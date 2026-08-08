Here's the live share price of Vishal Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vishal Bearings has declined 41.37% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishal Bearings has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.98
|50.26
|10
|50.32
|50.48
|20
|51.77
|51.82
|50
|57.14
|54.91
|100
|56.52
|57.35
|200
|61.67
|62.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vishal Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:57 PM IST IST
|Vishal Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for CONSIDER AND APPROVE STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER EN
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Vishal Bearings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Vishal Bearings - STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Vishal Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31,
|May 13, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Vishal Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for CONSIDER AND APPROVE STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND
Source: Dion Global
Vishal Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130GJ1991PLC016005 and registration number is 016005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Bearings is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishal Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vishal Bearings is ₹52.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishal Bearings are ₹50.22 and ₹48.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Bearings is ₹85.01 and 52-week low of Vishal Bearings is ₹38.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishal Bearings has shown returns of -2.96% over the past day, -16.58% for the past month, -19.17% over 3 months, -41.37% over 1 year, -32.37% across 3 years, and 7.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishal Bearings are -73.93 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global