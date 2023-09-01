Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.02
|-13.98
|-12.60
|1.86
|-31.29
|-14.48
|24.15
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tarai Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1990PLC039291 and registration number is 039291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of mushrooms and truffles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tarai Foods Ltd. is ₹7.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tarai Foods Ltd. is -12.49 and PB ratio of Tarai Foods Ltd. is 43.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarai Foods Ltd. is ₹4.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarai Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarai Foods Ltd. is ₹7.57 and 52-week low of Tarai Foods Ltd. is ₹3.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.