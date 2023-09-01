Follow Us

SUPRA PACIFIC FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.50 Closed
-0.63-0.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.80₹21.00
₹20.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.02₹31.80
₹20.50
Open Price
₹20.15
Prev. Close
₹20.63
Volume
25,099

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.07
  • R221.63
  • R322.27
  • Pivot
    20.43
  • S119.87
  • S219.23
  • S318.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.4320.29
  • 1023.0920.05
  • 2023.5219.74
  • 5024.3819.47
  • 10025.1519.59
  • 20026.6620.39

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.337.618.8713.13-20.2312.3328.53
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
15 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd.

Supra Pacific Management Consultancy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1986PLC039547 and registration number is 039547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Joby George
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. T Sandeep Babu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K S Anvar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Manoj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. NA Murali
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhanya Jose
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Joly Sebastian
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Winey Mathew
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is ₹26.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is -99.51 and PB ratio of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is ₹15.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

