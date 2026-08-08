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Supra Pacific Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPRA PACIFIC FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Supra Pacific Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.00 Closed
0.38₹ 0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Supra Pacific Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.51₹34.00
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.41₹35.97
₹34.00
Open Price
₹33.99
Prev. Close
₹33.87
Volume
25,783

Source: Dion Global

Supra Pacific Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supra Pacific Financial Services		0.323.9442.2620.1829.7222.816.29
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supra Pacific Financial Services has gained 29.72% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Supra Pacific Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Supra Pacific Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supra Pacific Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.7333.8
1033.4833.68
2033.433.47
5032.7632.18
10028.7630.49
20028.3629.3

Source: Dion Global

Supra Pacific Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supra Pacific Financial Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 32.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Supra Pacific Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTSupra Pacific Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
Jul 25, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTSupra Pacific Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTSupra Pacific Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
Jul 18, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTSupra Pacific Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTSupra Pacific Fin. - Business Update

Source: Dion Global

About Supra Pacific Financial Services

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1986PLC039547 and registration number is 039547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Joby George
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T Sandeep Babu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. K Manoj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Joly Sebastian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K S Anvar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhanya Jose
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. R Balakrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. A G Varughese
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Abidh Abubakkar
    Executive Director

FAQs on Supra Pacific Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Supra Pacific Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supra Pacific Financial Services is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supra Pacific Financial Services?

The Supra Pacific Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supra Pacific Financial Services?

The market cap of Supra Pacific Financial Services is ₹167.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supra Pacific Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supra Pacific Financial Services are ₹34.00 and ₹33.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supra Pacific Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supra Pacific Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supra Pacific Financial Services is ₹35.97 and 52-week low of Supra Pacific Financial Services is ₹22.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Supra Pacific Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supra Pacific Financial Services has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 3.94% for the past month, 42.26% over 3 months, 29.72% over 1 year, 22.81% across 3 years, and 6.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supra Pacific Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supra Pacific Financial Services are 22.24 and 1.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Supra Pacific Financial Services News

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