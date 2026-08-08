Here's the live share price of Standard Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Standard Capital Markets
|-2.56
|-11.63
|-2.56
|-28.30
|-45.71
|-36.58
|52.09
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Standard Capital Markets has declined 45.71% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Capital Markets has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.39
|0.39
|10
|0.4
|0.39
|20
|0.41
|0.4
|50
|0.4
|0.4
|100
|0.41
|0.42
|200
|0.48
|0.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Standard Capital Markets saw a drop in promoter holding to 2.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 97.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Standard Cap. Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Standard Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Subscription To Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS)
|May 30, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Standard Cap. Mkt. - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Standard Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 29TH MAY, 2026 AND AUDITED FINANCIAL
|May 26, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Standard Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Li
Source: Dion Global
Standard Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC027057 and registration number is 027057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 363.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 245.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Capital Markets is ₹0.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Standard Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Standard Capital Markets is ₹93.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Capital Markets are ₹0.40 and ₹0.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Capital Markets is ₹0.73 and 52-week low of Standard Capital Markets is ₹0.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Standard Capital Markets has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.63% for the past month, -2.56% over 3 months, -45.71% over 1 year, -36.58% across 3 years, and 52.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Capital Markets are 1.16 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global