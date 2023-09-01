Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.84
|41.59
|40.35
|10.60
|19.40
|1,900.00
|9,500.00
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2010PLC068624 and registration number is 068624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹1,278.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is 261.18 and PB ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is 24.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹23.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹31.55 and 52-week low of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.