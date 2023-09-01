Follow Us

Swastika Investmart Ltd. Share Price

SWASTIKA INVESTMART LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹308.25 Closed
1.875.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Swastika Investmart Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.00₹315.90
₹308.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.10₹350.00
₹308.25
Open Price
₹302.60
Prev. Close
₹302.60
Volume
1,923

Swastika Investmart Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1316.53
  • R2324.17
  • R3332.43
  • Pivot
    308.27
  • S1300.63
  • S2292.37
  • S3284.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5180.14288.46
  • 10181.35261.45
  • 20178.57232.15
  • 50183.1201.87
  • 100180.03188.11
  • 200184.77180.48

Swastika Investmart Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
38.0485.6971.7396.9065.64292.43297.74
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Swastika Investmart Ltd. Share Holdings

Swastika Investmart Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Swastika Investmart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1992PLC067052 and registration number is 067052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Nyati
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Nyati
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Chordia
    Director
  • Mr. Raman Lal Bhutda
    Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Bobra
    Director

FAQs on Swastika Investmart Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swastika Investmart Ltd.?

The market cap of Swastika Investmart Ltd. is ₹91.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swastika Investmart Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swastika Investmart Ltd. is 15.3 and PB ratio of Swastika Investmart Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swastika Investmart Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastika Investmart Ltd. is ₹308.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swastika Investmart Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastika Investmart Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastika Investmart Ltd. is ₹350.00 and 52-week low of Swastika Investmart Ltd. is ₹144.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

