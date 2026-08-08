What is the share price of Sobhagya Mercantile? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹1,346.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Sobhagya Mercantile? The Sobhagya Mercantile is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sobhagya Mercantile? The market cap of Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹1,131.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sobhagya Mercantile? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sobhagya Mercantile are ₹1,347.00 and ₹1,282.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sobhagya Mercantile? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobhagya Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹1,347.00 and 52-week low of Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹679.00 as on .

How has the Sobhagya Mercantile performed historically in terms of returns? The Sobhagya Mercantile has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 49.14% for the past month, 49.92% over 3 months, 90.1% over 1 year, 473.09% across 3 years, and 313.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile are 51.33 and 5.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global