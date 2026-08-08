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Sobhagya Mercantile Share Price

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BSE

SOBHAGYA MERCANTILE

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Sobhagya Mercantile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,346.70 Closed
4.97₹ 63.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sobhagya Mercantile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,282.90₹1,347.00
₹1,346.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹679.00₹1,347.00
₹1,346.70
Open Price
₹1,347.00
Prev. Close
₹1,282.90
Volume
3,998

Source: Dion Global

Sobhagya Mercantile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sobhagya Mercantile		46.6949.1449.9273.9190.10473.09313.64
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sobhagya Mercantile has gained 90.10% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sobhagya Mercantile has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sobhagya Mercantile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sobhagya Mercantile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5924.931,071.97
10909.731,003.24
20899.64954.23
50892.18914.18
100868.27887.38
200865.4832.86

Source: Dion Global

Sobhagya Mercantile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sobhagya Mercantile saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 19.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sobhagya Mercantile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTSobhagya Mercantile - Clarification On Price Movement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTSobhagya Mercantile - Clarification sought from Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd
Aug 06, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTSobhagya Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2
Jul 13, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTSobhagya Mercantile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTSobhagya Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Sobhagya Mercantile

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1983PLC031671 and registration number is 031671. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shrikant Mitesh Bhangdiya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Kirtikumar Bhangdiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prashantkumar Lahoti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Malpani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sobhagya Mercantile Share Price

What is the share price of Sobhagya Mercantile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹1,346.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sobhagya Mercantile?

The Sobhagya Mercantile is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sobhagya Mercantile?

The market cap of Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹1,131.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sobhagya Mercantile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sobhagya Mercantile are ₹1,347.00 and ₹1,282.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sobhagya Mercantile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobhagya Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹1,347.00 and 52-week low of Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹679.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sobhagya Mercantile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sobhagya Mercantile has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 49.14% for the past month, 49.92% over 3 months, 90.1% over 1 year, 473.09% across 3 years, and 313.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile are 51.33 and 5.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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