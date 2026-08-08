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Vishal Bearings Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISHAL BEARINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Vishal Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.50 Closed
-2.96₹ -1.48
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vishal Bearings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.00₹50.22
₹48.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.18₹85.01
₹48.50
Open Price
₹50.22
Prev. Close
₹49.98
Volume
783

Source: Dion Global

Vishal Bearings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vishal Bearings has declined 41.37% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishal Bearings has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).

Vishal Bearings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vishal Bearings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.9850.26
1050.3250.48
2051.7751.82
5057.1454.91
10056.5257.35
20061.6762.87

Source: Dion Global

Vishal Bearings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vishal Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vishal Bearings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:57 PM IST ISTVishal Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for CONSIDER AND APPROVE STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER EN
Jul 17, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTVishal Bearings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTVishal Bearings - STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2026
May 22, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTVishal Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31,
May 13, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTVishal Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for CONSIDER AND APPROVE STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND

Source: Dion Global

About Vishal Bearings

Vishal Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130GJ1991PLC016005 and registration number is 016005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Changela
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Divyeshkumar Changela
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Changela
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit P Nindroda
    Director
  • Mrs. Amee K Dadhania
    Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Bardia
    Director

FAQs on Vishal Bearings Share Price

What is the share price of Vishal Bearings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Bearings is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vishal Bearings?

The Vishal Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishal Bearings?

The market cap of Vishal Bearings is ₹52.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishal Bearings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishal Bearings are ₹50.22 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishal Bearings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Bearings is ₹85.01 and 52-week low of Vishal Bearings is ₹38.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vishal Bearings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vishal Bearings has shown returns of -2.96% over the past day, -16.58% for the past month, -19.17% over 3 months, -41.37% over 1 year, -32.37% across 3 years, and 7.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishal Bearings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishal Bearings are -73.93 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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