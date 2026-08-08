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Superior Industrial Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Superior Industrial Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.89 Closed
3.20₹ 0.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Superior Industrial Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.27₹31.89
₹31.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.01₹58.40
₹31.89
Open Price
₹30.90
Prev. Close
₹30.90
Volume
891

Source: Dion Global

Superior Industrial Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Superior Industrial Enterprises		6.663.44-9.48-28.34-34.93-24.259.45
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Superior Industrial Enterprises has declined 34.93% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Superior Industrial Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Superior Industrial Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Superior Industrial Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.2530.8
1031.7331.18
2031.6631.4
5031.6731.81
10032.2533.45
20038.0937.8

Source: Dion Global

Superior Industrial Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Superior Industrial Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Superior Industrial Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTSuperior Industrial - Financial Results Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTSuperior Industrial - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTSuperior Industrial - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Pursuant To Reg
Jul 14, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTSuperior Industrial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTSuperior Industrial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Superior Industrial Enterprises

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1991PLC046469 and registration number is 046469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper board containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kusum Sharma
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arun Nevatia
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar Gupta
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Superior Industrial Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Superior Industrial Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹31.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Superior Industrial Enterprises?

The Superior Industrial Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises?

The market cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹44.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Superior Industrial Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Superior Industrial Enterprises are ₹31.89 and ₹28.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Superior Industrial Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superior Industrial Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹58.40 and 52-week low of Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹27.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Superior Industrial Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Superior Industrial Enterprises has shown returns of 3.2% over the past day, 3.44% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, -34.93% over 1 year, -24.25% across 3 years, and 9.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Superior Industrial Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Superior Industrial Enterprises are 32.38 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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