Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120MP1997PTC046616 and registration number is 111197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.