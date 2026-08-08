What is the share price of Tarai Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarai Foods is ₹3.96 as on .

What kind of stock is Tarai Foods? The Tarai Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarai Foods? The market cap of Tarai Foods is ₹7.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarai Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarai Foods are ₹4.02 and ₹3.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarai Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarai Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarai Foods is ₹9.05 and 52-week low of Tarai Foods is ₹3.80 as on .

How has the Tarai Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Tarai Foods has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -10.0% for the past month, -44.92% over 3 months, -52.29% over 1 year, -6.21% across 3 years, and -10.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarai Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarai Foods are -17.29 and -9.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global