Here's the live share price of Austin Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.8
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.9
|15.66
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.6
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.6
|21
|28.53
|Menon Bearings
|11.8
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.5
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.8
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.5
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.5
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Austin Engineering Company has declined 3.18% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Austin Engineering Company has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|136.54
|140.55
|10
|149.53
|143.84
|20
|152.07
|145.9
|50
|140.12
|141.59
|100
|130.23
|136.5
|200
|131.72
|137.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Austin Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Austin Engg. Co. - Update on board meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Austin Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Reg. 29(2) - Prior Intimation About Board Of Directors Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Austin Engg. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Austin Engg. Co. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter-Year Ended 31-03-2026
|May 27, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Austin Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026 And Submission Of Au
Source: Dion Global
Austin Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27259GJ1978PLC003179 and registration number is 003179. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Austin Engineering Company is ₹144.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Austin Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Austin Engineering Company is ₹50.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Austin Engineering Company are ₹145.00 and ₹140.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Austin Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Austin Engineering Company is ₹206.50 and 52-week low of Austin Engineering Company is ₹91.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Austin Engineering Company has shown returns of 1.05% over the past day, 3.36% for the past month, 7.8% over 3 months, -3.18% over 1 year, -6.9% across 3 years, and 15.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Austin Engineering Company are 10.37 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global