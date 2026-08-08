What is the share price of Sotefin Bharat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sotefin Bharat is ₹203.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Sotefin Bharat? The Sotefin Bharat is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sotefin Bharat? The market cap of Sotefin Bharat is ₹369.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sotefin Bharat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sotefin Bharat are ₹207.05 and ₹201.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sotefin Bharat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sotefin Bharat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sotefin Bharat is ₹216.80 and 52-week low of Sotefin Bharat is ₹197.10 as on .

How has the Sotefin Bharat performed historically in terms of returns? The Sotefin Bharat has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, -5.37% for the past month, -5.37% over 3 months, -5.37% over 1 year, -1.82% across 3 years, and -1.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sotefin Bharat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sotefin Bharat are 0.00 and 4.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global