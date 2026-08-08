Here's the live share price of SW Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SW Investments
|-9.54
|6.32
|54.25
|46.39
|60.52
|48.71
|20.56
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SW Investments has gained 60.52% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SW Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|166.48
|160.19
|10
|175.09
|164.34
|20
|166.87
|159.68
|50
|121.28
|135.45
|100
|98.75
|113.26
|200
|84.08
|93.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SW Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|SW Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 14, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|SW Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 14, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|SW Investments - Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 14, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|SW Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Apr 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|SW Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
SW Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1980PLC023333 and registration number is 023333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SW Investments is ₹148.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SW Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SW Investments is ₹13.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SW Investments are ₹148.00 and ₹148.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SW Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SW Investments is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of SW Investments is ₹74.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SW Investments has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 6.32% for the past month, 54.25% over 3 months, 60.52% over 1 year, 48.71% across 3 years, and 20.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SW Investments are 56.38 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global