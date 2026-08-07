Here's the live share price of Galaxy Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Galaxy Bearings has gained 1.64% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Galaxy Bearings has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|835.45
|878.24
|10
|862.43
|872.99
|20
|907.23
|860.54
|50
|726.24
|768.91
|100
|597.22
|684.53
|200
|606.13
|673.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Galaxy Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Galaxy Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Galaxy Bearings - Results-Financial Results For 30-06-2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Galaxy Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On August 07, 2026, In Terms Of Second P
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Galaxy Bearings - Monthly Report On Lodgement/Relodgement Of Transfer/ Demate Request For Physical Securities For The Month O
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Galaxy Bearings - Newspaper Publication-Public Notice Regarding SEBI Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Phy
Source: Dion Global
Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1990PLC014385 and registration number is 014385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Bearings is ₹929.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galaxy Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Galaxy Bearings is ₹295.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Bearings are ₹959.95 and ₹895.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Bearings is ₹1,096.40 and 52-week low of Galaxy Bearings is ₹412.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galaxy Bearings has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -14.52% for the past month, 94.96% over 3 months, 1.64% over 1 year, -18.02% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Bearings are 89.34 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global