Standard Capital Markets Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.42 Closed
4.992.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Standard Capital Markets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.42₹44.42
₹44.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.34₹96.00
₹44.42
Open Price
₹44.42
Prev. Close
₹42.31
Volume
16,517

Standard Capital Markets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.42
  • R244.42
  • R344.42
  • Pivot
    44.42
  • S144.42
  • S244.42
  • S344.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.8639.51
  • 103.4539.05
  • 202.9340.86
  • 50247.94
  • 1001.6851.48
  • 2001.7145.14

Standard Capital Markets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.53-8.30-46.824.791,229.943,265.153,166.18
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Standard Capital Markets Ltd. Share Holdings

Standard Capital Markets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
26 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Standard Capital Markets Ltd.

Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC027057 and registration number is 027057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ram Gopal Jindal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anshita Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dolly
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ayushi Sikka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Standard Capital Markets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Capital Markets Ltd.?

The market cap of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹217.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Standard Capital Markets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is 45.51 and PB ratio of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is 4.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Standard Capital Markets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹44.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Capital Markets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

