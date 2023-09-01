Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Austin Engineering Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AUSTIN ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | BSE
₹169.90 Closed
0.090.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Austin Engineering Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹166.00₹175.00
₹169.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹216.00
₹169.90
Open Price
₹172.75
Prev. Close
₹169.75
Volume
3,037

Austin Engineering Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1174.6
  • R2179.3
  • R3183.6
  • Pivot
    170.3
  • S1165.6
  • S2161.3
  • S3156.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5119.03170.7
  • 10125.14170.51
  • 20119.19172.52
  • 50102.94176.3
  • 10084.3171
  • 20073.84153.04

Austin Engineering Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.98-5.956.5933.2081.42386.82134.02
4.611.076.882.21-0.94301.75185.08
1.95-3.5015.6015.126.02220.50189.83
-0.19-9.53-3.839.143.53184.09384.84
6.313.2955.1495.6366.22216.6855.99
13.1111.319.2652.8864.62258.1471.30
0.717.297.6060.14105.60756.181,389.75
18.4966.06114.23141.96389.30954.55723.15
9.4116.9245.8256.2945.45125.266.98
-1.11-2.1622.8931.0717.35155.37-6.69
10.2811.3549.2444.3614.18353.60-8.34
-7.62-14.29-20.00-2.76-14.899.09-79.20
-1.021.8825.4948.2770.08987.74104.17

Austin Engineering Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Austin Engineering Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Austin Engineering Company Ltd.

Austin Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27259GJ1978PLC003179 and registration number is 003179. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H N Vadgama
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. R R Bambhania
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. B R Sureja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. J B Jagani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P J Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. A S Thanki
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Austin Engineering Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Austin Engineering Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Austin Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹59.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Austin Engineering Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Austin Engineering Company Ltd. is 14.53 and PB ratio of Austin Engineering Company Ltd. is 1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Austin Engineering Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Austin Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹169.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Austin Engineering Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Austin Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Austin Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Austin Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data