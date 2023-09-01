Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOBHAGYA MERCANTILE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.76 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.76₹12.76
₹12.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.62₹12.76
₹12.76
Open Price
₹12.76
Prev. Close
₹12.76
Volume
0

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.76
  • R212.76
  • R312.76
  • Pivot
    12.76
  • S112.76
  • S212.76
  • S312.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.5711.66
  • 108.5410.53
  • 206.918.8
  • 503.890
  • 1001.940
  • 2000.970

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.934.934.93127.05678.05678.05
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. Share Holdings

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd.

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120MP1997PTC046616 and registration number is 111197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sonal Bhangdiya
    Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Bhangdiya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashantkumar Lahoti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd.?

The market cap of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is ₹.31 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is 0.03 and PB ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is 0.01 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is ₹12.76 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is ₹12.76 and 52-week low of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is ₹5.62 as on Aug 24, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data