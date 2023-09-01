Follow Us

Sterling Powergensys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STERLING POWERGENSYS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.30 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sterling Powergensys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.30₹17.30
₹17.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹32.00
₹17.30
Open Price
₹17.30
Prev. Close
₹17.30
Volume
1,107

Sterling Powergensys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.3
  • R217.3
  • R317.3
  • Pivot
    17.3
  • S117.3
  • S217.3
  • S317.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.6917.74
  • 1011.1317.78
  • 2010.0517.98
  • 508.3317.9
  • 1007.6517.02
  • 2007.3115.32

Sterling Powergensys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.74-13.5026.839.49-8.47-8.4763.67
0.842.0128.0546.8471.43342.25339.34
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.8915.1465.82128.45142.172,918.961,292.65
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Sterling Powergensys Ltd. Share Holdings

Sterling Powergensys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sterling Powergensys Ltd.

Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29213MH1984PLC034343 and registration number is 034343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harishchandra Bharama Naukudkar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sankaran Venkata Subramanian
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Dharmendra Sanghvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Iyar Rajlaxmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shankar Ramnath Iyer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sterling Powergensys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Powergensys Ltd.?

The market cap of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is ₹8.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sterling Powergensys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is -14.75 and PB ratio of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is -3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sterling Powergensys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is ₹17.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Powergensys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Powergensys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

