What is the share price of Benara Bearings & Pistons? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹10.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Benara Bearings & Pistons? The Benara Bearings & Pistons is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons? The market cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹18.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Benara Bearings & Pistons? Today’s highest and lowest price of Benara Bearings & Pistons are ₹10.45 and ₹10.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Benara Bearings & Pistons? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benara Bearings & Pistons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹20.49 and 52-week low of Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹7.86 as on .

How has the Benara Bearings & Pistons performed historically in terms of returns? The Benara Bearings & Pistons has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 4.5% for the past month, 10.12% over 3 months, -38.09% over 1 year, -13.15% across 3 years, and -3.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons are -1.15 and -0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global