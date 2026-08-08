Here's the live share price of Sonalis Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sonalis Consumer Products
|-3.35
|22.90
|-7.55
|-23.44
|-29.55
|-12.23
|4.58
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sonalis Consumer Products has declined 29.55% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonalis Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.32
|48.86
|10
|46.87
|47.74
|20
|43.15
|46.37
|50
|47.26
|47.22
|100
|50.54
|50.54
|200
|58.62
|55.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sonalis Consumer Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.91%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Sonalis Consumer Pro - Clarification On Price Movement Of Sonalis Consumer Products Limited
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Sonalis Consumer Pro - Clarification sought from Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Sonalis Consumer Pro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Sonalis Consumer Pro - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 28, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Sonalis Consumer Pro - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15490MH2022PLC378461 and registration number is 378461. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹49.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Sonalis Consumer Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹23.27 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonalis Consumer Products are ₹49.00 and ₹48.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonalis Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹37.81 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Sonalis Consumer Products has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 22.9% for the past month, -7.55% over 3 months, -29.55% over 1 year, -12.23% across 3 years, and 4.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonalis Consumer Products are 2.76 and 0.71 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global