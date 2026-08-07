What is the share price of Bimetal Bearings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bimetal Bearings is ₹664.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Bimetal Bearings? The Bimetal Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bimetal Bearings? The market cap of Bimetal Bearings is ₹254.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bimetal Bearings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bimetal Bearings are ₹664.95 and ₹664.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bimetal Bearings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bimetal Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bimetal Bearings is ₹724.55 and 52-week low of Bimetal Bearings is ₹491.10 as on .

How has the Bimetal Bearings performed historically in terms of returns? The Bimetal Bearings has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.49% for the past month, 9.42% over 3 months, 15.62% over 1 year, 5.16% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bimetal Bearings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bimetal Bearings are 21.70 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global