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Tarai Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

TARAI FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Tarai Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.96 Closed
-1.49₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tarai Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.96₹4.02
₹3.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹9.05
₹3.96
Open Price
₹4.02
Prev. Close
₹4.02
Volume
26

Source: Dion Global

Tarai Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tarai Foods		-5.71-8.33-45.75-42.53-54.06-6.21-10.33
Nestle India		26.243.918.8940.3311.1611.1
Britannia Industries		1.873.72-0.08-5.542.445.788.7
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-4.723.2630.9337.6422.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.84-6.97-6.72-13.539.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-5.62-12.47-3.6-20.8-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.337.174.9512.867.050.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8234.210.97-1.12-22.615.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.572.12-17.39-7.72-22.39-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.234.4922.3413.8736.7912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.56-4.3115.9513.135.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.3710.6811.3823.08-12.59-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0519.2648.8811.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-20.6327.9621.7343.7317.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.211.66-10.46-19.88-27.82-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-2.825.4715.629.91-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5832.85119.48141.95189.2731.7265.7
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-1.31-13.69-18.09-44.3324.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-1.2328.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-3.06-8.41-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tarai Foods has declined 54.06% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarai Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Tarai Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tarai Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.174.07
104.054.11
204.224.28
505.164.96
1006.15.68
2006.76.51

Source: Dion Global

Tarai Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tarai Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tarai Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTTarai Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 14.08.2026
Jul 06, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTTarai Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 31, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTTarai Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 14, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTTarai Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
Feb 15, 2026, 04:51 AM IST ISTTarai Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Tarai Foods

Tarai Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1990PLC039291 and registration number is 039291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of mushrooms and truffles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gurprit Singh Sandhu
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mandeep Grewal
    Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Sandhu
    Director
  • Mr. B S Johal
    Director
  • Mr. Lilanshu Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Tarai Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Tarai Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarai Foods is ₹3.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tarai Foods?

The Tarai Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarai Foods?

The market cap of Tarai Foods is ₹7.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarai Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarai Foods are ₹4.02 and ₹3.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarai Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarai Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarai Foods is ₹9.05 and 52-week low of Tarai Foods is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tarai Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tarai Foods has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -10.0% for the past month, -44.92% over 3 months, -52.29% over 1 year, -6.21% across 3 years, and -10.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarai Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarai Foods are -17.29 and -9.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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