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Swastika Investmart Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWASTIKA INVESTMART

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Swastika Investmart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹139.35 Closed
4.97₹ 6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swastika Investmart Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.35₹139.35
₹139.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.65₹139.35
₹139.35
Open Price
₹139.35
Prev. Close
₹132.75
Volume
18,365

Source: Dion Global

Swastika Investmart Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swastika Investmart		21.36129.7697.41163.2214.745836.88
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swastika Investmart has gained 14.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Swastika Investmart has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Swastika Investmart Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swastika Investmart Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.41119.31
10112.53114.12
2095.36103.81
5076.3786.67
10068.778.03
20072.3180.9

Source: Dion Global

Swastika Investmart Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swastika Investmart remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swastika Investmart Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTSwastika Investmart - Submission Of Notice Of 1St Extra Ordinary General Meeting (FY 2026-27)
Jul 21, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTSwastika Investmart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Jul 21, 2026, 02:22 AM IST ISTSwastika Investmart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Jul 21, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTSwastika Investmart - Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Ju
Jul 21, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTSwastika Investmart - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Monday, 20Th July, 2026 Pursuant To Regu

Source: Dion Global

About Swastika Investmart

Swastika Investmart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1992PLC067052 and registration number is 067052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gyan Chand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Bobra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Nyati
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parth Nyati
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Anita Nyati
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Baldua
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swastika Investmart Share Price

What is the share price of Swastika Investmart?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastika Investmart is ₹139.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swastika Investmart?

The Swastika Investmart is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swastika Investmart?

The market cap of Swastika Investmart is ₹241.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swastika Investmart?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swastika Investmart are ₹139.35 and ₹139.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swastika Investmart?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastika Investmart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastika Investmart is ₹139.35 and 52-week low of Swastika Investmart is ₹43.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swastika Investmart performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swastika Investmart has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 124.76% for the past month, 90.5% over 3 months, 15.21% over 1 year, 58.0% across 3 years, and 36.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swastika Investmart?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swastika Investmart are 17.72 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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