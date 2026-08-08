Here's the live share price of Superior Industrial Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Superior Industrial Enterprises
|6.66
|3.44
|-9.48
|-28.34
|-34.93
|-24.25
|9.45
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Superior Industrial Enterprises has declined 34.93% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Superior Industrial Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.25
|30.8
|10
|31.73
|31.18
|20
|31.66
|31.4
|50
|31.67
|31.81
|100
|32.25
|33.45
|200
|38.09
|37.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Superior Industrial Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Superior Industrial - Financial Results Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Superior Industrial - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Superior Industrial - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Pursuant To Reg
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Superior Industrial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Superior Industrial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1991PLC046469 and registration number is 046469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper board containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹31.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Superior Industrial Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹44.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Superior Industrial Enterprises are ₹31.89 and ₹28.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superior Industrial Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹58.40 and 52-week low of Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹27.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Superior Industrial Enterprises has shown returns of 3.2% over the past day, 3.44% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, -34.93% over 1 year, -24.25% across 3 years, and 9.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Superior Industrial Enterprises are 32.38 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global