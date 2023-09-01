Follow Us

Galaxy Bearings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GALAXY BEARINGS LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,489.75 Closed
0.7711.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Galaxy Bearings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,462.00₹1,501.00
₹1,489.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹700.00₹1,749.90
₹1,489.75
Open Price
₹1,475.00
Prev. Close
₹1,478.30
Volume
906

Galaxy Bearings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,506.5
  • R21,523.25
  • R31,545.5
  • Pivot
    1,484.25
  • S11,467.5
  • S21,445.25
  • S31,428.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,123.931,476.67
  • 101,128.851,486.3
  • 201,017.751,491.98
  • 50878.871,454.05
  • 100811.91,362.06
  • 200614.471,211.28

Galaxy Bearings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.717.297.6060.14105.60756.181,389.75
4.611.076.882.21-0.94301.75185.08
1.95-3.5015.6015.126.02220.50189.83
-0.19-9.53-3.839.143.53184.09384.84
6.313.2955.1495.6366.22216.6855.99
13.1111.319.2652.8864.62258.1471.30
18.4966.06114.23141.96389.30954.55723.15
9.4116.9245.8256.2945.45125.266.98
-1.11-2.1622.8931.0717.35155.37-6.69
10.2811.3549.2444.3614.18353.60-8.34
1.98-5.956.5933.2081.42386.82134.02
-7.62-14.29-20.00-2.76-14.899.09-79.20
-1.021.8825.4948.2770.08987.74104.17

Galaxy Bearings Ltd. Share Holdings

Galaxy Bearings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Galaxy Bearings Ltd.

Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1990PLC014385 and registration number is 014385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Jyotsnaben Vachhani
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Ghodasara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shetal Gor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tuhina Bera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devang Gor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Khetani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Galaxy Bearings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Bearings Ltd.?

The market cap of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is ₹473.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galaxy Bearings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is 26.08 and PB ratio of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is 6.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Galaxy Bearings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is ₹1,489.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Bearings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is ₹1,749.90 and 52-week low of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is ₹700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

