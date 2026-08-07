What is the share price of Austin Engineering Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Austin Engineering Company is ₹144.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Austin Engineering Company? The Austin Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Austin Engineering Company? The market cap of Austin Engineering Company is ₹50.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Austin Engineering Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Austin Engineering Company are ₹145.00 and ₹140.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Austin Engineering Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Austin Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Austin Engineering Company is ₹206.50 and 52-week low of Austin Engineering Company is ₹91.80 as on .

How has the Austin Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Austin Engineering Company has shown returns of 1.05% over the past day, 3.36% for the past month, 7.8% over 3 months, -3.18% over 1 year, -6.9% across 3 years, and 15.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Austin Engineering Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Austin Engineering Company are 10.37 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global