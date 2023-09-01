Follow Us

STEEL CITY SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹66.65 Closed
7.764.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Steel City Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.60₹68.65
₹66.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.65₹75.00
₹66.65
Open Price
₹61.60
Prev. Close
₹61.85
Volume
2,13,927

Steel City Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.8
  • R272.75
  • R376.85
  • Pivot
    65.7
  • S162.75
  • S258.65
  • S355.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.9761.9
  • 1058.0562.02
  • 2058.2462.16
  • 5058.5662.5
  • 10056.9662.52
  • 20059.3961.78

Steel City Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.238.888.967.306.1178.03-14.29
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Steel City Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Steel City Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Steel City Securities Ltd.

Steel City Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AP1995PLC019521 and registration number is 019521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Satyanarayana
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Satish Kumar Arya
    Managing Director
  • Ms. G V Vandana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. T V Srikanth
    Director
  • Mr. Vijaya Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Satya Rama Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Krishna Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. E Sridhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Steel City Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Steel City Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Steel City Securities Ltd. is ₹100.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Steel City Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Steel City Securities Ltd. is 9.95 and PB ratio of Steel City Securities Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Steel City Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel City Securities Ltd. is ₹66.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel City Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel City Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel City Securities Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Steel City Securities Ltd. is ₹52.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

