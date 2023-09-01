Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.53
|-8.30
|-46.82
|4.79
|1,229.94
|3,265.15
|3,166.18
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|26 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC027057 and registration number is 027057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹217.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is 45.51 and PB ratio of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is 4.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹44.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.