What is the share price of Galaxy Bearings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Bearings is ₹929.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Galaxy Bearings? The Galaxy Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Bearings? The market cap of Galaxy Bearings is ₹295.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Galaxy Bearings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Bearings are ₹959.95 and ₹895.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Bearings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Bearings is ₹1,096.40 and 52-week low of Galaxy Bearings is ₹412.20 as on .

How has the Galaxy Bearings performed historically in terms of returns? The Galaxy Bearings has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -14.52% for the past month, 94.96% over 3 months, 1.64% over 1 year, -18.02% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galaxy Bearings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Bearings are 89.34 and 2.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global