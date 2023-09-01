Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.74
|-13.50
|26.83
|9.49
|-8.47
|-8.47
|63.67
|0.84
|2.01
|28.05
|46.84
|71.43
|342.25
|339.34
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.89
|15.14
|65.82
|128.45
|142.17
|2,918.96
|1,292.65
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29213MH1984PLC034343 and registration number is 034343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is ₹8.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is -14.75 and PB ratio of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is -3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is ₹17.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Powergensys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Sterling Powergensys Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.