Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SONALIS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹67.69 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.69₹67.69
₹67.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹92.30
₹67.69
Open Price
₹67.69
Prev. Close
₹67.69
Volume
0

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.69
  • R267.69
  • R367.69
  • Pivot
    67.69
  • S167.69
  • S267.69
  • S367.69

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.3670.89
  • 108.1871.21
  • 204.0969.82
  • 501.640
  • 1000.820
  • 2000.410

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.8569.6569.6569.6569.6569.65
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd.

Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Premkumar Jhangiani
    Director
  • Ms. Smita Shashikant Shah
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Paul Menezes
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ekta Anuj Chugani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹13.53 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. is 6.77 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹67.69 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹92.30 and 52-week low of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

