Tarai Foods Ltd. Share Price

TARAI FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.37 Closed
-4.79-0.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Tarai Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.37₹4.59
₹4.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.89₹7.57
₹4.37
Open Price
₹4.59
Prev. Close
₹4.59
Volume
5,267

Tarai Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.52
  • R24.66
  • R34.74
  • Pivot
    4.44
  • S14.3
  • S24.22
  • S34.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.584.64
  • 106.74.66
  • 206.654.74
  • 506.75.01
  • 1006.555.29
  • 2006.935.63

Tarai Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.02-13.98-12.601.86-31.29-14.4824.15
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Tarai Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Tarai Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tarai Foods Ltd.

Tarai Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1990PLC039291 and registration number is 039291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of mushrooms and truffles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gurprit Singh Sandhu
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mandeep Grewal
    Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Sandhu
    Director
  • Mr. B S Johal
    Director
  • Mr. Lilanshu Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Tarai Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tarai Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Tarai Foods Ltd. is ₹7.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tarai Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tarai Foods Ltd. is -12.49 and PB ratio of Tarai Foods Ltd. is 43.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tarai Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarai Foods Ltd. is ₹4.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarai Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarai Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarai Foods Ltd. is ₹7.57 and 52-week low of Tarai Foods Ltd. is ₹3.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

