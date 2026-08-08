Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tejnaksh Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEJNAKSH HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Tejnaksh Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.83 Closed
-2.51₹ -0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tejnaksh Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.81₹13.38
₹12.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.65₹19.89
₹12.83
Open Price
₹13.38
Prev. Close
₹13.16
Volume
4,697

Source: Dion Global

Tejnaksh Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tejnaksh Healthcare		-5.17-11.88-17.01-15.03-32.97-28.43-23.41
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tejnaksh Healthcare has declined 32.97% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Tejnaksh Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Tejnaksh Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tejnaksh Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.8413.68
1013.9513.82
2014.1214.03
5014.5314.34
10014.4914.6
20015.0515.54

Source: Dion Global

Tejnaksh Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tejnaksh Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tejnaksh Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 04:55 AM IST ISTTejnaksh Healthcare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTTejnaksh Healthcare - Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended And Year End
May 30, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTTejnaksh Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With SEBI (Listing Obligations And "r"
May 21, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTTejnaksh Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Apr 29, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTTejnaksh Healthcare - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Tejnaksh Healthcare

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100MH2008PLC179034 and registration number is 179034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ashish Vishwas Rawandale
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhikajirao Khatal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Preeti Ashish Rawandale
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kiran Madhavrao Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikramsinh Satish Khatal Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhas Thorat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tejnaksh Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Tejnaksh Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹12.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tejnaksh Healthcare?

The Tejnaksh Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare?

The market cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹26.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tejnaksh Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejnaksh Healthcare are ₹13.38 and ₹12.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejnaksh Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejnaksh Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹19.89 and 52-week low of Tejnaksh Healthcare is ₹10.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tejnaksh Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tejnaksh Healthcare has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, -11.88% for the past month, -17.01% over 3 months, -32.97% over 1 year, -28.43% across 3 years, and -23.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare are 21.42 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tejnaksh Healthcare News

More Tejnaksh Healthcare News
Market Pulse