What is the share price of Swastika Investmart? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastika Investmart is ₹139.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Swastika Investmart? The Swastika Investmart is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swastika Investmart? The market cap of Swastika Investmart is ₹241.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swastika Investmart? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swastika Investmart are ₹139.35 and ₹139.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swastika Investmart? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastika Investmart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastika Investmart is ₹139.35 and 52-week low of Swastika Investmart is ₹43.65 as on .

How has the Swastika Investmart performed historically in terms of returns? The Swastika Investmart has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 124.76% for the past month, 90.5% over 3 months, 15.21% over 1 year, 58.0% across 3 years, and 36.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swastika Investmart? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swastika Investmart are 17.72 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global