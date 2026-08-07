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Austin Engineering Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUSTIN ENGINEERING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Austin Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹144.45 Closed
1.05₹ 1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Austin Engineering Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.60₹145.00
₹144.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.80₹206.50
₹144.45
Open Price
₹144.70
Prev. Close
₹142.95
Volume
1,608

Source: Dion Global

Austin Engineering Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.817.53-3.18-6.915.66
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.69.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.62128.53
Menon Bearings		11.840.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.5-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.8-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Vishal Bearings		-3.5-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.510.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Austin Engineering Company has declined 3.18% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Austin Engineering Company has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).

Austin Engineering Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Austin Engineering Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5136.54140.55
10149.53143.84
20152.07145.9
50140.12141.59
100130.23136.5
200131.72137.24

Source: Dion Global

Austin Engineering Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Austin Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Austin Engineering Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTAustin Engg. Co. - Update on board meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTAustin Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Reg. 29(2) - Prior Intimation About Board Of Directors Meeting Of The Company
Jul 11, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTAustin Engg. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTAustin Engg. Co. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter-Year Ended 31-03-2026
May 27, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTAustin Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026 And Submission Of Au

Source: Dion Global

About Austin Engineering Company

Austin Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27259GJ1978PLC003179 and registration number is 003179. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiren N Vadgama
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan R Bambhania
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jignesh S Thanki
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jagdishchandra B Jagani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shruti K Bhadeshiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhiren T Mithani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Isha Kirag Thanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Austin Engineering Company Share Price

What is the share price of Austin Engineering Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Austin Engineering Company is ₹144.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Austin Engineering Company?

The Austin Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Austin Engineering Company?

The market cap of Austin Engineering Company is ₹50.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Austin Engineering Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Austin Engineering Company are ₹145.00 and ₹140.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Austin Engineering Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Austin Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Austin Engineering Company is ₹206.50 and 52-week low of Austin Engineering Company is ₹91.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Austin Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Austin Engineering Company has shown returns of 1.05% over the past day, 3.36% for the past month, 7.8% over 3 months, -3.18% over 1 year, -6.9% across 3 years, and 15.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Austin Engineering Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Austin Engineering Company are 10.37 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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