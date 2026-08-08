What is the share price of Steel City Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel City Securities is ₹84.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Steel City Securities? The Steel City Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel City Securities? The market cap of Steel City Securities is ₹127.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel City Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel City Securities are ₹85.78 and ₹84.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel City Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel City Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel City Securities is ₹108.90 and 52-week low of Steel City Securities is ₹71.26 as on .

How has the Steel City Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Steel City Securities has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, 7.4% for the past month, 0.8% over 3 months, -18.56% over 1 year, 10.4% across 3 years, and 3.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel City Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel City Securities are 7.49 and 0.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global