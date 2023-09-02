Follow Us

VISHAL BEARINGS LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | BSE
₹237.80 Closed
1.283
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vishal Bearings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹227.00₹241.55
₹237.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.25₹241.55
₹237.80
Open Price
₹240.00
Prev. Close
₹234.80
Volume
11,606

Vishal Bearings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1243.9
  • R2250
  • R3258.45
  • Pivot
    235.45
  • S1229.35
  • S2220.9
  • S3214.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.53220.39
  • 1059.13205.79
  • 2059.06187.5
  • 5055.47160.55
  • 10054.36141.45
  • 20055.89119.65

Vishal Bearings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.4966.06114.23141.96389.30954.55723.15
4.611.076.882.21-0.94301.75185.08
1.95-3.5015.6015.126.02220.50189.83
-0.19-9.53-3.839.143.53184.09384.84
6.313.2955.1495.6366.22216.6855.99
13.1111.319.2652.8864.62258.1471.30
0.717.297.6060.14105.60756.181,389.75
9.4116.9245.8256.2945.45125.266.98
-1.11-2.1622.8931.0717.35155.37-6.69
10.2811.3549.2444.3614.18353.60-8.34
1.98-5.956.5933.2081.42386.82134.02
-7.62-14.29-20.00-2.76-14.899.09-79.20
-1.021.8825.4948.2770.08987.74104.17

Vishal Bearings Ltd. Share Holdings

Vishal Bearings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vishal Bearings Ltd.

Vishal Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130GJ1991PLC016005 and registration number is 016005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiralal Changela
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dilipkumar Changela
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vrajlal Changela
    Director
  • Mr. Niteshkumar Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Amee Dadhania
    Director
  • Mr. Kishan R Sureja
    Director

FAQs on Vishal Bearings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vishal Bearings Ltd.?

The market cap of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is ₹256.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vishal Bearings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is 24.25 and PB ratio of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is 7.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vishal Bearings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Bearings Ltd. is ₹237.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishal Bearings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is ₹241.55 and 52-week low of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is ₹47.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

