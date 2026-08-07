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Bimetal Bearings Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIMETAL BEARINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Bimetal Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹664.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bimetal Bearings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹664.95₹664.95
₹664.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹491.10₹724.55
₹664.95
Open Price
₹664.95
Prev. Close
₹664.95
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Bimetal Bearings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bimetal Bearings has gained 15.62% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Bimetal Bearings has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).

Bimetal Bearings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bimetal Bearings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5649.94647.13
10648.89650.73
20664.07653.32
50641.23639.69
100598.37620.08
200600.5609.8

Source: Dion Global

Bimetal Bearings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bimetal Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bimetal Bearings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTBimetal Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th J
Aug 04, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTBimetal Bearings - Filing Of The Proceedings Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On 20Th July 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTBimetal Bearings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 22, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTBimetal Bearings - Filing Of Annual Report - 2026 (Full Set) After The Completion Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting Of The C
Jul 22, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTBimetal Bearings - Reporting As Per Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Bimetal Bearings

Bimetal Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130TN1961PLC004466 and registration number is 004466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A Krishnamoorthy
    Chairman
  • Mr. S Narayanan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P S Rajamani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Hemant Urdhwareshe
    Independent Director
  • Dr. N Gowrishankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Vijayaraghavan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bimetal Bearings Share Price

What is the share price of Bimetal Bearings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bimetal Bearings is ₹664.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bimetal Bearings?

The Bimetal Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bimetal Bearings?

The market cap of Bimetal Bearings is ₹254.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bimetal Bearings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bimetal Bearings are ₹664.95 and ₹664.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bimetal Bearings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bimetal Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bimetal Bearings is ₹724.55 and 52-week low of Bimetal Bearings is ₹491.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bimetal Bearings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bimetal Bearings has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.49% for the past month, 9.42% over 3 months, 15.62% over 1 year, 5.16% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bimetal Bearings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bimetal Bearings are 21.70 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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