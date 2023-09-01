Follow Us

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.68 Closed
-4.99-2.82
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.68₹56.50
₹53.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹110.60
₹53.68
Open Price
₹56.50
Prev. Close
₹56.50
Volume
40,842

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.56
  • R257.44
  • R358.38
  • Pivot
    54.62
  • S152.74
  • S251.8
  • S349.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 595.3561.68
  • 1093.3165.47
  • 2078.768.88
  • 5053.768.72
  • 10045.1264.77
  • 20037.0458.64

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-18.30-29.18-13.829.5567.75808.29317.74
-1.128.0411.57-5.12-13.67285.80124.20
0.0626.1916.5727.47-1.69218.4768.94
3.7118.7514.7327.9110.68113.6546.58
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.9419.5514.1723.240.08109.52-15.21
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.4717.8516.0712.2212.4110.41104.65
-3.1312.6415.4431.0646.87170.338.25
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
2.8946.5179.1088.5961.31397.47186.50
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.7011.1016.4825.018.94235.6886.00
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1991PLC046469 and registration number is 046469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper board containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kusum Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Arun Nevatia
    Director

FAQs on Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹74.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is 52.42 and PB ratio of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹53.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹110.60 and 52-week low of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

