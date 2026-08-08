What is the share price of Spacenet Enterprises India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹3.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Spacenet Enterprises India? The Spacenet Enterprises India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spacenet Enterprises India? The market cap of Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹219.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spacenet Enterprises India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spacenet Enterprises India are ₹3.87 and ₹3.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spacenet Enterprises India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spacenet Enterprises India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹11.24 and 52-week low of Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹3.00 as on .

How has the Spacenet Enterprises India performed historically in terms of returns? The Spacenet Enterprises India has shown returns of 9.66% over the past day, 1.05% for the past month, -4.93% over 3 months, -36.93% over 1 year, -39.58% across 3 years, and 14.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India are 13.64 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global