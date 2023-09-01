Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.62
|-14.29
|-20.00
|-2.76
|-14.89
|9.09
|-79.20
|4.61
|1.07
|6.88
|2.21
|-0.94
|301.75
|185.08
|1.95
|-3.50
|15.60
|15.12
|6.02
|220.50
|189.83
|-0.19
|-9.53
|-3.83
|9.14
|3.53
|184.09
|384.84
|6.31
|3.29
|55.14
|95.63
|66.22
|216.68
|55.99
|13.11
|11.31
|9.26
|52.88
|64.62
|258.14
|71.30
|0.71
|7.29
|7.60
|60.14
|105.60
|756.18
|1,389.75
|18.49
|66.06
|114.23
|141.96
|389.30
|954.55
|723.15
|9.41
|16.92
|45.82
|56.29
|45.45
|125.26
|6.98
|-1.11
|-2.16
|22.89
|31.07
|17.35
|155.37
|-6.69
|10.28
|11.35
|49.24
|44.36
|14.18
|353.60
|-8.34
|1.98
|-5.95
|6.59
|33.20
|81.42
|386.82
|134.02
|-1.02
|1.88
|25.49
|48.27
|70.08
|987.74
|104.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Others
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50300UP1990PLC012518 and registration number is 012518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is ₹21.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is ₹9.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.