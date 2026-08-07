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Galaxy Bearings Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALAXY BEARINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Galaxy Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹929.95 Closed
-0.57₹ -5.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Galaxy Bearings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹895.95₹959.95
₹929.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹412.20₹1,096.40
₹929.95
Open Price
₹935.25
Prev. Close
₹935.25
Volume
1,193

Source: Dion Global

Galaxy Bearings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Galaxy Bearings has gained 1.64% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Galaxy Bearings has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).

Galaxy Bearings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Galaxy Bearings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5835.45878.24
10862.43872.99
20907.23860.54
50726.24768.91
100597.22684.53
200606.13673.22

Source: Dion Global

Galaxy Bearings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Galaxy Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Galaxy Bearings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTGalaxy Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTGalaxy Bearings - Results-Financial Results For 30-06-2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTGalaxy Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On August 07, 2026, In Terms Of Second P
Aug 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTGalaxy Bearings - Monthly Report On Lodgement/Relodgement Of Transfer/ Demate Request For Physical Securities For The Month O
Aug 04, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTGalaxy Bearings - Newspaper Publication-Public Notice Regarding SEBI Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Phy

Source: Dion Global

About Galaxy Bearings

Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1990PLC014385 and registration number is 014385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kartik Kumar Vinodchandra Patel
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Keshavji Ghodasara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devang Maheshchandra Gor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tuhina Rimal Bera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shetal Devang Gor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Galaxy Bearings Share Price

What is the share price of Galaxy Bearings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Bearings is ₹929.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Galaxy Bearings?

The Galaxy Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Bearings?

The market cap of Galaxy Bearings is ₹295.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Galaxy Bearings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Bearings are ₹959.95 and ₹895.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Bearings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Bearings is ₹1,096.40 and 52-week low of Galaxy Bearings is ₹412.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Galaxy Bearings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Galaxy Bearings has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -14.52% for the past month, 94.96% over 3 months, 1.64% over 1 year, -18.02% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galaxy Bearings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Bearings are 89.34 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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