What is the share price of Sonalis Consumer Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹49.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sonalis Consumer Products? The Sonalis Consumer Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonalis Consumer Products? The market cap of Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹23.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonalis Consumer Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonalis Consumer Products are ₹49.00 and ₹48.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonalis Consumer Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonalis Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹37.81 as on .

How has the Sonalis Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Sonalis Consumer Products has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 22.9% for the past month, -7.55% over 3 months, -29.55% over 1 year, -12.23% across 3 years, and 4.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonalis Consumer Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonalis Consumer Products are 2.76 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global