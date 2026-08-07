Here's the live share price of Benara Bearings & Pistons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Benara Bearings & Pistons has declined 38.09% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Benara Bearings & Pistons has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.24
|10.23
|10
|9.86
|9.91
|20
|9.24
|9.62
|50
|9.48
|10.08
|100
|11.98
|11.62
|200
|14.76
|13.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Benara Bearings & Pistons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Benara Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - AGM Related Agenda
|Aug 03, 2026, 03:50 PM IST IST
|Benara Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Board Reports, AGM Notice And Related Agenda
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Benara Bearings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 03:22 PM IST IST
|Benara Bearings - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Benara Bearings - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Source: Dion Global
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50300UP1990PLC012518 and registration number is 012518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹10.45 as on May 29, 2026.
The Benara Bearings & Pistons is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹18.50 Cr as on May 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Benara Bearings & Pistons are ₹10.45 and ₹10.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benara Bearings & Pistons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹20.49 and 52-week low of Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹7.86 as on May 29, 2026.
The Benara Bearings & Pistons has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 4.5% for the past month, 10.12% over 3 months, -38.09% over 1 year, -13.15% across 3 years, and -3.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons are -1.15 and -0.72 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global