₹34.40
Prev. Close
₹33.90
Volume
55,970

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.56
  • R235.41
  • R335.89
  • Pivot
    34.08
  • S133.23
  • S232.75
  • S331.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5118.1934.05
  • 10123.334.08
  • 20124.2434.15
  • 50132.8834.53
  • 100140.5136.79
  • 200147.5742.86

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.44-2.730.68-23.19-50.8591.43-26.75
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Stock Split
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd.

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100MH2008PLC179034 and registration number is 179034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Ashish Vishwas Rawandale
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Preeti Ashish Rawandale
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kiran Madhavrao Pawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikramsinh Satish Khatal Patil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suhas Thorat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhikajirao Khatal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is ₹69.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is 66.61 and PB ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is ₹34.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is ₹76.50 and 52-week low of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is ₹29.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data