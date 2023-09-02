Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vishal Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130GJ1991PLC016005 and registration number is 016005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is ₹256.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is 24.25 and PB ratio of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is 7.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Bearings Ltd. is ₹237.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is ₹241.55 and 52-week low of Vishal Bearings Ltd. is ₹47.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.