Bimetal Bearings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | BSE
₹626.00 Closed
4.728.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bimetal Bearings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹590.00₹649.00
₹626.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹362.25₹604.00
₹626.00
Open Price
₹611.95
Prev. Close
₹597.90
Volume
16,297

Bimetal Bearings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1653.33
  • R2680.67
  • R3712.33
  • Pivot
    621.67
  • S1594.33
  • S2562.67
  • S3535.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5388.83586.65
  • 10391.69580.1
  • 20390.47567.5
  • 50396.63531.47
  • 100364.73494.43
  • 200347.27457.33

Bimetal Bearings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.4116.9245.8256.2945.45125.266.98
4.611.076.882.21-0.94301.75185.08
1.95-3.5015.6015.126.02220.50189.83
-0.19-9.53-3.839.143.53184.09384.84
6.313.2955.1495.6366.22216.6855.99
13.1111.319.2652.8864.62258.1471.30
0.717.297.6060.14105.60756.181,389.75
18.4966.06114.23141.96389.30954.55723.15
-1.11-2.1622.8931.0717.35155.37-6.69
10.2811.3549.2444.3614.18353.60-8.34
1.98-5.956.5933.2081.42386.82134.02
-7.62-14.29-20.00-2.76-14.899.09-79.20
-1.021.8825.4948.2770.08987.74104.17

Bimetal Bearings Ltd. Share Holdings

Bimetal Bearings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bimetal Bearings Ltd.

Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130TN1961PLC004466 and registration number is 004466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Krishnamoorthy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Narayanan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P S Rajamani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Hemant Urdhwareshe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Vijayaraghavan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bimetal Bearings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bimetal Bearings Ltd.?

The market cap of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹239.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bimetal Bearings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is 21.3 and PB ratio of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bimetal Bearings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹626.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bimetal Bearings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bimetal Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹604.00 and 52-week low of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹362.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

