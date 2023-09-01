Follow Us

BENARA BEARINGS & PISTONS LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.00 Closed
-3.61-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.99₹13.75
₹12.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.50₹17.25
₹12.00
Open Price
₹12.45
Prev. Close
₹12.45
Volume
50,000

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.17
  • R214.34
  • R314.93
  • Pivot
    12.58
  • S111.41
  • S210.82
  • S39.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.5212.95
  • 1012.8313.29
  • 2013.3613.69
  • 5013.7214.17
  • 10013.0114.04
  • 20012.3913.6

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.62-14.29-20.00-2.76-14.899.09-79.20
4.611.076.882.21-0.94301.75185.08
1.95-3.5015.6015.126.02220.50189.83
-0.19-9.53-3.839.143.53184.09384.84
6.313.2955.1495.6366.22216.6855.99
13.1111.319.2652.8864.62258.1471.30
0.717.297.6060.14105.60756.181,389.75
18.4966.06114.23141.96389.30954.55723.15
9.4116.9245.8256.2945.45125.266.98
-1.11-2.1622.8931.0717.35155.37-6.69
10.2811.3549.2444.3614.18353.60-8.34
1.98-5.956.5933.2081.42386.82134.02
-1.021.8825.4948.2770.08987.74104.17

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. Share Holdings

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Others

About Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd.

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50300UP1990PLC012518 and registration number is 012518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Panna Lal Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek Benara
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Devi Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Avinash Kashyap
    Independent Director

FAQs on Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd.?

The market cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is ₹21.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is ₹9.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

