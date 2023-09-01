Follow Us

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.95 Closed
1.910.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.10₹24.00
₹23.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.25₹31.55
₹23.95
Open Price
₹23.70
Prev. Close
₹23.50
Volume
17,31,060

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.27
  • R224.58
  • R325.17
  • Pivot
    23.68
  • S123.37
  • S222.78
  • S322.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.7723.65
  • 1017.823.13
  • 2018.6321.73
  • 5018.619.63
  • 10011.8718.94
  • 2006.7718.18

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.8441.5940.3510.6019.401,900.009,500.00
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. Share Holdings

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
About Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.

About Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2010PLC068624 and registration number is 068624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dasigi Venkata Surya Prakash Rao
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Suresh Tammineedi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Srikanth Karaturi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chukka Siva Satya Srinivas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prathipati Parthasarathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Korpu Venkata Kali Kanaka Durga
    FAQs on Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.

FAQs on Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.?

The market cap of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹1,278.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is 261.18 and PB ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is 24.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹23.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹31.55 and 52-week low of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

