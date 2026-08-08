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Sterling Powergensys Share Price

NSE
BSE

STERLING POWERGENSYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Sterling Powergensys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.01 Closed
1.12₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sterling Powergensys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.00₹36.45
₹36.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.90₹43.00
₹36.01
Open Price
₹35.00
Prev. Close
₹35.61
Volume
1,910

Source: Dion Global

Sterling Powergensys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sterling Powergensys		-3.97-3.386.4151.435.5128.1813.76
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sterling Powergensys has gained 5.51% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterling Powergensys has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Sterling Powergensys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sterling Powergensys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.8136.65
1036.7436.74
2036.7136.44
5034.9235
10030.932.93
20029.7732.51

Source: Dion Global

Sterling Powergensys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sterling Powergensys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sterling Powergensys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTSterling Powergensys - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTSterling Powergensys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTSterling Powergensys - Resubmission Of Audited Financial Results, Auditor''s Report And Declaration Under Regulation 33 Of SE
May 29, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTSterling Powergensys - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company.
May 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTSterling Powergensys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Sterling Powergensys

Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29213MH1984PLC034343 and registration number is 034343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shankar Ramnath Iyer
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sankaran Venkata Subramanian
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Rao Tamapa
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajlaxmi Iyar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sundar Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Rama Swamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujeet Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sterling Powergensys Share Price

What is the share price of Sterling Powergensys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Powergensys is ₹36.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sterling Powergensys?

The Sterling Powergensys is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Powergensys?

The market cap of Sterling Powergensys is ₹18.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterling Powergensys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling Powergensys are ₹36.45 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Powergensys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Powergensys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Powergensys is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Sterling Powergensys is ₹16.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sterling Powergensys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sterling Powergensys has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 6.41% over 3 months, 5.51% over 1 year, 28.18% across 3 years, and 13.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterling Powergensys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling Powergensys are 17.25 and 13.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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