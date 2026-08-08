What is the share price of SW Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SW Investments is ₹148.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SW Investments? The SW Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SW Investments? The market cap of SW Investments is ₹13.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SW Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of SW Investments are ₹148.00 and ₹148.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SW Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SW Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SW Investments is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of SW Investments is ₹74.40 as on .

How has the SW Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The SW Investments has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 6.32% for the past month, 54.25% over 3 months, 60.52% over 1 year, 48.71% across 3 years, and 20.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SW Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SW Investments are 56.38 and 1.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global