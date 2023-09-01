Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.41
|16.92
|45.82
|56.29
|45.45
|125.26
|6.98
|4.61
|1.07
|6.88
|2.21
|-0.94
|301.75
|185.08
|1.95
|-3.50
|15.60
|15.12
|6.02
|220.50
|189.83
|-0.19
|-9.53
|-3.83
|9.14
|3.53
|184.09
|384.84
|6.31
|3.29
|55.14
|95.63
|66.22
|216.68
|55.99
|13.11
|11.31
|9.26
|52.88
|64.62
|258.14
|71.30
|0.71
|7.29
|7.60
|60.14
|105.60
|756.18
|1,389.75
|18.49
|66.06
|114.23
|141.96
|389.30
|954.55
|723.15
|-1.11
|-2.16
|22.89
|31.07
|17.35
|155.37
|-6.69
|10.28
|11.35
|49.24
|44.36
|14.18
|353.60
|-8.34
|1.98
|-5.95
|6.59
|33.20
|81.42
|386.82
|134.02
|-7.62
|-14.29
|-20.00
|-2.76
|-14.89
|9.09
|-79.20
|-1.02
|1.88
|25.49
|48.27
|70.08
|987.74
|104.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130TN1961PLC004466 and registration number is 004466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹239.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is 21.3 and PB ratio of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹626.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bimetal Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹604.00 and 52-week low of Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is ₹362.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.