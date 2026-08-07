Here's the live share price of Bimetal Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bimetal Bearings has gained 15.62% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Bimetal Bearings has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|649.94
|647.13
|10
|648.89
|650.73
|20
|664.07
|653.32
|50
|641.23
|639.69
|100
|598.37
|620.08
|200
|600.5
|609.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bimetal Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Bimetal Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th J
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Bimetal Bearings - Filing Of The Proceedings Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On 20Th July 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Bimetal Bearings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Bimetal Bearings - Filing Of Annual Report - 2026 (Full Set) After The Completion Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting Of The C
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Bimetal Bearings - Reporting As Per Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130TN1961PLC004466 and registration number is 004466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bimetal Bearings is ₹664.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bimetal Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bimetal Bearings is ₹254.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bimetal Bearings are ₹664.95 and ₹664.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bimetal Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bimetal Bearings is ₹724.55 and 52-week low of Bimetal Bearings is ₹491.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bimetal Bearings has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.49% for the past month, 9.42% over 3 months, 15.62% over 1 year, 5.16% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bimetal Bearings are 21.70 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.
Source: Dion Global