Here's the live share price of Steel City Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Steel City Securities
|12.01
|7.40
|0.80
|0.13
|-18.56
|10.40
|3.99
|Tata Capital
|1.34
|5.02
|13.66
|5.45
|12.04
|3.86
|2.30
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.38
|-4.03
|-6.93
|1.80
|18.83
|5.92
|3.51
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.93
|0.65
|10.58
|15.63
|46.70
|30.04
|27.66
|HDB Financial Services
|-3.02
|-9.74
|-4.98
|-8.34
|-11.44
|-7.50
|-4.57
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.12
|-8.51
|-2.39
|8.89
|-5.21
|59.18
|32.84
|Max Financial Services
|-0.11
|-6.93
|-12.30
|-14.59
|-0.50
|24.01
|7.01
|360 One Wam
|2.89
|1.57
|5.07
|2.62
|9.64
|32.44
|23.71
|Tata Investment Corporation
|2.09
|3.86
|-5.30
|5.67
|0.49
|39.97
|40.55
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1.34
|2.41
|16.29
|41.36
|61.71
|86.72
|70.49
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.11
|-4.20
|-7.24
|-5.06
|-11.96
|20.27
|19.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-8.93
|-14.31
|11.41
|18.56
|18.24
|46.50
|25.75
|Angel One
|-2.00
|-13.04
|-9.49
|7.53
|10.52
|24.48
|18.12
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.09
|1.40
|-5.79
|6.94
|3.11
|18.32
|3.94
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.20
|8.01
|0.91
|-5.99
|-14.10
|34.72
|20.80
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.22
|6.11
|7.81
|-0.97
|-5.38
|34.65
|27.86
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.42
|12.17
|14.80
|30.52
|23.88
|42.73
|43.11
|JSW Holdings
|6.82
|2.18
|-7.44
|-31.27
|-33.95
|37.48
|18.96
|JM Financial
|4.34
|-2.81
|-10.77
|-2.46
|-17.78
|19.52
|4.71
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.66
|-3.20
|-1.18
|6.54
|22.29
|36.75
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Steel City Securities has declined 18.56% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel City Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.43
|81
|10
|75.5
|78.92
|20
|76.38
|77.89
|50
|77.22
|78.11
|100
|79.15
|80.13
|200
|85.66
|84.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Steel City Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Steel City Securities fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Steel City Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AP1995PLC019521 and registration number is 019521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel City Securities is ₹84.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel City Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Steel City Securities is ₹127.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel City Securities are ₹85.78 and ₹84.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel City Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel City Securities is ₹108.90 and 52-week low of Steel City Securities is ₹71.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel City Securities has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, 7.4% for the past month, 0.8% over 3 months, -18.56% over 1 year, 10.4% across 3 years, and 3.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel City Securities are 7.49 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.75 per annum.
Source: Dion Global