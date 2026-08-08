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Steel City Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

STEEL CITY SECURITIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Steel City Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.29 Closed
-0.43₹ -0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Steel City Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.00₹85.78
₹84.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.26₹108.90
₹84.29
Open Price
₹85.78
Prev. Close
₹84.65
Volume
6,653

Source: Dion Global

Steel City Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Steel City Securities		12.017.400.800.13-18.5610.403.99
Tata Capital		1.345.0213.665.4512.043.862.30
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.38-4.03-6.931.8018.835.923.51
Aditya Birla Capital		0.930.6510.5815.6346.7030.0427.66
HDB Financial Services		-3.02-9.74-4.98-8.34-11.44-7.50-4.57
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.12-8.51-2.398.89-5.2159.1832.84
Max Financial Services		-0.11-6.93-12.30-14.59-0.5024.017.01
360 One Wam		2.891.575.072.629.6432.4423.71
Tata Investment Corporation		2.093.86-5.305.670.4939.9740.55
Anand Rathi Wealth		1.342.4116.2941.3661.7186.7270.49
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.11-4.20-7.24-5.06-11.9620.2719.92
Nuvama Wealth Management		-8.93-14.3111.4118.5618.2446.5025.75
Angel One		-2.00-13.04-9.497.5310.5224.4818.12
Computer Age Management Services		-1.091.40-5.796.943.1118.323.94
KFIN Technologies		-0.208.010.91-5.99-14.1034.7220.80
Maharashtra Scooters		6.226.117.81-0.97-5.3834.6527.86
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.4212.1714.8030.5223.8842.7343.11
JSW Holdings		6.822.18-7.44-31.27-33.9537.4818.96
JM Financial		4.34-2.81-10.77-2.46-17.7819.524.71
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.66-3.20-1.186.5422.2936.757.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Steel City Securities has declined 18.56% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel City Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).

Steel City Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Steel City Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.4381
1075.578.92
2076.3877.89
5077.2278.11
10079.1580.13
20085.6684.68

Source: Dion Global

Steel City Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Steel City Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Steel City Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Steel City Securities fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Steel City Securities

Steel City Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AP1995PLC019521 and registration number is 019521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Satyanarayana
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Satish Kumar Arya
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. T V Srikanth
    Director
  • Ms. G V Vandana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B Krishna Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Vijaya Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. E Sridhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Krishna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Steel City Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Steel City Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel City Securities is ₹84.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Steel City Securities?

The Steel City Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel City Securities?

The market cap of Steel City Securities is ₹127.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel City Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel City Securities are ₹85.78 and ₹84.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel City Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel City Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel City Securities is ₹108.90 and 52-week low of Steel City Securities is ₹71.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Steel City Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Steel City Securities has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, 7.4% for the past month, 0.8% over 3 months, -18.56% over 1 year, 10.4% across 3 years, and 3.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel City Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel City Securities are 7.49 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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