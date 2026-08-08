Here's the live share price of Swastika Investmart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swastika Investmart
|21.36
|129.76
|97.41
|163.22
|14.74
|58
|36.88
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swastika Investmart has gained 14.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Swastika Investmart has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|113.41
|119.31
|10
|112.53
|114.12
|20
|95.36
|103.81
|50
|76.37
|86.67
|100
|68.7
|78.03
|200
|72.31
|80.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swastika Investmart remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Swastika Investmart - Submission Of Notice Of 1St Extra Ordinary General Meeting (FY 2026-27)
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Swastika Investmart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:22 AM IST IST
|Swastika Investmart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Swastika Investmart - Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Ju
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Swastika Investmart - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Monday, 20Th July, 2026 Pursuant To Regu
Source: Dion Global
Swastika Investmart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1992PLC067052 and registration number is 067052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastika Investmart is ₹139.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swastika Investmart is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swastika Investmart is ₹241.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swastika Investmart are ₹139.35 and ₹139.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastika Investmart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastika Investmart is ₹139.35 and 52-week low of Swastika Investmart is ₹43.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swastika Investmart has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 124.76% for the past month, 90.5% over 3 months, 15.21% over 1 year, 58.0% across 3 years, and 36.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swastika Investmart are 17.72 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global