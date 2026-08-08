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SW Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

SW INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of SW Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹148.00 Closed
-1.99₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SW Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.00₹148.00
₹148.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.40₹195.00
₹148.00
Open Price
₹148.00
Prev. Close
₹151.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

SW Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SW Investments		-9.546.3254.2546.3960.5248.7120.56
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SW Investments has gained 60.52% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SW Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

SW Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SW Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5166.48160.19
10175.09164.34
20166.87159.68
50121.28135.45
10098.75113.26
20084.0893.85

Source: Dion Global

SW Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SW Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SW Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTSW Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 14, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTSW Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 14, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTSW Investments - Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 14, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTSW Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Apr 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSW Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About SW Investments

SW Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1980PLC023333 and registration number is 023333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Lalitha Cheripalli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Panchal
    Independent Director

FAQs on SW Investments Share Price

What is the share price of SW Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SW Investments is ₹148.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SW Investments?

The SW Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SW Investments?

The market cap of SW Investments is ₹13.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SW Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SW Investments are ₹148.00 and ₹148.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SW Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SW Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SW Investments is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of SW Investments is ₹74.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SW Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The SW Investments has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 6.32% for the past month, 54.25% over 3 months, 60.52% over 1 year, 48.71% across 3 years, and 20.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SW Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SW Investments are 56.38 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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