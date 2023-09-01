Follow Us

SW INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.88 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SW Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.88₹43.88
₹43.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.30₹55.55
₹43.88
Open Price
₹43.88
Prev. Close
₹43.88
Volume
2

SW Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.88
  • R243.88
  • R343.88
  • Pivot
    43.88
  • S143.88
  • S243.88
  • S343.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.8345.15
  • 1046.945.96
  • 2048.4145.78
  • 5054.3545.42
  • 10054.8647.21
  • 20051.8151.93

SW Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.49-3.77-9.69-0.25-11.17102.2169.42
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

SW Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

SW Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SW Investments Ltd.

SW Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1980PLC023333 and registration number is 023333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Lalitha Cheripalli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Panchal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on SW Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SW Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of SW Investments Ltd. is ₹3.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SW Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SW Investments Ltd. is 129.06 and PB ratio of SW Investments Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SW Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SW Investments Ltd. is ₹43.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SW Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SW Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SW Investments Ltd. is ₹55.55 and 52-week low of SW Investments Ltd. is ₹32.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

