Here's the live share price of Sobhagya Mercantile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sobhagya Mercantile
|46.69
|49.14
|49.92
|73.91
|90.10
|473.09
|313.64
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sobhagya Mercantile has gained 90.10% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sobhagya Mercantile has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|924.93
|1,071.97
|10
|909.73
|1,003.24
|20
|899.64
|954.23
|50
|892.18
|914.18
|100
|868.27
|887.38
|200
|865.4
|832.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sobhagya Mercantile saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 19.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Sobhagya Mercantile - Clarification On Price Movement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Sobhagya Mercantile - Clarification sought from Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Sobhagya Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Sobhagya Mercantile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Sobhagya Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1983PLC031671 and registration number is 031671. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹1,346.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sobhagya Mercantile is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹1,131.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sobhagya Mercantile are ₹1,347.00 and ₹1,282.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobhagya Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹1,347.00 and 52-week low of Sobhagya Mercantile is ₹679.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sobhagya Mercantile has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 49.14% for the past month, 49.92% over 3 months, 90.1% over 1 year, 473.09% across 3 years, and 313.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile are 51.33 and 5.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global