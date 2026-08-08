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Sotefin Bharat Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOTEFIN BHARAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Sotefin Bharat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.70 Closed
-1.31₹ -2.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sotefin Bharat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹201.00₹207.05
₹203.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.10₹216.80
₹203.70
Open Price
₹206.00
Prev. Close
₹206.40
Volume
48,600

Source: Dion Global

Sotefin Bharat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sotefin Bharat		-0.63-5.37-5.37-5.37-5.37-1.82-1.10
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sotefin Bharat has declined 5.37% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Sotefin Bharat has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Sotefin Bharat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sotefin Bharat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.33206.23
10167207.98
2083.50
5033.40
10016.70
2008.350

Source: Dion Global

Sotefin Bharat Share Holding Pattern

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Sotefin Bharat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 01:13 PM IST ISTSotefin Bharat - Listing of Equity Shares of Sotefin Bharat Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Sotefin Bharat

Sotefin Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29221WB2012PLC175825 and registration number is 175825. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arup Choudhuri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Pravinchandra Sanghavi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Monalisa Ghosh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Durga Shanker Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sitaram Janardan Kunte
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Girraj Prasad Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sotefin Bharat Share Price

What is the share price of Sotefin Bharat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sotefin Bharat is ₹203.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sotefin Bharat?

The Sotefin Bharat is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sotefin Bharat?

The market cap of Sotefin Bharat is ₹369.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sotefin Bharat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sotefin Bharat are ₹207.05 and ₹201.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sotefin Bharat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sotefin Bharat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sotefin Bharat is ₹216.80 and 52-week low of Sotefin Bharat is ₹197.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sotefin Bharat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sotefin Bharat has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, -5.37% for the past month, -5.37% over 3 months, -5.37% over 1 year, -1.82% across 3 years, and -1.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sotefin Bharat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sotefin Bharat are 0.00 and 4.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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