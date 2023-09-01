What is the Market Cap of Swastika Investmart Ltd.? The market cap of Swastika Investmart Ltd. is ₹91.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swastika Investmart Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swastika Investmart Ltd. is 15.3 and PB ratio of Swastika Investmart Ltd. is 1.91 as on .

What is the share price of Swastika Investmart Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastika Investmart Ltd. is ₹308.25 as on .