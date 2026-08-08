Here's the live share price of Sterling Powergensys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sterling Powergensys
|-3.97
|-3.38
|6.41
|51.43
|5.51
|28.18
|13.76
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sterling Powergensys has gained 5.51% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterling Powergensys has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.81
|36.65
|10
|36.74
|36.74
|20
|36.71
|36.44
|50
|34.92
|35
|100
|30.9
|32.93
|200
|29.77
|32.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sterling Powergensys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Sterling Powergensys - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Sterling Powergensys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Sterling Powergensys - Resubmission Of Audited Financial Results, Auditor''s Report And Declaration Under Regulation 33 Of SE
|May 29, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Sterling Powergensys - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company.
|May 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Sterling Powergensys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29213MH1984PLC034343 and registration number is 034343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Powergensys is ₹36.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterling Powergensys is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sterling Powergensys is ₹18.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling Powergensys are ₹36.45 and ₹34.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Powergensys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Powergensys is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Sterling Powergensys is ₹16.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterling Powergensys has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 6.41% over 3 months, 5.51% over 1 year, 28.18% across 3 years, and 13.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling Powergensys are 17.25 and 13.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global