What is the Market Cap of Bimetal Bearings Ltd.? The market cap of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹239.44 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bimetal Bearings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is 21.3 and PB ratio of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is 1.19 as on .

What is the share price of Bimetal Bearings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹626.00 as on .