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Sonalis Consumer Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

SONALIS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Sonalis Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.00 Closed
1.72₹ 0.83
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sonalis Consumer Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.99₹49.00
₹49.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.81₹92.00
₹49.00
Open Price
₹48.99
Prev. Close
₹48.17
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Sonalis Consumer Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sonalis Consumer Products		-3.3522.90-7.55-23.44-29.55-12.234.58
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sonalis Consumer Products has declined 29.55% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonalis Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Sonalis Consumer Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sonalis Consumer Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.3248.86
1046.8747.74
2043.1546.37
5047.2647.22
10050.5450.54
20058.6255.39

Source: Dion Global

Sonalis Consumer Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sonalis Consumer Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.91%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sonalis Consumer Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTSonalis Consumer Pro - Clarification On Price Movement Of Sonalis Consumer Products Limited
Jul 24, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTSonalis Consumer Pro - Clarification sought from Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd
Jul 20, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTSonalis Consumer Pro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTSonalis Consumer Pro - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 28, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTSonalis Consumer Pro - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sonalis Consumer Products

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15490MH2022PLC378461 and registration number is 378461. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
  • Address
    HD-275, WeWork Oberoi Commerz II, 20th floor, Oberoi Garden City, CTS No. 95, 4 B 3 & 4 590, Mumbai Maharashtra 400063
  • Contact
    cs@appetitefood.in
    www.appetitefood.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sonali Nilesh Kocharekar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Smita Shashikant Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Paul Menezes
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ekta Anuj Chugani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajkumar Dua
    Executive Professional Director
  • Mr. Devendrakumar Keshvlal Viradiya
    Addnl.Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sonalis Consumer Products Share Price

What is the share price of Sonalis Consumer Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹49.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sonalis Consumer Products?

The Sonalis Consumer Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonalis Consumer Products?

The market cap of Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹23.27 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonalis Consumer Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonalis Consumer Products are ₹49.00 and ₹48.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonalis Consumer Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonalis Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Sonalis Consumer Products is ₹37.81 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Sonalis Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sonalis Consumer Products has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 22.9% for the past month, -7.55% over 3 months, -29.55% over 1 year, -12.23% across 3 years, and 4.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonalis Consumer Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonalis Consumer Products are 2.76 and 0.71 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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