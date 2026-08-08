Here's the live share price of Sotefin Bharat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sotefin Bharat
|-0.63
|-5.37
|-5.37
|-5.37
|-5.37
|-1.82
|-1.10
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sotefin Bharat has declined 5.37% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Sotefin Bharat has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.33
|206.23
|10
|167
|207.98
|20
|83.5
|0
|50
|33.4
|0
|100
|16.7
|0
|200
|8.35
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 01:13 PM IST IST
|Sotefin Bharat - Listing of Equity Shares of Sotefin Bharat Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Sotefin Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29221WB2012PLC175825 and registration number is 175825. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sotefin Bharat is ₹203.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sotefin Bharat is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sotefin Bharat is ₹369.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sotefin Bharat are ₹207.05 and ₹201.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sotefin Bharat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sotefin Bharat is ₹216.80 and 52-week low of Sotefin Bharat is ₹197.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sotefin Bharat has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, -5.37% for the past month, -5.37% over 3 months, -5.37% over 1 year, -1.82% across 3 years, and -1.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sotefin Bharat are 0.00 and 4.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global