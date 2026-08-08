Here's the live share price of Supra Pacific Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supra Pacific Financial Services
|0.32
|3.94
|42.26
|20.18
|29.72
|22.81
|6.29
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Supra Pacific Financial Services has gained 29.72% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Supra Pacific Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.73
|33.8
|10
|33.48
|33.68
|20
|33.4
|33.47
|50
|32.76
|32.18
|100
|28.76
|30.49
|200
|28.36
|29.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Supra Pacific Financial Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 32.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Supra Pacific Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|Supra Pacific Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Supra Pacific Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Supra Pacific Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Supra Pacific Fin. - Business Update
Source: Dion Global
Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1986PLC039547 and registration number is 039547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supra Pacific Financial Services is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supra Pacific Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Supra Pacific Financial Services is ₹167.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supra Pacific Financial Services are ₹34.00 and ₹33.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supra Pacific Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supra Pacific Financial Services is ₹35.97 and 52-week low of Supra Pacific Financial Services is ₹22.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supra Pacific Financial Services has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 3.94% for the past month, 42.26% over 3 months, 29.72% over 1 year, 22.81% across 3 years, and 6.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supra Pacific Financial Services are 22.24 and 1.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global