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Standard Capital Markets Share Price

NSE
BSE

STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Standard Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.38 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Standard Capital Markets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.37₹0.40
₹0.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.36₹0.73
₹0.38
Open Price
₹0.38
Prev. Close
₹0.38
Volume
2,80,61,474

Source: Dion Global

Standard Capital Markets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Standard Capital Markets		-2.56-11.63-2.56-28.30-45.71-36.5852.09
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Standard Capital Markets has declined 45.71% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Capital Markets has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Standard Capital Markets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Standard Capital Markets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.390.39
100.40.39
200.410.4
500.40.4
1000.410.42
2000.480.48

Source: Dion Global

Standard Capital Markets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Standard Capital Markets saw a drop in promoter holding to 2.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 97.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Standard Capital Markets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTStandard Cap. Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTStandard Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Subscription To Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS)
May 30, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTStandard Cap. Mkt. - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTStandard Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 29TH MAY, 2026 AND AUDITED FINANCIAL
May 26, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTStandard Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Li

Source: Dion Global

About Standard Capital Markets

Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC027057 and registration number is 027057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 363.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 245.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ram Gopal Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anshita Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Sexena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Divya Kwatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chhavi Dixit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ayushi Sikka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Standard Capital Markets Share Price

What is the share price of Standard Capital Markets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Capital Markets is ₹0.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Standard Capital Markets?

The Standard Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Capital Markets?

The market cap of Standard Capital Markets is ₹93.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Capital Markets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Capital Markets are ₹0.40 and ₹0.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Capital Markets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Capital Markets is ₹0.73 and 52-week low of Standard Capital Markets is ₹0.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Standard Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Standard Capital Markets has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.63% for the past month, -2.56% over 3 months, -45.71% over 1 year, -36.58% across 3 years, and 52.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Capital Markets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Capital Markets are 1.16 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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