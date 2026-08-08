What is the share price of Superior Industrial Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹31.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Superior Industrial Enterprises? The Superior Industrial Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises? The market cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹44.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Superior Industrial Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Superior Industrial Enterprises are ₹31.89 and ₹28.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Superior Industrial Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superior Industrial Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹58.40 and 52-week low of Superior Industrial Enterprises is ₹27.01 as on .

How has the Superior Industrial Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Superior Industrial Enterprises has shown returns of 3.2% over the past day, 3.44% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, -34.93% over 1 year, -24.25% across 3 years, and 9.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Superior Industrial Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Superior Industrial Enterprises are 32.38 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global