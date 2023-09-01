What is the Market Cap of Standard Capital Markets Ltd.? The market cap of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹217.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Standard Capital Markets Ltd.? P/E ratio of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is 45.51 and PB ratio of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is 4.49 as on .

What is the share price of Standard Capital Markets Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹44.42 as on .