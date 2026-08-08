Here's the live share price of Tarai Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tarai Foods
|-5.71
|-8.33
|-45.75
|-42.53
|-54.06
|-6.21
|-10.33
|Nestle India
|2
|6.24
|3.9
|18.89
|40.33
|11.16
|11.1
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|3.72
|-0.08
|-5.54
|2.44
|5.78
|8.7
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-4.72
|3.26
|30.93
|37.64
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.84
|-6.97
|-6.72
|-13.53
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-5.62
|-12.47
|-3.6
|-20.8
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|7.17
|4.95
|12.86
|7.05
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|34.2
|10.97
|-1.12
|-22.61
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|2.12
|-17.39
|-7.72
|-22.39
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|4.49
|22.34
|13.87
|36.79
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.56
|-4.31
|15.95
|13.13
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|10.68
|11.38
|23.08
|-12.59
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|19.26
|48.88
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-20.63
|27.96
|21.73
|43.73
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|1.66
|-10.46
|-19.88
|-27.82
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-2.82
|5.47
|15.62
|9.91
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|32.85
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.7
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-1.31
|-13.69
|-18.09
|-44.33
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-1.23
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-3.06
|-8.41
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tarai Foods has declined 54.06% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarai Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.17
|4.07
|10
|4.05
|4.11
|20
|4.22
|4.28
|50
|5.16
|4.96
|100
|6.1
|5.68
|200
|6.7
|6.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tarai Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Tarai Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 14.08.2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Tarai Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 31, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|Tarai Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 14, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Tarai Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
|Feb 15, 2026, 04:51 AM IST IST
|Tarai Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2025
Source: Dion Global
Tarai Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1990PLC039291 and registration number is 039291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of mushrooms and truffles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarai Foods is ₹3.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tarai Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tarai Foods is ₹7.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarai Foods are ₹4.02 and ₹3.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarai Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarai Foods is ₹9.05 and 52-week low of Tarai Foods is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tarai Foods has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -10.0% for the past month, -44.92% over 3 months, -52.29% over 1 year, -6.21% across 3 years, and -10.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarai Foods are -17.29 and -9.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global