Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Benara Bearings & Pistons Share Price

NSE
BSE

BENARA BEARINGS & PISTONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Benara Bearings & Pistons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.45 Closed
-0.48₹ -0.05
As on May 29, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Benara Bearings & Pistons Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.45₹10.45
₹10.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.86₹20.49
₹10.45
Open Price
₹10.45
Prev. Close
₹10.50
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Benara Bearings & Pistons Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Benara Bearings & Pistons has declined 38.09% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Benara Bearings & Pistons has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).

Benara Bearings & Pistons Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Benara Bearings & Pistons Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.2410.23
109.869.91
209.249.62
509.4810.08
10011.9811.62
20014.7613.43

Source: Dion Global

Benara Bearings & Pistons Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Benara Bearings & Pistons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Benara Bearings & Pistons Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTBenara Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - AGM Related Agenda
Aug 03, 2026, 03:50 PM IST ISTBenara Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Board Reports, AGM Notice And Related Agenda
Jul 15, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTBenara Bearings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 03:22 PM IST ISTBenara Bearings - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTBenara Bearings - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Benara Bearings & Pistons

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50300UP1990PLC012518 and registration number is 012518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Panna Lal Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek Benara
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Avinash Kashyap
    Independent Director

FAQs on Benara Bearings & Pistons Share Price

What is the share price of Benara Bearings & Pistons?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹10.45 as on May 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Benara Bearings & Pistons?

The Benara Bearings & Pistons is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons?

The market cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹18.50 Cr as on May 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Benara Bearings & Pistons?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Benara Bearings & Pistons are ₹10.45 and ₹10.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Benara Bearings & Pistons?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benara Bearings & Pistons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹20.49 and 52-week low of Benara Bearings & Pistons is ₹7.86 as on May 29, 2026.

How has the Benara Bearings & Pistons performed historically in terms of returns?

The Benara Bearings & Pistons has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 4.5% for the past month, 10.12% over 3 months, -38.09% over 1 year, -13.15% across 3 years, and -3.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons are -1.15 and -0.72 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Benara Bearings & Pistons News

More Benara Bearings & Pistons News
Market Pulse