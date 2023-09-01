Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.33
|7.61
|8.87
|13.13
|-20.23
|12.33
|28.53
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|15 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Supra Pacific Management Consultancy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1986PLC039547 and registration number is 039547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is ₹26.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is -99.51 and PB ratio of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is ₹15.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.