What is the share price of Sterling Powergensys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Powergensys is ₹36.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Sterling Powergensys? The Sterling Powergensys is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Powergensys? The market cap of Sterling Powergensys is ₹18.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterling Powergensys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling Powergensys are ₹36.45 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Powergensys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Powergensys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Powergensys is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Sterling Powergensys is ₹16.90 as on .

How has the Sterling Powergensys performed historically in terms of returns? The Sterling Powergensys has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 6.41% over 3 months, 5.51% over 1 year, 28.18% across 3 years, and 13.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterling Powergensys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling Powergensys are 17.25 and 13.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global