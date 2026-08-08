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Spacenet Enterprises India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Spacenet Enterprises India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.86 Closed
9.66₹ 0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Spacenet Enterprises India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.57₹3.87
₹3.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹11.24
₹3.86
Open Price
₹3.63
Prev. Close
₹3.52
Volume
17,73,403

Source: Dion Global

Spacenet Enterprises India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spacenet Enterprises India		12.871.05-4.93-31.80-36.93-39.5814.63
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spacenet Enterprises India has declined 36.93% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Spacenet Enterprises India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

Spacenet Enterprises India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spacenet Enterprises India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.363.45
103.463.46
203.623.53
503.613.65
1003.764.04
2005.475.22

Source: Dion Global

Spacenet Enterprises India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spacenet Enterprises India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.65%, and public shareholding unchanged at 82.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Spacenet Enterprises India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Spacenet Enterprises India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Spacenet Enterprises India

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2010PLC068624 and registration number is 068624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vasudevarao Maraka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dasigi Venkata Surya Prakash Rao
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Dass
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prathipati Parthasarathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarat Kumar Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anima Rajmohan Nair
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Spacenet Enterprises India Share Price

What is the share price of Spacenet Enterprises India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹3.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spacenet Enterprises India?

The Spacenet Enterprises India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spacenet Enterprises India?

The market cap of Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹219.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spacenet Enterprises India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spacenet Enterprises India are ₹3.87 and ₹3.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spacenet Enterprises India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spacenet Enterprises India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹11.24 and 52-week low of Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spacenet Enterprises India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spacenet Enterprises India has shown returns of 9.66% over the past day, 1.05% for the past month, -4.93% over 3 months, -36.93% over 1 year, -39.58% across 3 years, and 14.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India are 13.64 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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