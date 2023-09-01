Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.93
|4.93
|4.93
|127.05
|678.05
|678.05
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Rights issue
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120MP1997PTC046616 and registration number is 111197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is ₹.31 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is 0.03 and PB ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is 0.01 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is ₹12.76 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is ₹12.76 and 52-week low of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is ₹5.62 as on Aug 24, 2023.