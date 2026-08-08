Here's the live share price of Spacenet Enterprises India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spacenet Enterprises India
|12.87
|1.05
|-4.93
|-31.80
|-36.93
|-39.58
|14.63
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spacenet Enterprises India has declined 36.93% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Spacenet Enterprises India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.36
|3.45
|10
|3.46
|3.46
|20
|3.62
|3.53
|50
|3.61
|3.65
|100
|3.76
|4.04
|200
|5.47
|5.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spacenet Enterprises India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.65%, and public shareholding unchanged at 82.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Spacenet Enterprises India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2010PLC068624 and registration number is 068624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹3.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spacenet Enterprises India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹219.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spacenet Enterprises India are ₹3.87 and ₹3.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spacenet Enterprises India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹11.24 and 52-week low of Spacenet Enterprises India is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spacenet Enterprises India has shown returns of 9.66% over the past day, 1.05% for the past month, -4.93% over 3 months, -36.93% over 1 year, -39.58% across 3 years, and 14.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India are 13.64 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global