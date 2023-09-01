Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.71
|7.29
|7.60
|60.14
|105.60
|756.18
|1,389.75
|4.61
|1.07
|6.88
|2.21
|-0.94
|301.75
|185.08
|1.95
|-3.50
|15.60
|15.12
|6.02
|220.50
|189.83
|-0.19
|-9.53
|-3.83
|9.14
|3.53
|184.09
|384.84
|6.31
|3.29
|55.14
|95.63
|66.22
|216.68
|55.99
|13.11
|11.31
|9.26
|52.88
|64.62
|258.14
|71.30
|18.49
|66.06
|114.23
|141.96
|389.30
|954.55
|723.15
|9.41
|16.92
|45.82
|56.29
|45.45
|125.26
|6.98
|-1.11
|-2.16
|22.89
|31.07
|17.35
|155.37
|-6.69
|10.28
|11.35
|49.24
|44.36
|14.18
|353.60
|-8.34
|1.98
|-5.95
|6.59
|33.20
|81.42
|386.82
|134.02
|-7.62
|-14.29
|-20.00
|-2.76
|-14.89
|9.09
|-79.20
|-1.02
|1.88
|25.49
|48.27
|70.08
|987.74
|104.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1990PLC014385 and registration number is 014385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is ₹473.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is 26.08 and PB ratio of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is 6.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is ₹1,489.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is ₹1,749.90 and 52-week low of Galaxy Bearings Ltd. is ₹700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.