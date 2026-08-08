What is the share price of Standard Capital Markets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Capital Markets is ₹0.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Standard Capital Markets? The Standard Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Capital Markets? The market cap of Standard Capital Markets is ₹93.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Capital Markets? Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Capital Markets are ₹0.40 and ₹0.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Capital Markets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Capital Markets is ₹0.73 and 52-week low of Standard Capital Markets is ₹0.36 as on .

How has the Standard Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns? The Standard Capital Markets has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.63% for the past month, -2.56% over 3 months, -45.71% over 1 year, -36.58% across 3 years, and 52.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Capital Markets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Capital Markets are 1.16 and 0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global